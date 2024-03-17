6 Best Humanrace skincare products to avail in 2024

Humanrace skincare products by Pharrell Williams stand out among celebrity brands, which are known for making simple products with effective formulas. The brand’s skincare line builds a “foundation for long-lasting face and body skin health” according to their website.

With its signature “three-step, three-minute” routine pack that highlights the basic steps to skin health, Humanrace’s unisex collection makes skincare not only fuss-free but also universal and for every skin type. The entire line is fragrance-free, vegan and designed with a sustainable refill system.

Anybody who wants to make their skincare routines clean, hassle-free and can be followed morning and night can consider Humanrace skincare products.

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

6 Best Humanrace skincare products

From its three-step, three-minute facial products to its best-selling body care staple, we’ve curated 6 of the best Humanrace skincare products for minimalist beauty aficionados and for anyone who wants to use clean and effective ingredients in their routines.

Rice Powder Cleanser

Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator

7D Mystifying Gel Moisturizer

Humidifying Face Cream

Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar

1) Rice Powder Cleanser

Rice Powder Cleanser dissolves excess oil, makeup, and other impurities without stripping skin moisture. With fruit-derived AHAs, rice powder, and kaolin clay in its powder-to-foam formula, this product softens the skin to gently exfoliate and resurface the complexion for a clearer and brighter appearance.

This cleanser also has snow mushroom extract, and a deep-penetrating moisturizing powerhouse that leaves the complexion thoroughly hydrated, nourished, and supple.

Price: $36

2) Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator

Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator removes dead skin and reveals a more balanced complexion with a unique triple-acting exfoliator formula. With a blend of glycolic acid, fruit AHAs, and micronized rice particles, this product unclogs pores and resurfaces the skin without causing micro-tears or irritation.

This Humanrace skincare also has a lotus leaf and a natural antioxidant to protect renewed skin from pollution and UV damage.

Price: $46

3) 7D Retrograde Gel Cleanser

7D Retrograde Gel Cleanser has a silky-smooth texture that lathers lightly and gives the skin a thorough but hydrating feel. With 7D hyaluronic acid combined with apple fruit extracts, this cleanser delivers skin moisturization to the deepest layers to keep the complexion dewy and plump. It also has vitamin B5 that helps keep the moisture sticking to the skin for long-lasting hydration.

Price: $44

4) Humidifying Face Cream

Humidifying Face Cream boasts a humidifying formula that promises moisture for the skin that lasts up to 12 hours to keep it nourished and supple. With snow mushroom extract, squalane, and hyaluronic acid, this face cream has a rich texture that heals dry patches, and penetrates deep skin layers to calm redness, leaving the skin plump.

This Humanrace skincare product also has adaptogens to make the formula balanced and adaptive to every skin type.

Price: $52

5) 7D Mystifying Gel Moisturizer

7D Mystifying Gel Moisturizer contains a hydrating gel formula that helps revive dry patches and prevents irritated skin from drying. With hyaluronic acid in seven unique molecular weights, this product provides maximum moisture to both the outer and inner layers of the skin.

This gel moisturizer also has niacinamide and pseudoalteromonas ferment extract to provide the skin with anti-aging care and firming benefits to enhance the skin’s texture and radiance.

Price: $58

6) Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar

Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar is a best-seller from the Humanrace body care collection. It comes with a gentle, soap-free formula that keeps all skin types clean, soothed, and nourished. With purifying kaolin clay, this product pulls away skin impurities without leaving the skin feeling dry and tight afterwards.

This body bar also contains snow mushroom extract and shea butter to deliver nourishment and moisture, leaving the skin soft after cleansing.

Price: $16

Loved for their simple skincare system, Humanrace skincare products generally offer everything one needs to keep the complexion clear, hydrated, and healthy. They also feature gentle formulas that are suitable for all skin types and even give comfort to reactive and sensitive skin.

These Humanrace skincare items are all available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official website.