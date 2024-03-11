7 Best beauty looks featured at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

While the Oscars 2024 red carpet witnessed multiple glam-packed looks, beauty enthusiasts also looked forward to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, which featured several celebrities switching up their hair, makeup, and outfits to celebrate the winners.

From the Kardashians serving striking visuals to Sydney Sweeney taking everyone by surprise with an Old Hollywood hairstyle, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party of 2024 was the floor to multiple jaw-dropping beauty looks.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party allows fashion and beauty enthusiasts to enjoy more moments of specially curated stylish looks on their favorite celebrities. This year, the after-party was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly, Hills and the event witnessed the presence of multiple A-listers from Hollywood.

7 Best beauty looks that made an impact at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party 2024

While there are a plethora of glamorous looks featured at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Team SK has compiled a list of the ones that stood out this year:

Sydney Sweeney's Old Hollywood glam

Kylie Jenner's fresh-out-of-the-shower glam

Demi Lovato's Goth glam

Salma Hayek's subtle shimmer glam

Camila Cabello's icy glam

Emma Chamberlain's edgy glam

Kendall Jenner's bold lip glam

1) Sydney Sweeney's Old Hollywood glam:

Serving striking visuals in a gown made by Marc Bouwer for Angeline Jolie during the Academy Awards in 2004, Sydney Sweeney took her fans by surprise when she appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party sporting an Old Hollywood bob.

The Euphoria fame is known for rocking her mid-length blonde tresses, however, she opted for an old Hollywood bob with a tussled texture and a voluminous side fringe to frame her face. Sydney's makeup for the after-party featured a dewy base, minimal blush, shimmer rose champagne eyeshadow, and a glossy pink shade for the lips.

2) Kylie Jenner's fresh-out-of-the-shower glam:

Giving fresh-out-of-the-shower vibes, Kylie Jenner graced the Oscars after-party in a shimmering, floor-length red gown and went minimal with her makeup. Kylie's hairdo for the after-party was a wet-hair look with a deep side part to the left.

Her makeup look featured a dewy base makeup with a subtle blush on the cheekbones and a juicy-looking gloss on the lips. Wearing a tint of highlighter on the nose bridge, Kylie paired her outfit with a shimmering eyeshadow.

3) Demi Lovato's Goth glam:

Demi Lovato sported a borderline goth makeup look, which she is often seen wearing in most of her Instagram posts. With a unique makeup look to pair with her embellished black gown, the Heart Attack singer sported matte base makeup with proper baking and contour. She went with a nude mauve matte lip shade with a dark lip liner outlining her lips.

For her eye makeup, she opted for volumized lashes and a subtle brown-peach shade of eyeshadow. Her deep-side swept tousled hairstyle complemented the look.

4) Salma Hayek's subtle shimmer glam:

Salma Hayek attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a metallic silver, one-shoulder gown paired with a wet, slicked-back half pony. Pairing her shimmering outfit with subtle shimmering makeup, the Grown Ups actress opted for a golden-peach shimmering eyeshadow shade paired with volumized lashes and kohl along the waterline.

On a subtle matte makeup base, Salma Hayek sported a minimal tint of blush accentuating her cheekbones and rose matte shade for the lips.

5) Camila Cabello's icy glam:

Pairing her icy grey cut-out ensemble with an icy makeup look, Camila Cabello looked glamorous as she sported a dewy makeup base paired with an icy blue shade for the lids, dramatic lashes, and a shimmer white shade to accentuate the eye shape near the start of the eyes and a glossy pink shade for the lips.

Leaving her blonde tresses open with face-framing flicks merging into her hair on both ends, Camila paired her look with a silver manicure.

6) Emma Chamberlain's edgy glam:

Giving red carpet formals a unique twist, Emma Chamberlain sported a crisp white, unbuttoned shirt, and a floor-length skirt at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Apart from her ensemble, her makeup look was just as bold featuring a subtle, dewy base a tint of bronzer on the cheekbones, and a light peach shade for the lips.

Her eye makeup was the most accentuating feature of her look, as she opted for a red ombre eye makeup look that covered her entire eye along with kohl along the waterline. Moreover, her sleek bun updo complemented her entire look.

7) Kendal Jenner's bold lip glam:

Kendall Jenner sported a sheer black dress at the Oscars after-party and paired the ensemble with a simple yet chic makeup look. Sporting a dewy makeup base with soft blush on the cheekbones and volumized lashes. The star of her makeup look was her bold red lips, which struck a contrast with her sheer black gown.

Her hairdo was a sleek, middle-part bun with two strands of hair framing her face on both sides.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party featured a wide range of makeup and hairstyles for beauty enthusiasts to swoon over and recreate by adding a touch of their own.