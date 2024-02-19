7 Best haircuts for square face explored

There are plenty of trendy and face-flattering haircuts for square faces. A strong jawline, well-defined angles, and a balanced forehead width complement a square-faced beauty's unique features. To acquire the right hairstyle, a beauty enthusiast should begin with haircuts that suit their facial features—a hairstyle that will play up the styler's striking features while softly contouring their jawline.

When it comes to choosing the perfect haircut for a square face shape, there are plenty of options to consider. Right from preferences concerning well-defined waves, side-swept bangs, or lengthy layers, there are varied attention-grabbing haircuts for square faces.

It's important to consult with a professional hairstylist who can provide personalized recommendations based on individual haircuts for square faces based on hair texture and thickness.

Top 7 specifically crafted haircuts for square faces

Specially crafted haircuts for square faces soften the facial angles. This creates a more well-proportioned and balanced look. Eventually, with the right haircuts for square faces, individuals can embrace their unique features with confidence and flair. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of specifically crafted seven haircuts for square faces.

Haircut with well-defined waves

Haircut with side-swept bangs

Haircut with lengthy layers

Haircut with a textured pixie cut

A bob haircut with angular ends

Hairstyle with asymmetrical bob cut

Wolf cut hairstyle with bangs

1) Haircut with well-defined waves

For a carefree hippie vibe or a polished wavy look, this haircut flatters the aesthetic of a square-shaped face. With the gentle undulations of these loose waves creating a harmonious balance, this haircut brings a subtle effect to the overall face. Not only does it complement square faces, but this haircut also adds a graceful hint.

To achieve this look, one has to use a curling iron to get well-defined waves. They can also opt for a more relaxed look by braiding the locks and loosening them for a naturally tousled look.

2) Haircut with side-swept bangs

This is an adaptable haircut that not only enhances square-shaped faces with a sophisticated look but also allows the stylers to embrace a fashion-forward look. Beautifully complementing square faces, side-swept bangs are diagonal lines that highlight the angular jawline.

Section off a triangular piece of hair at the front and comb it forward with a slight twist. Follow up with pointed angular cuts at the end for a subtle look. This flattering contrast and side-swept bangs can artfully break up the squareness of the styler's face.

Read more: 7 Best hairstyles at Grammys 2024

3) Haircut with lengthy layers

Long layers are a transformative element, giving the hairlock a dynamic and stylish appeal. This haircut, with its loose waves and polished elegance of sleek, straight locks, commences below the chin and cascades down the hair length.

For this haircut, section the hair and comb it straight. Then, trim the ends of each section in a slight angular manner for a soft, blended, bouncy layered look. The layers are strategically placed, giving the square facial contours a versatile look.

4) Haircut with a textured pixie cut

Perfect for short hair with the contemporary appeal of a textured pixie cut, this is an excellent choice for those with square-shaped faces. With longer top layers, this haircut gives a stylish contrast that softens the squareness of the styler's face.

Start by sectioning the hair and cutting it in small increments to form layers and give it a textured effect. Using point cutting and texturizing techniques, this haircut adds character to the overall look and flatters the face.

Read more: 5 best hairstyles for round face

5) A bob haircut with angular ends

Delicately grazing the beauty buff's jawline, this haircut accentuates the facial features by providing a refined aesthetic. The bob haircut, cleverly complementing the facial angles, results in a visually appealing and well-balanced look.

Section the hair and cut it to the desired length. With slightly longer ends using razors or shears on the front side, this creates an angular effect. This versatile hairstyle radiates confidence and style with every graceful movement of any beauty enthusiast.

6) Hairstyle with asymmetrical bob cut

This haircut, characterized by one side being longer than the other, not only adds an element of individuality but also distracts from the squareness of the hairstyler's face. This hairstyle might vary from a dramatic angled bob, a trendy pixie cut with one side longer than the other, or a layered asymmetrical bob.

With the required measurements, the hair is trimmed with sharp scissors for smooth and clean lines. One can also style this haircut using texturizing sprays, pomades, serums, and hot tools like flat irons or curling wands.

7) Wolf cut hairstyle with bangs

This hairstyle is an amalgamation of the modern mullet and the ‘70s shaggy wolf cut. It is a laid-back hairstyle with lots of layers, textures, and movement. This perfect haircut delicately frames the hairstyler's sharp jawline, and the bangs soften the square-shaped face.

To get this haircut, first create a center part. Then, create layers with a razor for a live-in finish. Eventually, trim the bangs to the desired length for a playful, edgy touch. This is a trendy hairstyle that combines shaggy layers with bold, eye-framing bangs.

Read more: 7 Best beauty trends spotted at New York Fashion Week F/W 2024

These top seven specifically crafted haircuts for square faces are all about creating balance and softening the angles. These haircuts for square faces are worth trying for beauty enthusiasts to find the one that suits their personality and enhances their natural features.