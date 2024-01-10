7 best body shimmer and glitter products to add sparkle to your style 

Body shimmer and glitter products offer a delightful way to infuse a touch of sparkle and radiance into a beauty enthusiast's skin, making them ideal for special occasions or everyday glam. Infused with light-reflecting particles and nourishing components, these items not only accentuate the natural beauty of your skin but also deliver hydration and a radiant glow.

Available in diverse forms such as shimmer lotions, body oils, and glitter gels, these products empower users to tailor their look to suit their individual preferences.

1) Bath and Body Works: Diamond Shimmer Mist

Beauty enthusiasts can experience the celestial radiance of Diamond Shimmer Mist, crafted to envelop you in a shimmering glow.

Infused with diamond dust and platinum, this mist creates an otherworldly sparkle, elevating your style to new heights. Its key ingredients consist of diamond dust, platinum, and a blend of nourishing oils. Beyond providing a mesmerizing shimmer, it also nourishes and hydrates your skin, leaving it with a luxurious glow.

It is priced at $15 on Bath and Body Works.

2) Fenty Beauty: Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint — Salty Caramel

The Body Sauce Luminizing Tint enhances the user's natural radiance with a warm, caramel glow, adding a sun-kissed shimmer to elevate the user's appearance.

Infused with nourishing shea butter, it provides a smooth and luminous finish. Its light-reflecting micro-pearls ensure a long-lasting, radiant glow.

It is priced at $48 on Sephora.

3) EOS: Shea Better Moisture Body Lotion Vanilla Cashmere

The EOS Shea Better Moisture Body Lotion in Vanilla Cashmere is enriched with shea butter and nourishing oils, providing the user's skin with a delicate shimmer and leaving it feeling soft and luminous.

This lotion offers long-lasting hydration and a subtle shimmer, making it an ideal choice for everyday use.

It is priced at $8 on Amazon.

4) Anastasia: Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil

The Shimmer Body Oil by Anastasia Beverly Hills enhances your skin's natural radiance with a luxurious shimmer.

Formulated with nourishing jojoba oil and sunflower seed oil, it moisturizes the skin, leaving behind a luminous sheen. This lightweight oil absorbs rapidly, imparting a delicate shimmer that beautifully catches the light.

It is priced at $38 on Nordstrom.

5) Moroccanoil: Shimmering Body Oil

A beauty seeker can experience the luxurious Moroccan radiance of Moroccanoil, enriched with antioxidant-rich argan oil and sesame seed oil.

This rich oil not only nourishes the skin but also imparts a radiant glow. Its fast-absorbing formula leaves behind a silky finish, adorned with a beautiful shimmer.

It is priced at $48 on Sephora.

6) Nuxe: Huile Multi Usage Dry Oil Golden Shimmer

The Nuxe body shimmer is a luxurious multi-purpose product, enriched with precious botanical oils and golden shimmer particles, designed to illuminate and nourish the skin.

It leaves the skin with a satin finish and a subtle golden glow, exuding an elegant and radiant appearance.

It is priced at $30 on Walmart.

7) Sol de Janeiro: Glowmotions Glow Oil

This radiant Brazilian beauty body shimmer from Sol de Janeiro embodies the essence of Brazilian beauty with its luxurious shimmer and deeply hydrating formula.

Enriched with cupuaçu butter and coconut oil, it delivers a lavish, luminous glow that enriches the user's skin's innate radiance.

It is priced at $35 on Amazon.

A skincare lover can elevate their style with these seven best body shimmer and glitter products that are designed to add radiance and sparkle to their skin.

These body shimmers and glitter products can be purchased from their official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Do shimmers work for all skin types?

Many shimmers are gentle and suitable for various skin types, but it's recommended to do a patch test before regular use, especially for sensitive skin.

2) How long does the shimmer effect last?

The shimmer effect duration varies based on the product and application. Shimmer mists and oils typically offer a subtle glow lasting for hours.

3) Can body shimmers be used with other skincare products?

Yes, body shimmer products can be layered with other skincare products to customize the shimmer intensity and achieve the desired look.