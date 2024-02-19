6 Best celebrity-approved lipliner and lipstick combinations

A good lipliner and lipstick combination is something every makeup enthusiast should have in their arsenal. Whether one prefers the classic nude shades or a bold red lip, there are several combos that have been inspired and approved by celebrities, which offer a well-defined look.

These lipliner and lipstick combinations are made with long-wearing formulas and nourishing add-ons that give the lips a vibrant color and keep them moisturized. They are smudge-proof and can be applied to the lip with buttery precision. These lip products will accentuate your look for any occasion.

6 lipliner and lipstick combinations inspired by celebrities

Here are some of the top lipliner and lipstick combos from celebrity beauty makeup kits:

Kylie Jenner Boss Matte Lip Kit

Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner and Lipstick

Taylor Swift: Pat McGrath Labs "Taylor-Made"

Eva Longoria: L'Oreal Color Riche Lipstick + Victoria Beckham Lip Definer

Isabela Merced: Huda Beauty Lip Pencil + Bullet Cream Lipstick

Alexa Demie: MAC Lip Pencil in Whirl + Lipstick in Velvet Teddy

1) Kylie Jenner: Boss Matte Lip Kit

Featured on Kylie Cosmetics’ official website are Kylie Jenner’s favorite lipliner and lipstick combinations from her eponymous label.

For girl boss-inspired red lips, Kylie Jenner’s go-to is the liquid matte lipstick and lipliner duo in the shade of “Boss” from Kylie Cosmetics. Highly pigmented, this ready-to-go lip routine promises full coverage with a smudge-resistant finish, 8-hour-wear formula for the lipstick and 24-hour smudge-proof definition for the liner.

Besides Kylie's Boss shade, the lip kit is also available in 32 other shades, ranging from nudes to reds and browns.

Price: $35 (Kylie Cosmetics)

2. Selena Gomez: Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner and Matte Lipstick in Creative

In a February 2023 TikTok video, Selena Gomez shared her full-face glam routine, featuring a lipliner and lipstick combination from her brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena’s choices? The buttery and pigment-rich Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Lip liner. The lip duo features a muted peach color that looks classic, easily wearable, and perfect for all occasions.

The Kind Words Matte Lipstick, in particular, has a weightless formula that keeps lips soft without drying throughout the day. It's available in ten made-to-match shades. Meanwhile, the lipliner has a balm-like texture that applies smoothly and stays put all day without smudging. One can pick from the same ten shades to match the lipstick.

Kind Words Lipstick: $20 (Rare Beauty)

Kind Words Lipliner: $15 (Rare Beauty)

3. Taylor Swift: Pat McGrath Labs “Taylor-Made” Lip Kit

Pat McGrath Labs previously joined forces with the singer to launch “Taylor-Made” kits, featuring the singer-songwriter's loved products from the brand.

The red-lip duo features the MatteTrance Lipstick in shade Forbidden Love and the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Vengeance. The red lipstick is the ultimate classic red color with a creamy matte texture and one-swipe coverage. With a weightless and oil-infused formula, it nourishes one’s lips throughout the day.

Paired with the creamy gel, transfer-resistant lip pencil, this lip duo is perfect for rocking the Miss America red lips.

Price: $68 (Pat McGrath Labs)

4. Eva Longoria: L’Oreal Color Riche Original Satin Lipstick + Victoria Beckham Lip Definer

Eva Longoria shared her “hottest mom” makeup routine in a November 2023 Vogue Beauty Secrets video, featuring this lipliner and lipstick combination.

For defining perfectly luscious lips, the actress’ choice is Victoria Beckham’s Beauty Lip liner in shade No.5. It has a tug-free application and waterproof longevity. Even better? It’s infused with peptides for added lip-smoothing definition.

For the lipstick, Eva Longoria’s choice is the L’Oreal Color Riche Original Satin Lipstick in Ginger Spice. Highly pigmented and infused with argan oil, it seals color and moisture into the lips for hours without bleeding or smearing.

Victoria Beckham Lip Definer: $30 (Victoria Beckham Beauty)

L’Oreal Color Riche Lipstick: $11.49 (Ulta)

5. Isabela Merced: Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Pencil + Power Bullet Cream Hydrating Lipstick

Isabela Merced’s makeup look for a girls’ night out includes a moisturizing lipliner and lipstick combination. Both are from Huda Beauty, which she shared in a November 2022 Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Merced's lip liner of choice, the Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Pencil, is a velvety matte lip pencil with an ultra-gliding formula. Enriched with soybean and licorice in a pigmented formula, it creates a fuller-looking, nourished pout.

Meanwhile, the Power Bullet Cream Lipstick is an incredibly hydrating lipstick with a buttery texture infused with peptide complex, sea fennel, and raspberry extract. It creates a high-shine finish for the perfect pout.

Huda Beauty Lip Pencil: $21 (Huda Beauty)

Huda Beauty Hydrating Lipstick: $27 (Huda Beauty)

6. Alexa Demie: MAC Whirl Lip Pencil + Velvet Teddy Lipstick

Alexa Demie did an iconic screen goddess makeup tutorial using her go-to lipliner and lipstick combination in a MAC Cosmetics video, using two of MAC’s best-sellers.

Euphoria actress’ lipliner of choice, the MAC Whirl Lip Pencil, is a creamy lip liner with a smooth texture that applies quickly without skipping or dragging. For the lipstick, Alexa Demie’s pick is MAC’s Velvet Teddy Lipstick, a silky matte lipstick promising 12 hours of full coverage and eight hours of moisture. Fortified with shea and cocoa butter, this creamy lipstick looks rich and feels rich on the lips.

MAC Whirl Lip Pencil: $24 (MAC)

MAC Velvet Teddy Lipstick: $25 (MAC)

It’s a great idea to invest in a good lipliner and lipstick combination that seamlessly creates a defined, fuller-looking pout. These versatile lip color options inspired by celebrities will complete any beauty enthusiast’s makeup kit, and ensure their lips look beautiful and nourished no matter the occasion.

