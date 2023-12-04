5 ways to get a perfume refill and save money 

Perfume refill can get you one step closer to leading a more sustainable life and saving more money. Refilling an emptied perfume bottle is the new sensation, and it costs half the price of a brand-new perfume bottle. The small shifts in one's lifestyle can help minimize the daily waste, less demand for new fragrance bottles means less packaging and manufacturing.

The beautiful perfume bottles end up being a decorative piece on our dresser but with refilling one can add more value to it. Skincare refills to make up product refills have already made a mark in the beauty industry. Now it’s time for perfume refills to make it to the headlines. The environmental footprint reduces every time a perfume bottle is refilled.

The number of refillable perfumes might be low at this moment but it is growing and gaining more traction by the day. Opt for a sustainable fragrance option, reduce carbon footprint, and save money with the perfume refilling trend.

5 great ways to save money with perfume refill

In short, refilling and reusing the bottles is about being calculative about the future. Many brands offer perfume refills at stores or fragrance refill bottles, these are available in different sizes. Here are a few ways to get refill a of perfume -

1) In-store refills

The most convenient way to get a refill is to ask one at the storefront. Once you have emptied a bottle, walk into the perfume brand’s outlet and get a refill of a fresh batch of perfume. You can also purchase a refill bottle and refill it at home as per your requirement.

2) Online refills

Many brands offer refill bottles at discounted prices on their official website, shop for the desired fragrance while keeping in mind the quantity. Once it is delivered, unscrew the cap from both bottles, dip the pipette in the refill bottle, squeeze, and release to pour perfume into the empty bottle.

3) DIY Refills

The ones who love to be their own personal mixologist can always DIY it in the comfort of their home. Brands offer refillable bottles and refills of their famous fragrances, shop from their outlet or online stores, and refill perfume bottles at home.

4) Fragrance fountain

The ones who are obsessed with scent must pay a visit to fragrance fountains, this is a real paradise. These contain giant vats of perfumes made of crystal or glass and bronze faucets for the pouring. Many stores use this fountain to refill bottles.

5) DIY spray refill

To fill from a spray bottle, unscrew the spray cap and pour the perfume into the desired bottle with the help of a funnel. Make sure to pour the perfume slowly with a steady hand as this process poses a risk of spills and splatter, resulting in wastage.

Go easy on the pockets by opting for a perfume refill, as you can get a refill at half the price of a brand-new fragrance. It is gaining all the attention for the right reasons.

Brands including Eay de Toilette, Alien Eau de Parfum, Dior, and Mugler offer perfume refills. No more using your gorgeous bottles as decor pieces or throwing them in the trash.

FAQS

1) Can you refill your perfume?

Yes, perfumes can be easily refilled.

2) Is it cheaper to refill your perfume?

Yes, refilling perfume is a cheaper option.

3) Can you reuse a perfume bottle?

Yes, a perfume bottle can be reused.