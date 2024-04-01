Perfumes with blackberry fragrances evoke a tangy, sweet smell, and leave lasting notes on fabrics. Perfume enthusiasts favor Blackberry fragrances because they exude sophistication and can be used by everyone.

The quality of blackberry fragrances can be outlined by layering with vanilla notes. They blend well with other perfume notes and are pure fruit without undertones of perfume or candy tones.

Blackberry fragrances also reportedly last long on the skin and add a depth of character to other notes in a perfume bottle. This sought-after scent ensures an unforgettable olfactory experience as it captures the essence of strolls through wild hedgerows and the earthiness of the bramble patch.

7 Best Blackberry fragrances to avail in 2024

Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum

Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Cologne

Versace Eros Pour Perfume

Dolce and Gabbana Violet Eau de Toilette

Chloe Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette Spray

Gucci Guilty Absolute Pour Femme Eau de Parfum

Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct Blue

1.Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum

The Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum (Image via Sephora)

This Burberry perfume is a part of the Burberry Her collection and is designed for women who lean towards a bold and sensual fragrance.

The fragrance comprises three layers with the first being strawberry and blackberry accord, the second being Jasmine accord, and the third being vanilla, amber, and sandalwood. All these layers come together to give off a sensual and irresistible fragrance. This perfume is available for $86.31 on Sephora.

2. Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Cologne

The Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Cologne (Image via Sephora)

This scent from Jo Malone comprises a layering that boasts of blackberry, cedarwood, and bay. All three come together to give off a fruity scent without being childish and a musky scent without being too strong.

The Blackberry and Bay collection was unveiled in 2012 with Fabrice Pellegrin being the nose of the fragrance. This perfume for women is packaged within a transparent luxurious bottle and is sold for $165 on Saks Fifth Avenue.

3. Versace Eros Pour Perfume

The Versace Eros Pour Perfume (Image via Sephora)

This perfume from Versace comes in a liquid and spray form. The scent is part of the fresh fragrance family and boasts a sensual fragrance. This perfume contains Sicilian lemon, mandarin, raspberry sorbet, blackberry fragrance, magnolia, orange blossom, jasmine petals, ambrox, and white wood, all these layers come together to give a feminine, woody, musky, and intense fragrance.

The fragrance is packaged in a luxurious round golden bottle with an engraved Medusa and Gold key design engraved on it and sells for $119 on Sephora.

4. Dolce and Gabbana Violet Eau de Toilette

The Dolce and Gabbana Violet Eau de Toilette (Image via Sephora)

This perfume comes in a liquid and spray form and its' scent falls under the citrus & fruity, woody & earthy, and floral family. The perfume comprises three layers, with the first including cassis, Madagascan mandarin, and cyclamen, the second being Violetta, blackberry fragrance, and pear, and the third note being sandalwood and Madagascan vanilla.

All these notes come together to give off a fruity and earthy scent. This fragrance is available for $49 on Sephora.

5. Chloe Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette Spray

The Chloe Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette Spray (Image via Amazon)

This alcohol-free spray from Chloe was launched in 2020 and is suitable for women and all skin types. The perfume comprises blackberry, tangerine, black currant, rose, cedar, and white amber.

All three come together to give off a woody, fruity fragrance that is long-lasting. The perfume is packaged in a transparent squared glass bottle with a peach bow wrapped up top, and it sells for $55.71 on Amazon.

6. Gucci Guilty Absolute Pour Femme Eau de Parfum

The Gucci Guilty Absolute Pour Femme Eau de Parfum (Image via Amazon)

This Gucci fragrance is alcohol-free and comes in a travel size that makes it easy to carry around. The spray contains three notes, with the upper ones comprising blackberry, pink pepper, and bergamot.

The middle note contains cypress, Bulgarian rose, woody notes, and vetiver, and the base notes include Indian Patchouli and amber. These three notes come together to give a fruity fragrance. It sells for $96.38 on Amazon.

7. Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct Blue

The Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct Blue

This fragrance falls under the First Instinct collection and was launched in 2017 by Abercrombie & Fitch. The perfume contains notes of blackberry, grapefruit, passion fruit, magnolia, orange blossom, butterfly orchid, Tonka bean, and amber.

These notes come together to give a long-lasting fruity fragrance. The perfume comes in a blue glass bottle with a silver cap and sells for $37.79 on eBay.

These perfumes have been reviewed to last longer and convey subtle notes of Blackberry.