7 Best foundation sticks of 2024

The only thing better than a great foundation is a great foundation stick—a chic, portable, sleekly packaged tube that makeup obsessives can conveniently throw in the bag and go. Applying it for a flawless makeup look couldn’t be simpler either, a simple swipe here and there then blend out with the fingers or a makeup brush or beauty sponge and that’s it.

Moreover, foundation sticks not only serve as a foundation but they can be a multi-tasking magic wand that can be used in place of the usual contouring stick or concealer. With how blendable they are and easy to use when one needs a quick touch-up while on the go or a day-to-night transformation, it’s no wonder why foundation sticks have found themselves in many makeup enthusiasts’ makeup bag staples.

7 Best foundation sticks

For anybody who wants a mess-free and convenient do-it-all coverage product, we’ve curated seven of the best foundation sticks with easy-to-use formulas made for every makeup need and skin type. These foundation sticks do everything traditional base formulas do, including different levels of coverage, finishes, and skincare benefits.

1) Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover

The Make Up For Ever Ultra HD has a long-wearing stick formula and buildable, creamy texture that promises to give the skin a smooth, flawless complexion that lasts for hours.

With a medium to full coverage foundation and a satin finish, the foundation stick minimized skin imperfections like pores, blemishes, and dark spots while giving the skin a natural-looking complexion, with the makeup undetectable to the naked eye. It also has a hydrating formula meant to stay comfortable on the skin and is best suited for normal to dry skin types.

Price: $43, available in 17 shades (Make Up For Ever)

2) Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish

The Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish features a long-wearing, waterproof base formula designed with the fluidity of a liquid foundation and the weightlessness of a powder foundation that promises 12 hours of flawless skin coverage.

With a foundation and concealer hybrid design, the foundation stick delivers double the amount of pigments to give the skin instant coverage in a single application while helping conceal discoloration and skin imperfections. It also has an innovative formula where the makeup adjusts to the body temperature, making it effortless to blend the foundation into the skin for the most seamless finish.

Price: $49, available in 33 shades (Hourglass)

3) Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear

The Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear is the brand’s “thinnest, most breathable” formula that offers a full coverage foundation and is waterproof, humidity, sweat, and transfer-resistant.

With a skin-loving formula from hyaluronic acid, moringa seed extracts, prebiotics, and vitamin E, the product delivers a natural matte finish that stays flawless for up to 24 hours while taking care of the complexion inside out. Moreover, it also has chromium oxide green and ultramarine blue pigments to create “true” olive and rich, deep shades, without leaving the skin with an unsightly gray cast.

Price: $57, available in 55 shades (Lancôme)

4) Wet N Wild Photo Focus

The Wet N Wild Photo Focus features a lightweight skin-perfecting foundation formula that promises to give makeup wearers a flawless camera-ready base with a silky, dewy glow that has no oiliness.

With a light-diffusing complex and a semi-matte finish, the stick foundation delivers a “#nofilter” complexion while preventing any white cast on the skin or photo flashback in photos taken in different light conditions, with and without the use of flash. Furthermore, it also has sunflower and argan seed oils to give the product a seamless blend-ability and the skin's intense moisture from sunup to sundown.

Price: $6.49, available in 17 shades (Wet N Wild Beauty)

5) Merit The Minimalism

The Merit Beauty “The Minimalism” stick foundation has a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula with a buildable, lightweight texture that gives the complexion a foundation and concealer coverage.

With light to medium makeup coverage and an abundance of fatty acids, the product gives a seamless finish meant to stay breathable all day while conditioning the skin and helping lock in moisture.

It also has sea daffodil extracts and fatty acids to help minimize the look of pigmentation and dark spots for a truly flawless complexion. It can also be used as a foundation stick instead of a contour stick if it is three shades darker than the skin tone.

Price: $38, available in 20 shades (Merit Beauty)

6) Basma Beauty The Foundation

The Basma Beauty “The Foundation” stick features a soft, lightweight, and buildable formula that delivers light to full makeup coverage and is hypoallergenic and non-irritant even on sensitive skin types.

With aloe vera extract, apricot oil, and avocado oil, the product helps to even out the skin tone while leaving the complexion well-hydrated and nourished for a fresh and dewy glow.

Price: $40, available in 42 shades (Basma Beauty)

7) No7 Stay Perfect Stick Foundation

The No7 Stay Perfect Stick Foundation has a creamy, non-drying formula that offers a long-wearing, medium makeup base that claims to last for up to 18 hours.

With skin-loving ingredients like squalane, the product is meant to seamlessly glide into the skin to give it a semi-matte finish that is lightweight and intensely hydrating on all skin types.

Price: $14.49, available in 17 shades

Foundation sticks are the unsung hero in the makeup scene with their multitasking performance and do-it-all formulas.

For anybody who wants a trusty makeup product for easy, flawless coverage in their arsenal, these foundation sticks are available for purchase on the brand’s official website and in stores like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.

