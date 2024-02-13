7 Best Jo Malone colognes for spring 2024

As springtime comes, it’s time to update the fragrance collection with the best Jo Malone colognes for spring.

Spring symbolizes new beginnings—think of blooming flowers and trees waking up from the winter blues. Spring-appropriate colognes from Jo Malone feature similar refreshing, optimistic characteristics. Airy and light on the nose, these fragrances awaken the senses like a breath of fresh air.

Green, floral, and citrus notes that are as crisp as the summer sun are common in the best Jo Malone colognes for spring. But others are reminiscent of the warm musk of the previous season, although without the heaviness of winter fragrances.

7 Best Jo Malone colognes

These seven best Jo Malone colognes will put the fragrance wearer in a good mood.

English Pear & Sweet Pea

Honeysuckle & Davana

Peony & Blush Suede

Scarlet Poppy Intense

Lime Basil & Mandarin

Poppy & Barley

Nectarine Blossom & Honey

1. English Pear & Sweet Pea

Smelling like a fresh garden, this is one of the best Jo Malone colognes to complement spring's soft floral and juicy notes. This long-lasting cologne starts with something floral and juicy that invites the senses, followed by a powdery, clean softness that endures throughout the day. The tempting notes of green pear, sweet pea, and white musk evoke a playful vibe perfect for daytime wear.

Price: $85 for 30mL (Jo Malone)

2. Honeysuckle & Davana

It is the best Jo Malone cologne for those seeking a vibrant everyday cologne for the spring season. Bringing a soft, sweet, honeyed facet from honeysuckle, it entertains with the fruity twist of Davana. Meanwhile, the moss base note adds a woody, warm depth for an alluring fragrance after dark.

Price: $165 (Jo Malone)

3. Peony & Blush Suede

Exquisite and delicate, this Jo Malone cologne contains the fresh floral notes of blooming roses with honeyed accents of peony at the heart. Red apple on the first whiff and a supple opulence of suede at the base bring an exciting fruity and enticing twist. It’s a charming scent for spring, with unmistakable florals but paired with something luxurious and seductive for anybody desiring to stand out.

Price: $165 (Jo Malone)

4. Scarlet Poppy Intense

Anyone wanting a spring signature scent with bold blooms can consider the Scarlet Poppy from Jo Malone’s fragrance collection. The scent’s floral opulence comes from scarlet poppy at the heart, amplified by velvety iris. Ambrette notes on top add a sweet decadence, doubled by tonka beans at the bottom. Despite its intensity, the fragrance is not overwhelming or off-putting.

Price: $225 (Jo Malone)

Read more: 11 Best colognes for men

5. Lime Basil & Mandarin

With fresh, zesty citrus notes, it's a classic aroma that has earned a rightful place as the brand's signature fragrance. It's also the best Jo Malone cologne for spring, with its unmistakable freshness. Topped with zesty mandarin and lime followed by the unexpected twist of basil at the heart, it fits the vibrant spring.

Meanwhile, the woody note of amber wood at the bottom creates addictive warmth for the cologne wearer and passerby alike.

Price: $165 (Jo Malone)

Read more: 8 Best colognes for teens

6. Poppy & Barley

An easy-to-wear fragrance, this is the best Jo Malone cologne for spring for anybody desiring to smell as lively as dancing in the meadows. The lovely floral notes of poppy topped with juicy blackcurrants give a crispy edge. Meanwhile, the woody barley notes at the base add a musky facet to round up an iconic and surreal aroma.

Price: $165 (Jo Malone)

7. Nectarine Blossom & Honey

A fruity floral gourmand fragrance, this is the best Jo Malone cologne and is perfect for anyone who wants to capture the essence of an early morning in a spring garden with their scent. Delicate notes of spring flowers entertain while nectarine, peach, and cassis melt into the sweet accents of acacia honey.

With a perfect balance of florals and fruit accents, it smells sweet without coming across as cloying or sickly.

Price: $165 (Jo Malone)

A perfect transition from warm, musky winter perfumes to airy spring aromas, these best Jo Malone colognes for spring bring a perfect spritz of sunshine. They have mood-boosting and day-brightening aromas.

Shop for the best Jo Malone colognes for spring on the official website or in stores like Sephora, Nordstrom, and Amazon.

Read more: 7 Best pheromone colognes