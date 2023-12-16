7 best-dressed males at Asia Artist Awards

The Philippines bore witness to the glamorous spectacle of the Asia Artist Awards Red Carpet, where the entertainment industry celebrities from Korea, China, Japan, and the Philippines converged to showcase their exquisite fashion choices. The event witnessed a parade of artists gracing the red carpet, adorned in fashionable attire, presenting a rich tapestry of diverse preferences.

Hosted by Kang Daniel, alongside Jang Wonyoung and Sung Hanbin, the event set a new bar for sartorial elegance. While male celebrities ventured into experimental suit variations, their female counterparts shattered conventional fashion norms and restrictions.

Among the standout looks, the male group Oneus exuded timeless charm in their flared attire, while Hori70n captivated the crowd with a stunning display of diversity in black ensembles. Embracing black as the primary palette, Lun8 commanded attention in leather attire, whereas The Boyz group exuded sophistication in their impeccable black suits. Zerobaseone injected vibrant touches of red, introducing a refreshing variety to the ensemble choices.

Fashion moments from male celebrities at the Asia Artist Awards

1) Lee Cha Hyuk

Lee Cha Hyuk at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards ( (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Lee Cha Hyuk made a stylish entrance onto the red carpet at the Asia Artist Awards alongside his sister, Lee Su-Hyun, both exuding a remarkable sense of fashion. Opting for a sleek black suit, Lee Cha Hyuk emanated a dapper aura, complemented by the flair of his flared bottoms that added a touch of contemporary chic to his ensemble.

While posing alongside his sister, he sported sleek black sunglasses, adding a subtle yet fashionable accessory. His attention-grabbing chain-shaped necklace peeked out from beneath the blazer, further enhancing his overall look.

2) Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel at the Asia Artist Awards ( Image via Getty)

At the Asia Artist Awards, Kang Daniel, the esteemed host and renowned actor, made a notable fashion statement. He wore a stylish blazer adorned with seamless black prints, exuding a refined and dapper appearance. Layering the blazer over a crisp white shirt, he elevated his ensemble's sophistication, further enhanced by the addition of a sleek black tie that completed his overall classy look.

3) Lee Jun Young

Lee, celebrated for their multifaceted talent, won the 'AAA Hot Trend Award' at Asia Artist Awards 2023 while showcasing a heightened sense of sophistication. Adorning a blazer layered over a white shirt and black vest, they radiated a remarkably modish appeal, maintaining a subdued yet refined demeanor that added an extra layer of elegance to their overall look.

4) Yao Chen

Yao Chen embraced a bold red ensemble, showcasing a luxurious and captivating appearance. Jr confidently struck poses before the camera, donning a striking red blazer paired seamlessly with matching-colored pants. Embracing the 'no shirt' fashion trend, he completed the daring look with vibrant red loafers and a stylish loose silver bracelet, adding a touch of flair to his overall ensemble.

5) Yoo Seon Ho

Renowned actor Yoo Seon Ho claimed the 'Most Potential Award' while showcasing an elegant white ensemble. His ensemble featured a checkered-patterned blazer layered over a white attire adorned with a subtle pinhole pattern. Completing the ensemble with white pants, he added a polished touch with black shoes, culminating in a stylish and well-coordinated look.

6) Ash Island

The rapper, Ash Island, effortlessly fused a rugged yet dapper aesthetic by opting for a sleek black suit. His black blazer exuded sophistication, complemented by the lustrous allure of the shiny shirt underneath. Adding a touch of flair, he accessorized with transparent sunglasses, while his signature blonde hair contributed to his distinctive and edgy appearance, blending elements of both sophistication and a rugged style.

7) Lee Dong-Hwi

The esteemed Korean actor Lee Dong Hwi graced the event donning a coordinated checkered blazer and matching pants, exuding a refined sense of style. Pairing this ensemble with a crisp white shirt underneath, he emanated a dapper demeanor complemented by a classy wristwatch and sleek black boots. He also adorned a pair of stylish sunglasses, further enhancing his overall charm and charisma.

At the Asia Artist Awards 2023, celebrities graced the red carpet adorned in a diverse array of fashion ensembles, inspiring fashion enthusiasts to delve deeper into the realm of experimentation. The male fashion exuded a dapper and timeless elegance, showcasing a refined sense of style. In contrast, the female fashion choices were notably more versatile and diverse, reflecting a wider spectrum of trends and expressions.