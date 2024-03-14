6 Best Matter Of Fact skincare products to avail in 2024

Given that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all remedy, Matter of Fact skincare stands out for its combination therapy approach and thoughtfully formulated products. The brand takes the guesswork out of the process of getting clear, radiant, and healthy skin. The brand’s mission, according to their website, is to:

“Create a line of stable, effective skincare products that work well, that are easy to understand, and that are a joy to use”

Whether someone prefers a minimalist product or a maximalist skincare solution, Matter of Fact offers a wide range of skincare products meant to take care of various skin woes, including wrinkles, dryness, skin texture, and damaged skin barrier.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know in the comments.

6 Best Matter Of Fact skincare products

From their all-time classic serum to new core needs in skincare, we’ve curated some of the best Matter of Fact skincare products to get healthier-looking skin.

Brightening + Firming Serum

Maximalist Age-Defying Moisturizer

Minimalist Hydrating Moisturizer

Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate

Resurfacing + Hydrating Serum

Barrier + Antioxidant Treatment

1) Brightening + Firming Serum

This corrective serum formula is Matter of Fact’s hero skincare product, featuring its unique waterless Vitamin C. With fully dissolved and stable vitamin C supported by Ferulic acid, the serum improves the overall complexion by reducing wrinkles and fine lines, improving skin firmness, and boosting radiance.

It has a silky texture that promises smooth application without irritation and a natural distinctive woodsy aroma from maritime pine that makes using this serum a luxe experience.

Price: $92

2) Maximalist Age-Defying Moisturizer

This new addition to Matter of Fact’s skincare line is an age-defying moisturizer with a skin-quenching formula to reignite the skin’s youthful look. With a unique hyaluronic acid and peptide blend, it targets visible signs of aging while reducing the skin’s natural water loss.

It also has Hexylresorcinol to fade dark spots and other discolorations, making way for an even-toned complexion.

Price: $72

3) Minimalist Hydrating Moisturizer

This hydrating moisturizer is Matter of Fact’s best formula for minimalist skincare aficionados. With a limited ingredient list, the formula only includes what’s best for dehydrated skin—panthenol, centella asiatica, liquid lipid crystals, madecassoside, and more deeply hydrating ingredients.

All of these are in a lightweight formula that delivers gentle but deep hydration to the skin, so it feels replenished and plump without feeling heavy.

Best for layering with other skincare products, the moisturizer acts as a great buffer to keep the skin well taken care of under active ingredients.

Price: $68

4) Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate

This skincare treatment has a rich, creamy texture that packs three skincare powerhouse ingredients one can rarely see in a single product—retinol, vitamin C, and Azelaic acid. These three ingredients work together in a gentle but effective formula to improve multiple signs of aging, including wrinkles, rough skin texture, sagging skin, and uneven skin tone.

It also has three powerful antioxidants—bakuchiol, tocopherol, and Ferulic acid—for a smoother, firmer, and age-defying complexion.

Price: $98

5) Resurfacing + Hydrating Serum

This 2-in-1 serum features a multi-acid formula for powerful but gentle exfoliation. With Beta Hydroxy, Polyhydroxy, and Tranexamic acids, it improves the skin texture and minimizes pores while helping fade dark spots.

The multi-acid blend is paired with niacinamide, galactoarabinan, and maritime pine complex for added hydration support. These hydrating and soothing ingredients boost the acids’ exfoliation power without adding irritation.

Price: $88

6) Barrier + Antioxidant Treatment

The Barrier + Antioxidant treatment is a nourishing face oil that delivers a concentrated dose of lipids to support a healthy skin barrier. With a barrier repair skincare formula made from liquid crystal lipids and squalane, it gives the skin the moisture it craves to feel rejuvenated and plump, along with a combination of antioxidants for an overall healthy-looking complexion.

Two of its antioxidants, bakuchiol and turmeric root, work together to improve signs of aging and even skin tone.

Price: $68

While virtually anybody can use these skincare products, Matter of Fact’s skincare line is best suited for skin that needs extra attention and care, whether it be because of dullness, wrinkling, dehydration, or discoloration.

All these items can be purchased at the mentioned price tags on Matter of Fact’s official website and Sephora.