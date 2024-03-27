6 Best makeup products to avail from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga in 2024

Makeup products from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga have become a trending topic on the beauty corner of TikTok. The singer's beauty brand emphasizes on “clean makeup” that comes with skin-friendly ingredients and bright artistry colors.

The brand was intially introduced as Haus Laboratories in Amazon in 2019. After relaunching with Sephora as Haus Labs in 2022, the celeb-founded brand finally hit its stride.

“Created with kindness” formula, this vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics line now covers every makeup category, from complexion to lip, cheek, and eye. They focus on high-tech formulas including their patent-pending fermented arnica, as seen in their TikTok viral product, Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation.

6 Best makeup products to get from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

With viral makeup products on social and beauty editor favorites, we’ve curated 6 of the best makeup products from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga that can be real assets to one’s makeup arsenal:

Triclone Skin Tech Foundation

Le Monster Lip Crayon

Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer

PHD Hybrid Lip Oil

Triclone Skin Tech Concealer

Bio-Radiant Highlighter

1) Triclone Skin Tech Foundation

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga brings Triclone Skin Tech Foundation - a clean, talc-free formula that delivers weightless, serum-like texture and skin-loving effects that are designed to fit all skin types. With 20+ skincare ingredients, including fermented arnica, it provides a medium buildable coverage that blurs and smooths the complexion.

This weightless foundation also helps reduce redness and even out the skin tone to give an all-day natural, luminous finish. It also features 51 colors across 6 shade families for makeup wearers to choose from.

Price: $45

2) Le Monster Lip Crayon

Le Monster Lip Crayon gives a high-impact and longwear color with its pigmented and rich, hydrating formula. It comes with a matte finish that is meant to stay comfortable on the lips for up to 12 hours.

With lip-boosting ingredients, including mango seed oil, peptides, hyaluronic spheres, and ceramides, this creamy lipstick moisturizes and nourishes the lips to enhance its volume.

The product from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has 17 different shades, including 16 with a demi-matte finish and one in shimmer. With a pointed tip that looks like a crayon, application and precision are easy to achieve and it acts as both a lip liner and lipstick.

Price: $22

3) Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer

Atomic Shake Lipstick features a water-resistant, fragrance-free, transfer-proof lip lacquer formula that leaves the pout with a color that lasts long. It has flexible film-forming polymers and filling spheres blended with marine algae extracts that give the lips a paint-like shine that remains breathable and weightless.

With this product, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga promises full coverage color from pure pigments that stay put, so no reapplying is necessary. It is available in 6 high-shine shades.

Price: $26

4) PHD Hybrid Lip Oil

PHD Hybrid Lip Oil drenches the lips with weightless hydration. It also gives skincare-infused shine of a lip gloss but without any greasy or sticky finish. With vegan collagen and prickly pear oil, it has both Vitamin C and E that boost the lip’s hydration barrier to maintain suppleness.

This fragrance-free lip product has plant-derived squalane and portulaca pilosa extract that helps transform dull, dry lips into a nourished, soft, and smooth pout. Haus Labs by Lady Gaga offers this lip oil in 5 shades, its pH-powered tint gives the lips a subtle color.

Price: $26

5) Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer

Triclone Skin Tech Concealer is a hydrating and de-puffing makeup product version of its viral Triclone Skin Tech foundation. Made of flexible pigments and skin-loving ingredients, it can visibly blur fine lines and brighten the under eyes.

With BioTech caffeine, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and fermented arnica, this non-comedogenic concealer formula conceals redness and dark spots. Haus Labs by Lady Gaga brings this concealer in 31 shades, containing BioFerment 7 Complex that gives the skin protection from environmental stress.

Price: $32

6) Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga brings Bio-Radiant Highlighter, featuring a weightless, transfer-resistant formula that promises to give the skin a soft glow. It provides a blurring effect so the complexion looks flawless without any powdery feel.

The talc-free beauty highlighter comes with multidimensional pearls and reflective pigments, blended with silver vine extract and fermented arnica oil. It gives the skin antioxidant and anti-inflammatory care to smooth the complexion while providing non-glittery radiance. It also has a gentle formula that makes it safe to use all over the face and body, including around the eyes. It is available in 10 shades, all with soft-focus finish.

Price: $40

With plenty of vegan brands as well as celebrity beauty brands out there, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga stands out from the crowd. It lives up to the hype with their hybrid, futuristic formulas that include ingredients like fermented arnica.

For makeup aficionados wanting to update their routines, these makeup products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the brand’s official website as well as Sephora.

