6 best perfume advent calendars: From Armani, Ted Baker to YSL

From Armani, Ted Baker, and YSL: 6 best perfume advent calendars worth a try

This Christmas, perfume enthusiasts are in for a treat with the perfume advent calendars. No matter what their scent preference is, gorgeous perfumes are waiting for them behind each countdown door.

The anticipation of opening a new door or box and unveiling a different fragrance adds an element of delight and thrill to the countdown toward the holiday season. Offering some of the best perfumes of all time, perfume advent calendars are bursting with everything from luxury and decadent scents to light-weight everyday perfumes.

Based on Team Sportskeeda's research, here is a curated list of the six best perfume advent calendars to embark on a fragrant journey.

1) Giorgio Armani Advent Calendar

This eco-friendly calendar from the house of Giorgio Armani includes 12 full-size products and 12 miniatures in fragrance, makeup, and skincare. Each door reveals a luxurious beauty gift that is universally flattering and features timeless and elegant fragrances.

Available at Selfridges for only $290, this advent calendar includes the best-selling scents SI Eau de Parfum, My Way Eau de Parfum, and Acqua Di Gioia, catering to every fragrance preference.

2) Ted Baker Advent Calendar

Inside this floral box are 24 beauty goodies from Ted Baker, a high-street favorite. It is not only stunning but also affordable, for 24 beauty buys. Two of the doors reveal rose and cassis and violet and bergamot body sprays, both with long-lasting floral aromas.

Priced at $235 at Selfridges, this perfume advent calendar also includes body and hand lotions, lipsticks, eyeshadows, mascaras, and more.

3) YSL Advent Calendar

Packed with surprises from YSL's iconic range, this ensemble is the perfect gift for beauty lovers. It includes eight lipsticks, two mascaras, and six exquisite fragrances like Mon Paris Eau de parfum, Black Opium Eau de parfum, and Y Eau de parfum. It promises to impress with its decadent makeup and fragrance options.

This perfume advent calendar, available for $270 at Selfridges, is an ideal gift for hard-to-please moms or sisters.

4) Lancôme Beauty Advent Calendar

This advent calendar from Lancôme contains 24 boxes filled with a combination of five full-size beauty icons and 19 travel sizes. It includes three stunning perfume options: the popular La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, the elegant Idôle eau de parfum, and the classic Trésor Eau de Parfum.

Priced at $110, this perfume advent calendar also offers a wide selection of makeup and skincare products that are worth sharing.

5) L'Occitane Reusable Advent Calendar

The top classic perfume advent calendar is not just one of the best of 2023, it's also eco-friendly and reusable. Made from 65% recycled cotton, this calendar can be used for years. It contains the brand's best-selling products, like almond shower oil, shea hand balm, divine cream, and petit remedy, in full and mini sizes.

It includes three fragrances: Herbae Eau de Parfum, Verbena Eau de Toilette, and Néroli & Orchidée Eau de Toilette. You can find it on Amazon for $80.

6) The Fragrance Shop Advent Calendar

This perfume advent calendar is filled with over 15 mini perfumes from top designer labels. It is one of the best calendars of the year, featuring fragrances for the whole family and even some skincare goodies. Included are miniature fragrances from Hugo Boss, Diesel, Mugler, Paco Rabanne, and Marc Jacobs, ranging in size from 4 ml to 15 ml.

Priced at $100.72, it's the perfect gift for scent lovers or those looking to explore new fragrances before making a purchase.

They can be purchased from official websites or e-commerce platforms like Selfridges and Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) How do perfume advent calendars work?

Perfume advent calendars provide a variety of fragrances for enthusiasts to discover in December. Each day, a new perfume sample or mini bottle is revealed when a compartment is opened. Some calendars may also include surprises like scented candles or beauty products.

2) Are perfume advent calendars suitable for everyone?

Perfume advent calendars are great for fragrance enthusiasts and those looking to explore different scents. However, it is important to consider personal preferences and allergies when choosing one.

3) Can anyone use perfume advent calendars after Christmas?

Yes! The perfume samples or mini bottles in advent calendars can be used beyond the holiday season. They are perfect for travel or on-the-go use.