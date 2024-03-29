7 Best Hermetica Paris perfumes to buy in 2024

Hermetica Paris perfumes is a small, sustainable revolution in the world of fragrances. Created in 2018 by Clara and John Molloy, poets and artistic directors of four perfume maisons, Hermetica Paris perfumes represent the fragrance house that looks to the future of making sustainable and green fragrances. The 'Corpus Hermeticum', a medieval alchemical treatise, and the idea of 'Alchemy Green', served as inspiration for Hermetica.

In their quest for the ultimate fragrance elixir, Hermetica Paris perfumes decided to create a revolutionary combination of the best natural ingredients and molecules to preserve them. The Parisian Maison uses the expertise of two globally acclaimed noses, Aliénor Massenet and Phillipe Paparella, for the formulation of its fragrances.

By representing a new approach to the aroma, Hermetica Paris perfumes combine nature and chemistry into four collections of long-lasting perfumes for every skin type.

The top 7 sustainable Hermetica Paris perfumes in 2024

Hermetica Paris perfumes' alcohol-free formula moisturizes the skin; they have sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations. The brand's elegant emerald green bottle is made of recycled glass to reduce the carbon footprint.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top 7 Hermetica Paris perfumes that embody passion and commitment to sustainable perfumery in 2024.

1) Vaninight

This scent, the biggest crowd-pleaser from the House of Hermetica, skews feminine with every sprinkle but is not an overpowering one. With primary notes like vanilla absolute, almond oil, and floral amber molecule, this EDP is meant for formal event wear.

The almond note blends nicely with the vanilla and the floral amber, maintaining the dominant note. Mingling, with the heart notes of almond and vanilla, mingles with the base note of the floral amber molecule. Emitting a warmer and slightly sensual note, this EDP can be related to a gourmand aroma emitting the essence of Mexican wedding cookies.

Price: $155 (Amazon)

2) Amberbee

Again, a crowd-pleaser, this EDP is specially made for anyone who likes sweet aromas. This is a well-rounded, billowing, rich honey scent with notes of sweet amber molecules and honey scent that the bergamot note brightens.

Not too sugary or too spicy, this is a well-balanced, beautiful EDP radiating an in-depth sensuality. Ideal for casual outings or daytime wear, this feminine scent is more on the romantic side.

Price: $179 (Amazon)

3) Sandalsun

Gorgeous, warm, creamy, sunny, and slightly woody, this EDP is tied with keynotes of vanilla extract, sandal essence, and hazelnut molecule. A summery scent that reminds the perfumer of buttery lotions and sandy beaches, it is primarily a gourmand aroma.

A few spritzes of this exquisite Hermetica EDP smell good on the skin and are long-lasting. This EDP is ideal for day and night wear and emits a warmer aroma, which is not too overpowering.

Price: $100 (Amazon)

4) Greenlion

This Hermetica EDP, something different, has an herbal and wild green note in every spritz. The top notes of basil lend a pseudo-minty sensation of coolness, but not too strong. Blending softly with juniper, it emits a strong, wild, masculine, and peppery aroma, which grounds into an earthy spiciness of juniper berry oil and cardamom molecules.

This fragrance's invigorating aroma smells beguilingly organic. Each sprinkle of this EDP is perfect for special night-outs.

Price: $139.90 (Amazon)

5) Verticaloud

A truly sensual and slightly sweet EDP, this unisex fragrance is not too overpowering. Sealed with a perfect composition of top notes of rose oil, heart notes of oud accord, or base notes of vanilla amber molecules, it is sensual and earthy.

With a little dab on the right pulse points, it is well-balanced and does not leave any bad taste in the perfumer's mouth.

Price: $110 (Amazon)

6) Redmoon

A true masculine EDP, worth wearing during the day or night, is a head-turner for sure! This scent is delicately peppery, metallic, cool, and leathery, thanks to its primary notes of Vetiver Oil, Pink Pepper Essence, and Leather Amber Molecule. It has a friendly smell and is not too intimidating.

Price: $110–$125 (official website)

7) Woodysandal

This masculine EDP is a well-crafted fragrance, that radiates a leathery aroma laced with sandalwood undertones. Courtesy of its keynotes of sandalwood essence, tonka bean, and blackcurrant molecule, it is surprisingly tart and refreshing but not too overwhelming.

With each sprinkle of this outstanding masculine EDP, the scent does not feel unbalanced in any way.

Price: $141.45 (Amazon)

