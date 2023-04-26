5 short Suga hairstyles perfect for Summer 2023

Suga has often sported amazing hairdos, whether it be an undercut or fashionably styled long hair. When it comes to stunning hairstyles, BTS members have some of the best hairstyles that are easy to replicate.

The Haegeum rapper has been busy with his solo production and will be starting his tour soon, beginning on April 26, 2023. His tour begins in North America and he shall be holding the Asian leg of his tour this summer.

The BTS member has recently been sporting long hair, styling it into beautiful waves and curls. For the promo of his latest album, D-Day, he combed back his long, black hair. This is a great summer hairstyle for those who have longer hair.

However, if you have short hair and need some hair inspiration, Suga has some great hairstyles that are perfect for the summer.

BTS Suga hairstyles that are apt for the summer

1) Short straight hair with undercut

Short straight hair with undercut (Image via Pinterest)

Undercuts are a great hairstyle to rock during the summer season. They help one beat the heat and are also great if you are a fan of edgy looks. Suga went for a pastel pink hair color to pair with this edgy haircut, balancing out the look. The hair color helped soften the look and made a statement.

The hairstyle is quite easy to achieve as undercuts simply require one to trim the sides and the back of the head. In a similar vein, the upper portion of the hair can be styled as one wants. The That That singer went with his naturally straight hair, but one can incorporate soft waves to provide some texture to the hairdo.

2) Short straight hair with faded sides

Medium-length straight hair with faded sides (Image via Twitter)

A longer version of the undercut, this is the perfect hairstyle if one doesn't want to shave the sides and back. Undercuts are stylish, but they aren't suitable for all occasions. Being a very edgy look, they might not pair well with your outfits if you are not into the funky aesthetic.

However, this Suga hairstyle is perfect for all occasions. Still keeping the sides shorter than the top, it is just as summer-friendly as the undercut, without being as funky. This is better suited for formal occasions and professional settings. The Agust D rapper went with a silver hair color to add intrigue to the hairdo.

3) Short messy hair with highlights

Short messy hair with highlights (Image via Twitter)

Messy hair is a great look for the summer when hair naturally tends to be more frizzy. With the help of some hair gel or hair wax, flyaways can be tamed and one can achieve a stunning bedhead look.

Suga added some blonde highlights to create depth. The addition of hair color kept the hair from seeming too flat. By curling the ends of his locks inwards, he gave his hair more volume and added a wispy look to them. Although the haircut isn't choppy, the styling makes his hair look choppy, adding an interesting texture to his hairstyle.

4) Short straight hair with styled fringes

Short straight hair with styled fringes (Image via Twitter)

The hairdo is one of his go-to's and Suga can often be seen sporting this look. Simple and classy, this short hairdo goes well with all outfits and is perfect for all occasions. The styled fringes make it a great hairstyle for summer as they curl away from the face.

The Daechwita rapper went with his natural hair color for the look, but one can go with a color of their choice. Keeping his hair styling minimal, the hairdo is easy to achieve and quite low-maintenance. He adds structure by styling his face framing fringes in a way that they curl away from his face but also frame it beautifully.

5) Short permed hair

Short permed hair (Image via Twitter)

Permed hair is a look BTS members go back to time and again. This short hairstyle looks stunning on Suga and is a great hairstyle to rock during the summer season.

One can style their hair daily or go for a perm, as both require equal amounts of effort. Daily styling will consume some time from your everyday routine, but permed hair needs more care as it can quickly start looking dry and damaged. Whichever suits your lifestyle best, you should go for that.

If one wants Suga's look through styling, use a flat iron to create delicate waves in your hair. Flat iron is key to this look as it will give a slight texture to your hair without curling it completely.

Suga's short hairstyles are great for summers, but most of the time the AMYGDALA singer rocks bangs, which can be highly inconvenient for hot and humid days.

For those days, one can either pin up the bangs or use a hairband to pull all their hair up. This will help keep stray hair strands off the face. Alternatively, one can also use hair wax to keep the locks away from the face. You can style your bangs and fringes outwards and apply some hair wax to keep them in place.

Poll : 0 votes