6 Most expensive makeup brands that are worth it 

Some expensive makeup brands may burn a hole in one's pocket, but there's a reason why they have such large sales. Luxury and expensive makeup brands use premium ingredients and even offer an unboxing experience through their packaging.

To be able to really appreciate luxury makeup, one needs to understand the craftsmanship and artistry behind it. Beauty enthusiasts must remember that all premium makeup brands are not created the same way and it may not be easy to discern what would work best for us. So, we have curated some of the most expensive makeup brands that are worthy of the investment.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favourite brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

6 Most expensive makeup brands for timeless luxury

Everyone wants to feel pampered and good about themselves, and using luxurious makeup brands is a sure shot way of achieving this:

Chanel

Tom Ford Beauty

The House of Dior

Charlotte Tilbury

Estée Lauder

M.A.C

1) Chanel

Chanel makeup products (Image via chanel.beauty/Instagram)

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel launched the French luxury brand in 1909. It all started with a small millinery shop in Paris that did not take long to turn into a luxury fashion and makeup label. Chanel’s cosmetic business consists of skin care, makeup, and perfumes, and is one of the most expensive makeup brands.

Chanel also offers an array of skincare products for cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, as well as ones that particularly solve individual skin concerns. It is undeniable - even to those who haven't used perfumes before - that CHANEL N°5 is a fragrance icon, and similarly, some other newer fragrances like Bleu de Chanel and Coco Mademoiselle have made quite a reputation in the perfume world.

The Chanel matte Rouge Allure lipstick is another signature Chanel product. It comes in elegant black and gold packaging, and customers like the creamy, hydrating formula that feels comfortable on lips and has a long-staying power.

In a makeup tutorial video, makeup artist Eric Nicole spoke about Chanel makeup products that are worth the money.

"The Chanel CC cream is on of my all-time favorite products. That is just one of the best luxury products in my opinion."

Chanel does market new products all the time, but its classic products have stayed true to their original form. This is one of the main reasons why Chanel has remained a luxury icon for over a century.

The products range between $29 to $275.

2) Tom Ford Beauty

Tom Ford Beauty (Images via Tom Ford)

Tom Ford Beauty is another expensive makeup brand that enjoys a place of honor, famed for its use of quality ingredients and upmarket packaging. As most luxury brands do, it aims at elegant and glamorous lifestyles and provides a variety of products and shades.

Tom Ford is well known for his successful makeup line that was first introduced under the umbrella of Estée Lauder in 2005, though he separated from the brand in 2011. Despite fragrances being the most famous element of his brand, his makeup line is at par with the hype given to the fragrances.

Luxurious formulas and opulent packaging are his hallmarks, as is evident with one of the original products, Lip Colour, where the packaging is as popular as the product.

In a makeup review video, beauty enthusiast Allana Davison commended the packaging of Tom Ford beauty products.

"What I appreciate about Tom Ford beauty in comparison to other brand equals in terms of price point is it's not just beautiful packaging, you're also getting a beautiful product within it."

The makeup line of Tom Ford ranges between $29 and $179.

3) The House of Dior

Christian Dior products (Image via Christian Dior)

Launched in 1946 by French designer Christian Dior, his brand was an all-out revolution that shook up the luxury fashion industry. After the difficulties faced by the large majority after World War II, Dior reintroduced femininity and luxury to women's fashion. His debut collection, called “New Look”, revolutionized post-war fashion. Dior’s very first makeup line was launched with lipsticks in 1953. It was followed by foundations, powders, and other products and was an instant success.

In the 1980s, Dior also made its mark in the field of skincare and makeup. Currently, this expensive makeup brand is enjoying great popularity with celebrities and fashion icons who seek newness and glamour in Dior products. Professional makeup artists are all praise for Dior and feel its products are definitely worth the price paid for them. In a makeup review vlog, makeup artist Jeffree Star spoke about the Dior foundation.

"The Dior back stage foundation is Jeffree Star approved."

At present, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer is in the limelight. However, longtime favorites such as Diorshow Mascara, used by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Anya Taylor-Joy, and their range of fragranced hand soaps still reign supreme.

Dior believes in pampering their customers wherever they might be, as is evident by the experience of online shoppers - shipping is always free no matter what you buy and you even get to choose a few free samples as the cherry on top. Orders are always gift-wrapped by this expensive makeup brand and can really make one feel special.

Most Dior makeup products range between $23 to $245.

4) Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury makeup products (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury launched in 2013 and has grown in leaps and bounds to a comprehensive collection of makeup products and skincare. Every product is packed with beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, and is packaged in the brand’s signature rose gold containers. Hollywood Contour Duo, Pillow Talk Lipstick, and Hollywood Flawless Filter are all hot favorites, as are the famous Light Wands and viral Magic Cream.

Ali Andreea, a makeup artist based in Paris, spoke about the brand's Magic Glow:

"The reality is that this is a great moisturizer, it's especially appropriate if you mature skin, dry skin because it's very hydrating as it's with hyaluronic acid. The glow that it gives is unbelievable."

Users can sign up for product subscriptions, which ensures a 15 percent discount on future orders. Now, Charlotte Tibery is the third most sought-after luxury and expensive makeup brand in the world, and they have just rolled out their own mobile application recently.

Just like other luxury brands, Charlotte Tilbury is best known for her makeup and skincare products that are considered premium among its counterparts. The luxury brand has a relatively smaller Instagram following than many other luxury brands but enjoys a very large TikTok following of 907,000 with 3.7 billion TikTok tag views.

Most of this brand's products range between $16 and $129.

5) Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder makeup products (Image via estéelauder/instagram)

Estée Lauder boasts of sales in roughly 150 countries, and the brands' products are world-renowned for their high-quality ingredients and investment in product innovation.

The brand has also maintained its position because it relies heavily on publicity through advertisements on television and fashion magazines. Some of the best selling products of this expensive makeup brand are Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, and Limited Edition Pure Color Matte Lipstick.

In a makeup review video, beauty enthusiast Stephanie Toms commended the brand's Double Wear Foundation.

"This was like the full coverage foundation before full coverage was even really a thing. It's proven 24-hour staying power looks fresh and flawless lightweight and so comfortable you won't believe it's long wear."

The products of this brand range between $11 to $111.

6) M.A.C

M.A.C makeup products (image via M.A.C)

M.A.C’s motto says it all: "All Ages, All Races, All Genders", and the words signify that the brand is living up to its diversity and inclusiveness promises. It is the first member of such group to accommodate the ethnicities, skin tones, and gender identities of different communities.

This expensive makeup brand prioritizes its consumers and what they want to innovate relevant products like the Up For Everything Lash Mascara that was created to meet a consumer complaint of their lashes pointing down. It offers more shades of foundation than any other brand, making it an extremely inclusive makeup brand and is constantly evolving to cater to changing skin needs. Talking about the formula, YouTuber Mia Maples said:

"I think this Foundation is like the perfect coverage for my personal needs and it doesn't look cakey even after doing the powder foundation on top."

M.A.C makeup products range between $11 and $99.

Expensive makeup brands have forever been associated with high-end fashion, luxury, and prestige. Even though they are quite expensive, they are most often justified by the value of their qualities. Diversity and the world of luxury are taken one step further by fashion houses and celebrity brands that satisfy different preferences. From the ingredients to packaging and branding, these brands actually personify luxury.