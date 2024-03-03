7 Best face washes for men with dry skin

Face washes for men with dry skin do the magic trick of providing the required hydration while keeping the dryness at bay! Most men with dry skin, when contemplating relieving the same, think of applying a thick moisturizer or face oil. While it may be helpful for some, it can never beat the glow that a healthy-looking skin complexion has.

While cherry-picking the face washes for men with dry skin, one should look for those containing skin-moisturizing elements like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera that balance the pH level and stem further dryness.

Besides, most face washes for men are free from harsh sulfates, and alcohol is a wise choice that caters to a radiant-looking complexion.

The top 7 face washes for men specifically formulated to defend dry skin

The skincare market is packed with loads of face washes for men, so it becomes difficult for a skincare enthusiast with dry skin to find the right product. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best face washes for men with dry skin that combat dryness and achieve a healthier complexion.

1) The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

A simple cleanser for men, The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, has a simple formulation that infuses the user's skin’s moisture barrier. Its active ingredient, squalane, helps them achieve a hydrated and youthful glow.

Ideal for those with dry skin types, this face cleanser provides a gentle and nourishing effect with regular use.

Price: $12.60 (official website)

2) CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Dealing with both dry skin and sensitivities can be easy with the Hydrating Facial Cleanser from CeraVe.

This facial cleanser, made with active ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, quickly restores the user's skin health and helps them enjoy an irritation-free face. Fragrance-free, this CeraVe cleanser is ideal for all skin types and daily use.

Price: $15.48 (official website)

3) Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Cleanser

This facial cleanser with intensive moisture technology quickly rescues their complexion with its moisture-wicking formula. Gentle for all skin types and vegan, this cleanser includes active ingredients like triglycerides, shea butter, and antioxidant-rich nutrients.

It protects, hydrates, and cleanses the skin from all impurities and provides a smooth and soft skin texture.

Price: $44 (Amazon)

4) Burt’s Bees Gentle Cream Cleanser

Ideal for dry skin types, Burt's Bees Gentle Cream Cleanser is made with natural ingredients that soften and hydrate the skin.

With aloe vera and cotton extract as its key ingredients, this cream cleanser infuses moisture and provides round-the-clock protection. Further, this effective cream cleanser is paraben- and sulfate-free and affordable.

Price: $9.99 (official website)

5) Snow Fox Cooling Foam Cleanser

This Snow Fox Cooling Foam Cleanser, one of the most hydrating cleansers, gives users a boost of morning energy with its fast-cooling recipe.

Made with a special organic peppermint formula, it acts like an antiseptic that prevents breakouts and acne. It works in pairs with aloe vera leaf juice and provides the required hydration and protection.

Price: $35 (Amazon)

6) Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm

The Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm stops the dryness and replaces the skin texture with a hydrating glow.

This face wash, comprising the anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties of Tiger Grass, Moringa, Kalahari Melon, and Allantoin, makes the skin supple by stripping away impurities and dead skin without making the skin look dehydrated. Further, its SPF protects the skin after each wash.

Price: $30 (Sephora)

7) Murad Soothing Oat and Peptide Cleanser

Murad’s Soothing Oat and Peptide Cleanser is formulated with active ingredients like micellar peptides and oat extracts, which cleanse and soothe the skin.

Gently working to restore the skin’s health and treat symptoms of eczema and other sensitive skin conditions, the anti-inflammatory properties catered by the oats make the skin soft, moisturized, and safeguarded against dryness, breakouts, and itchiness.

Price: $42 (Amazon)

These seven best face washes for men with dry skin are no less than a magic potion for men with dry skin types. A skincare enthusiast can purchase these wonderous face washes for men from their in-house or e-commerce platforms with a few clicks!