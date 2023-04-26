6Lack World Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

6LACK has thrilled fans around the world with the announcement of his highly-anticipated 2023 Since I Have a Lover world tour. The tour is named after his 2023 album, which received critical acclaim for its raw and emotional lyrics, as well as its experimental sound.

The Since I Have a Lover World Tour will see 6LACK perform in cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and several other cities around the world.

Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale that same day at 12:00 p.m. local time, while general public access to tickets will open on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

6Lack's World Tour will begin in Portland and end in Oslo

6Lack will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Portland, which is scheduled to take place on October 1, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with his Oslo concert on March 3, 2024.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

October 1, 2023 – Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

October 4, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

October 5, 2023 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

October 7, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

October 12, 2023 – San Diego, CA - SOMA

October 13, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 17, 2023 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

October 19, 2023 – St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

October 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 22, 2023 – Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

October 25, 2023 – Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

October 26, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

October 31, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

November 1, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 2, 2023 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

November 5, 2023 – New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

November 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall – Avant Gardner

November 8, 2023 – Washington, DC - The Anthem

November 10, 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC - MTELUS

November 13, 2023 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

November 18, 2023 – Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

November 19, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

November 21, 2023 – Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

November 22, 2023 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

November 24, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

February 12, 2024 – Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre

February 14, 2024 – Glasgow, UK - O2 ­­Academy Glasgow

February 15, 2024 – Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

February 17, 2024 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

February 18, 2024 – London, UK - Eventim Apollo

February 20, 2024 – Paris, FR - Bataclan

February 21, 2024 – Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

February 22, 2024 – Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

February 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

February 27, 2024 – Berlin, DE - Huxley’s Neue Welt

February 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

March 1, 2024 – Stockholm, SE - Berns

March 3, 2024 – Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall

6Lack Is an American Rapper nominated for three Grammy awards in his career

6LACK (pronounced as Black) is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He released his debut single, PRBLMS, in 2016, which became a major success and put him on the map as a rising talent. The song was featured on his debut album Free 6lack, which was released later in the same year.

Free 6lack was well-received by both fans and critics and peaked at number 34 on the US Billboard 200. The album features productions from several notable producers, including Syk Sense, Timbaland, and Metro Boomin.

6LACK won the MTV Video Music Award for Best R&B Video for the song Waves In 2019, he was nominated for several awards in his career, including Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018 for Free 6lack.

In total has three Grammy nominations as of now, additionally, he was also nominated for the BET Centric Award in 2017 and the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist in 2018.

Since his debut, 6LACK has continued to release successful music, which often touches on personal experiences and relationships.

