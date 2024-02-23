5 Sephora favourites: Perfect pout kit and other top picks that are giftable

One of the most popular beauty retail platforms, Sephora has generated a huge fanbase of beauty enthusiasts owing to the platform's interactive shopping experience, availability of products, and curation of gift sets.

Most beauty brands list their products here in addition to which Sephora often gives its members a wide range of benefits and discounts. Apart from being one of the best places to splurge for beauty enthusiasts, the retail platform is also the ideal choice for giftable beauty items.

Making the customer's experience easy and saving their time by comparing best-sellers, the beauty retail platform offers a dedicated space wherein the retail platform's favourites are listed. Moreover, the retail platform also has a "Beauty under $20" tab indicating that the retail platform caters to a wide audience from people who seek luxury beauty to those who prefer beauty under a budget.

5 Sephora favourites that are ideal for gifting explored

Most "Sephora Collection" gift sets are limited edition and often sell out within some time of going live on the website. Hence, beauty enthusiasts must always keep an eye out for the steal-deal gift sets the retail platform curates.

We have compiled a list of 5 Sephora favourites that make for ideal gifts. These include:

Mini Luxe Vibes Beauty Set ($63)

Ultra Hydration Set ($32)

Perfect Pout Kit ($46)

Skincare for Body Set ($50)

Fresh Face Makeup Kit ($61)

1) Mini Luxe Vibes Beauty Set ($63):

The Mini Luxe Vibes Beauty Set is an assortment of multiple mini-sized products ranging from brands like La Mer, Hourglass, Keratase, and TOM FORD.

This beauty set comprises a TOM FORD lip colour in the shade Casablanca- a deep, pink mauve, Veil translucent setting powder by Hourglass, The Better B Niacinamide serum by Dr. Barbara Sturm and other products including a mascara, hair oil serum, and a moisturizing cream by best-selling brands.

2) Ultra Hydration Set ($32):

Ultra Hydration Set (Image via sephora.com)

The Sephora Favourites Ultra Hydration Set is packed with six skincare favourites from brands like Laneige, Glow Recipe, and INKEY List. An all-in-one kit for skin hydration, this set comprises best-selling products like the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask, Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask by Dr. Jart+, Creamy Eye Treatment by Kiehl’s, and Hyaluronic Acid Serum by the INKEY List.

It also includes the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Moisturizer which is the brand's hydrating whipped gel cream moisturizer.

3) Perfect Pout Kit ($46):

Creating a signature pout is easier with the Perfect Pout Kit which makes for one of the best gifts for a beauty enthusiast. The kit comprises a set of five lipsticks, lip liners, and lip balms from popular brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, and Rare Beauty.

Packed with two deluxe and three full-sized products, one can find the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Pillowtal Medium, Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil, and Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade Humble in this lip kit.

4) Skincare For Body Set ($50):

Skincare For Body Set (Image via sephora.com)

Comprising ten hydrating skincare best-sellers, the Skincare for Body Set is packed with nourishing and hydrating fan favourites. The beauty retail platform’s Skincare for Body Set includes Sol De Janeiro’s viral Bum Bum Cream, along with products like Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment, Nécessaire The Body Serum, and Clarins Body Shaping Cream.

This set of ten is ideal for beauty enthusiasts who like pampering their body alongside their skin and is perfect for gifting purposes too.

5) Fresh Face Makeup Kit ($61):

An eight-piece set, the Fresh Face Makeup Kit is ideal for creating the no-makeup-makeup look. The set comes with full-size products from brands like Huda Beauty and Too Faced along with minis from Drunk Elephant and Rare Beauty.

One can avail of beauty favourites like Rare Beauty’s Soft Punch Liquid Blush in the shade Happy, Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder by Danessa Myricks, Drunk Elephant Mini D-Bronzi™ Bronzing Drops with Peptides in the shade Universal Bronze, and other products including eye pencil and mascara to amp up any makeup look with minimal products.

Apart from being a global beauty retail platform, Sephora is a go-to for beauty enthusiasts seeking the latest beauty collection. The platform's "favourites" category makes it easy for beauty enthusiasts to buy skincare and makeup bestsellers for themselves and fellow beauty aficionados.