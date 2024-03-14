6 Best exfoliating essences for soft, smooth complexion

There is a skincare hack that can slough off dead skin cells on every skin type and give off that glowing, and light-reflecting skin—exfoliating essence. This newest generation of skincare products lets skincare aficionados achieve a clearer, smoother complexion without rubbing the skin raw.

Think of using exfoliating face essences as giving the skin a clean slate where the buildup of oil and dead skin is out, leaving a new layer of fresh skin cells that better absorb other skincare products. From dullness and flaky patches to clogged pores and noticeable fine lines, anybody with these complexion woes can benefit from adding exfoliating essences to their multi-step skincare routines.

CNL Laboratory Booster Essence, and 5 other Best exfoliating essences to get soft and smooth skin

Facial essences are the makeup primer equivalent in the skincare scene. And these exfoliating essences will prime and prep the skin with gentle exfoliation for a clearer, smoother, and softer complexion.

1) Lancôme Clarifique Exfoliating Face Essence

This exfoliating facial essence promises a refined, more radiant complexion with less defined pores as a first step in a brightening skincare routine. With a unique bi-phase formula, it mixes oil and water in two phases—first to exfoliate and brighten and then to hydrate and soothe the skin.

Also combining four exfoliating acids—glycolic, salicylic, phytic, and lactic—with Beech Bud extract improves the skin texture so the skin looks smoother and brighter.

Price: $95 (Lancôme)

2) BareMinerals Poreless Exfoliating Essence

This liquid face exfoliates with a gentle exfoliating formula that reduces excess oil while minimizing visible pores for a smoother skin appearance without drying. With superfruit acids from Noni, Orange, Bilberry, and Lemon, it refines the skin's texture.

Additionally, it has prebiotics from sugar maple and sugar cane to support healthy skin, promoting a fresh, balanced glow.

Price: $25 (BareMinerals)

3) Isntree Chestnut AHA 8% Clear Essence

This Korean exfoliating face essence can be a perfect addition to a multi-step skincare routine for smooth, glowy Korean glass skin. With low-irritant AHAs, glycolic and lactic acids, and tannin-rich chestnut shells, it removes dead skin cells while giving the skin a moisturizing effect, something that people with dry skin would appreciate.

The result? Cleaner and firmer pores with less shiny sebum and blackheads on the skin.

Price: $14.40 (Isntree)

4) Mixsoon Exfoliating Bean Essence

This gentle exfoliating essence has a slightly thicker texture that features two skincare solutions for getting a clearer, plumper complexion—exfoliation and hydration. With soybean ferment extracts, it uses nature’s power of fermentation to exfoliate and moisturize to reveal the skin’s natural beauty.

Those with dry skin types suffering from textured, flaky complexion can benefit from this essence’s dual-purpose, hydrating formula.

Price: $35 (Soko Glam)

5) Fraijour Wormwood PHA Peeling Essence

This peeling essence removes sebum and dirt from the skin without causing irritation, dryness, and a tight feeling afterward. With three types of acids, AHA, BHA, and PHA, it features a deep pore-unclogging function while delivering intense moisture for a clear and plump complexion.

It also has wormwood extract that calms and soothes the skin after exfoliation, which makes the formula mild for use in all skin types.

Price: $9.17 (YesStyle)

6) CNP Laboratory Invisible Peeling Booster Essence

This hypoallergenic exfoliating essence comes with a mild formula that is suitable for daily use. With PHA, a milder alternative to conventional skincare acids, it removes impurities and dead skin without causing dryness or sensitivity, which is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Also infused with allantoin, it has soothing effects that troubled skin would appreciate.

Price: $32.70 (YesStyle)

Adding exfoliating essences to the rotation can help keep the pores clear, the skin tone even, and the complexion smoother and brighter. Get these exfoliating essences at the mentioned price tags on the official websites of the brands or online stores like Soko Glam, YesStyle, and Amazon.

