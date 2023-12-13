7 best face razors to achieve Korean glass skin

Face razor is the key when it comes to taking a step closer to achieving Korean glass skin. One of the latest skincare trends is to shave the face before applying skincare products for better product absorption. Shaving can make the skin feel smoother by removing fine and vellus hair, thereby resulting in a flawless finish. It makes both makeup and skincare application easy.

As is the case with most skincare products and procedures, everyone needs to be careful while choosing the right product for face shaving. Any low-quality razor can harm the skin in many ways, specially on the face because the skin tissue is extra sensitive there. However, there are some best face razors to achieve Korean glass skin that you can rely on completely.

DERMAFLASH Luxe+ Kit, Tweezerman Facial Razor, and 5 more best face razors

1) Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover

Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover is one of the most popular face razors for painless face shaving. This product is suitable for all skin types as it is gentle and has a quick hair removal process.

This razor will give that perfect Korean glass skin without any pain. Furthermore, there is no risk of bumps, redness, nicks, or cuts with this face razor, and it is available for $39 on Walmart.

2) DERMAFLASH Luxe+ Kit

DERMAFLASH Luxe+ Kit uses advanced sonic technology to safely and gently remove dead skin cells and vellus hair, revealing smooth, glowing, and fuzz-free skin instantly. This face razor kit includes a face-shaving device and a skin-prepping gel.

The device is rechargeable and features a built-in LED light to ensure that no hair or dead skin cells are missed. This razor is suitable for all skin types to get Korean glass skin and is easy to use. It is available for $199 at the official website of the brand.

3) Tweezerman Facial Razor

Tweezerman face razor would be a perfect choice for all environment-conscious users. It presents one of the top sustainable options when it comes to face shaving, as it can be reused multiple times and comes with replacement blades. This face razor is premium in quality and superior in performance.

It easily removes peach fuzz while gently exfoliating the skin to get the Korean glass skin. Designed to be reusable and made with high-quality stainless steel, this product is available for $18.50 on the brand's official website.

4) StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool

This face razor uses a single-edge blade to safely remove the buildup of dead skin and peach fuzz, revealing brighter Korean glass skin. It improves skin care product absorption, evens skin tone and texture, and clears congested pores to prevent breakouts.

It StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool features a single-edge blade and a plastic-free aluminum handle, making it a sustainable and effective option for at-home face razing. This product is available for $75 at the official brand website.

5) Sephora Collection Metal Facial Razor

Another sustainable face razor option for all eco-friendly users, Sephora Collection Metal Facial Razor is a metal razor that is sleek and high in quality. It also comes with replaceable blades. This product neatly removes facial hair and peach fuzz for smoother-looking Korean glass skin.

It is easy to use, comfortable, and has an ergonomic handle with a finger divot that helps with gentle movements. This eco-friendly razor is available for $18 at Sephora.

6) Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Pack

The Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Pack is a single-blade face razor designed for shaping eyebrows, removing fine hair, and smoothening skin. It is one of the most affordable options available in the market. However, affordable does not necessarily mean its effectiveness is less than the more expensive options.

Each blade has a safety cover attached to protect sensitive skin and prevent the blade from cutting too loosely while shaving. It would be a perfect choice for beginners. The Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Pack comprises four razors and is available for $7.85. Meanwhile, the pack of two costs $5.45 on Amazon.

7) Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor

Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor is another face razor option that is similar to the Tinkle Eyebrow range, although the price of this one is slightly higher. Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor is a multipurpose tool designed for shaping eyebrows, removing fine hairs, and gently exfoliating the skin. It features a fine micro-guarded blade to help protect the skin from nicks and irritation.

The Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor is available in different quantities, such as three packs and nine packs for $5.94 and $16.46, respectively, on Amazon.

FAQs

1) How frequently can I shave my skin?

You can shave your face once or twice a week, or as per personal requirement. However, it is recommended that you don't shave more than twice a week.

2) What skincare products should I use after shaving?

Always use hydrating products like milky toners, hyaluronic acid serum, and moisturizers. Never use active ingredients like AHAs, BHAs, retinol, or vitamin C.

3) Would hair grow thicker after shaving?

No, it is a myth. After shaving, the hair does not grow thicker. For smoother face shaving, always apply aloe vera gel or face oil before you shave.