7 Best beard growth oils to even the patches

Beard growth oils not only facilitate new hair but also strengthen the existing strands for a great overall outcome. Packed with useful ingredients like minoxidil, castor oil, tea tree oil, aloe vera, eucalyptus oil, peppermint, and jojoba oil, beard growth oils take the upper hand at filling in the patchy areas.

Most beard growth oils, with their soothing ingredients, suit all skin types and help with beard itch and irritation. For users with rough and brittle hair or those desiring to soothe irritated beard roots and flaky skin, beard oils assist the users in getting fuss-free growth.

Regular use of the premium-quality beard growth oils helps the user get the dense beard of their dreams!

The top 7 beard growth oils to help even out the patchy areas

The best beard growth oils are specially formulated for users who are tired of trying varied serums and oils. For the best results, a user can apply the beard growth oils daily at night, apart from the last-minute touch-ups, before stepping out of the house.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven beard growth oils for fuller-looking stubble.

1) Bossman Jelly Beard Oil

The beard growth oil, available in the form of lotion gel, eases application for users. Its lightweight formula quickly absorbs into the beard and makes it manageable.

Sealed with natural ingredients, this cruelty-free beard oil from Bossman is made with a clean formula and a tantalizing fragrance that gives the user fast results.

Price: $17.95 to $39.95 (official website)

2) Modern Beard Co. Beard Oil

Modern Beard Co. beard growth oil serum, packed with caffeine, polygonum multiflorum, and biotin, stimulates beard growth and promotes softer yet stronger strands, resulting in healthy-looking stubble. After every use, this beard growth oil serum caters to longer and thicker hair, which makes the stubble appear more manlier.

Further, it increases beard density and thickness and boosts hydration and nourishment while eliminating flaky skin or dandruff.

Price: $9.99 (Amazon)

3) Beard Club Beard Growth Oil

Sealed with sunflower, cedar, sweet almond, olive, and castor oil, this beard growth oil from Beard Club gives the user a fuller, thicker, and healthier stubble that is worth admiration.

With daily use, this beard oil thoroughly nourishes the hair follicles while strengthening the strands from within and moisturizing the hair at the same time.

Price: $24.99 (Amazon)

4) Zousz Black Oud Beard Oil

This beard oil from Zousz conditions the user's natural stubble while softening it at the same time. Packed with useful ingredients like argan oil, peach kernel oil, and vitamin E, it facilitates beard growth while conditioning the strands.

Along with its refreshing aroma of sandalwood, cedarwood, leather, patchouli, and vetiver, its non-greasy formula gets quickly absorbed into the skin without any greasy stains.

Price: $36 (Amazon)

5) Live Bearded American Beard Oil

Packed with a nourishing formula featuring jojoba oil, the Live Bearded American beard oil, apart from promoting new hair, hydrates and repairs the strands while curing flaky skin for optimum results.

Thanks to its tantalizing aroma of vetiver, pine, bergamot, and cedar, this beard oil acts as a great mood enhancer. Further, after every use, it conditions the strands and makes the beard touchably soft and smooth for ultimate perfection.

Price: $19 (Amazon)

6) Striking Viking Beard Growth Oil

The beard growth oil from Striking Viking, packed with the potent formula of biotin and castor oil, facilitates stunning hair growth, thickens the beard, and conditions the hair strands for a softer and shinier look.

Enhanced with organic ingredients, it reduces hair thinning and leads to a fuller and thicker-looking beard. Also, its revitalizing scent of sandalwood boosts the user's mood with every use.

Price: $14.99 (official website)

7) Waking Forest Beard Growth Oil

The Waking Forest beard oil, consisting of essential oils of rosemary, argan, castor, and almond, along with vitamin E, promotes faster beard growth without causing any skin irritation.

Regular use of this non-greasy beard oil soothes and pampers the user's beard while strengthening the hair follicles from within to give it a rich look. Additionally, its antioxidant properties treat inflammation and soothe the skin while moisturizing deeply at the same time.

Price: $9.78 (Amazon)

To get the dense beard of their dreams, readers and users can select from any one of these seven beard growth oils with a few clicks from their in-house or e-commerce sites like Amazon.