6LACK has thrilled fans around the world with the announcement of his highly-anticipated 2023 Since I Have a Lover world tour. The tour is named after his 2023 album, which received critical acclaim for its raw and emotional lyrics, as well as its experimental sound.
The Since I Have a Lover World Tour will see 6LACK perform in cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and several other cities around the world.
Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale that same day at 12:00 p.m. local time, while general public access to tickets will open on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
6Lack's World Tour will begin in Portland and end in Oslo
6Lack will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Portland, which is scheduled to take place on October 1, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with his Oslo concert on March 3, 2024.
The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:
- October 1, 2023 – Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
- October 4, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
- October 5, 2023 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
- October 7, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
- October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
- October 12, 2023 – San Diego, CA - SOMA
- October 13, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- October 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- October 17, 2023 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)
- October 19, 2023 – St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
- October 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- October 22, 2023 – Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- October 25, 2023 – Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
- October 26, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
- October 31, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
- November 1, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- November 2, 2023 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
- November 5, 2023 – New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
- November 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall – Avant Gardner
- November 8, 2023 – Washington, DC - The Anthem
- November 10, 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- November 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC - MTELUS
- November 13, 2023 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY
- November 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
- November 18, 2023 – Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
- November 19, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
- November 21, 2023 – Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
- November 22, 2023 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- November 24, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- February 12, 2024 – Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre
- February 14, 2024 – Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
- February 15, 2024 – Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
- February 17, 2024 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
- February 18, 2024 – London, UK - Eventim Apollo
- February 20, 2024 – Paris, FR - Bataclan
- February 21, 2024 – Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
- February 22, 2024 – Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
- February 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
- February 27, 2024 – Berlin, DE - Huxley’s Neue Welt
- February 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
- March 1, 2024 – Stockholm, SE - Berns
- March 3, 2024 – Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall
6Lack Is an American Rapper nominated for three Grammy awards in his career
6LACK (pronounced as Black) is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He released his debut single, PRBLMS, in 2016, which became a major success and put him on the map as a rising talent. The song was featured on his debut album Free 6lack, which was released later in the same year.
Free 6lack was well-received by both fans and critics and peaked at number 34 on the US Billboard 200. The album features productions from several notable producers, including Syk Sense, Timbaland, and Metro Boomin.
6LACK won the MTV Video Music Award for Best R&B Video for the song Waves In 2019, he was nominated for several awards in his career, including Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018 for Free 6lack.
In total has three Grammy nominations as of now, additionally, he was also nominated for the BET Centric Award in 2017 and the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist in 2018.
Since his debut, 6LACK has continued to release successful music, which often touches on personal experiences and relationships.