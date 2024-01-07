7 Best Fornasetti perfumes for men

The range of Fornasetti perfumes tailored for men promise the scent of sophistication and charm. The brand, Fornasetti, has gained worldwide recognition and is esteemed as a highly coveted name in the perfume industry. The visionary Piero Fornasetti, a significant figure in 20th-century Italy, founded it in the city of Milan, where it can trace its illustrious roots.

In the latest Fornasetti Profumi collection, the talented nose and imagination of the designer are showcased through the creation of new Fornasetti perfumes that embody the brand's longstanding values of creativity.

Fornasetti perfumes are crafted to perfectly complement the unique style and personality of fragrance enthusiasts.

Otto, Giardino, and 5 other Fornasetti perfumes for men

Fornasetti perfumes for men maintain the brand's legacy of creativity and artistry, delivering an olfactory journey that resonates with personal expression.

Whether one's olfactory preferences lean towards woody, citrus, or musky notes, Fornasetti offers a diverse range of fragrances to cater to every individual's unique taste.

1) Fornasetti Profumi: Losanghe (Gold) Otto Eau de Parfum

This fragrance is a timeless classic, renowned for its unmatched elegance. The Profumi: Losanghe (Gold) Otto Eau de Parfum boasts the power to create a lasting impression, making it perfect for those who want to make a truly memorable statement.

Its crafted blend of lavender, thyme, and incense creates a luxurious aroma that is perfect for formal occasions. The price of the perfume, as per the official website, is $164.27.

2) Fornasetti Profumi: Giardino Segreto Extrait Parfum

Fornasetti Profumi: Giardino Segreto Extrait Parfum (Image via Harrods)

The Extrait Parfum by Fornasetti captures the lush, blooming essence of a garden, immersing you in natural beauty and tranquility. With luxurious notes of plump fruits, rich flora, myrrh, and sandalwood, this perfume extract guarantees to create a magnetic atmosphere.

With hints of amber, oakmoss, tonka bean, agarwood, and sandalwood, it is perfect for daytime use, infusing a natural essence into a fragrance enthusiast's outfit. It is priced at $529, as per Harrods.

3) Fornasetti Profumi: Immaginazione Extrait Parfum

Fornasetti Profumi: Immaginazione Extrait Parfum (Image via Harrods)

With every spray of this the Immaginazione cologne, fragrance enthusiasts can enjoy a mesmerizing fusion of history and modernity, uniting sophistication and power. It will take the aroma enthusiast to the Casa Fornasetti garden, where Mediterranean herbs blend with aromatic woods.

This lively scent includes notes of vanilla, oakmoss, Cuban cedar, and rosewood, resulting in a harmonious blend that radiates sophistication. The Immaginazione perfume is priced at $529 (Harrods).

4) Fornasetti Profumi: Soli E Luna Eau de Parfum

Fornasetti Profumi: Soli E Luna Eau de Parfum (Image via Harrods)

The enigmatic aroma of this fragrance makes it a perfect choice for those memorable evenings that deserve a touch of celestial allure.

For those who have a deep appreciation for exquisite fragrances, this beautiful blend of leather, vetiver, and cedarwood offers an enchanting olfactory experience. According to Harrods, the Soli E Luna can be purchased for $250.

5) Fornasetti Profumi: White Glass Talvolta

Fornasetti Profumi: White Glass Talvolta (Image via Harrods)

White Glass Talvolta by Fornasetti is a fragrance that enchants the senses and whisks the wearer to the Mediterranean with its refreshing initial scents.

This parfum extract delicately embodies the spirit of a blossoming garden, featuring opoponax, myrrh, sandalwood, ebony, and agarwood notes, emitting a floral and luminous ambiance. It has been priced at $529, according to Harrods.

6) Fornasetti Profumi: L'Eclaireuse (Gold) Limited Edition

Fornasetti Profumi: L'Eclaireuse (Gold) Limited Edition (Image via Harrods)

This calming Eau de parfum is perfect for relaxation and self-reflection, offering perfume lovers a feeling of tranquility and serenity. One can step into a serene world of tranquility with this harmonious fragrance. Boasting a blend of pink pepper, cypress, labdanum, and laurel, it is perfect for perfume enthusiasts.

The price of the L'Eclaireuse perfume is $545, as per the official website of the brand.

7) Fornasetti Profumi: Frutto Proibito Eau de Toilette

Fornasetti Profumi: Frutto Proibito Extrait Parfum (Image via Harrods)

By opting for this 2023-launched Eau de Toilette, fragrance enthusiasts can envelop themselves in the tempting nighttime allure of its delightful scent.

This EDT is infused with blood orange, jasmine, and vanilla, resulting in an enigmatic and bold fragrance that is perfect for evening events, leaving a lasting impression. The Frutto Proibito can be purchased for $529, as stated by Harrods.

With a blend of sophistication, elegance, and masculinity, Fornasetti offers a range of exquisite scents that are bound to turn heads.

Perfume cognoscenti can purchase these aromatic Fornasetti perfumes from their official website or e-commerce websites like Harrods and Selfridge.

