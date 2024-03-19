7 Best Korean eyeshadow palettes for beginners 

Korean eyeshadow palettes from the K Beauty industry have taken the world by storm! Known for their innovative formulations, Korean eyeshadow palettes are perfect for beginners.

For beginners looking to enhance their makeup skills, Korean eyeshadow palettes are the perfect partner to start the makeup journey from.

Korean eyeshadows are renowned for their blendibility and pigmentation. They have long lasting formulas that make them ideal if someone is looking to start their journey learning about eye makeup.

Whether one is a makeup pro or just beginning to explore the world of makeup, these 7 best Korean eyeshadow palettes are used specifically for beginners.

7 must-have Korean eyeshadow palettes for beginners

From soft nudes to playful hues, these eyeshadow palettes offer a wide range of options that suit every style and occasion.

Holika Holika Lazy & Joy Gudetama Cupcake Eyeshadow Palette

Romand Better Than Palette, 00 Light & Glitter Garden

Erinde 10 Colors Eyeshadow Palette- Rose pink

ETUDE Play Color Eyes #Bakehouse

CLIO Pro Eye Shadow Palette

Go Ho 10 Colors Eyeshadow Palette- Peach Style

COLORGRAM Pin Point Eyeshadow Palette Peach & Coral

Note: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few titles (Korean eyeshadow palettes), please let us know in the comments below.

1) Holika Holika Lazy & Joy Gudetama Cupcake Eyeshadow Palette

Holika Holika Lazy & Joy Gudetama Cupcake Eyeshadow Palette (Image via Amazon)

This Korean eyeshadow palette takes inspiration from childhood cartoons to the beloved coffee! Holika Holika is known to have the most quirky palettes with intense shades.

This eyeshadow palette contains shades that have glittery, shimmery and matte textures. These pigments are long lasting and highly pigmented. The texture of these eyeshadows is buttery, lightweight and silky soft.

Price: $8 on Etude House's official website and Amazon.

2) Romand Better Than Palette, 00 Light & Glitter Garden

This eyeshadow palette is inspired by the garden and includes a variety of shades. It includes matte and glittery finishes. The palette can be used to create different looks that cater to different occasions like a party or work wear.

Its smooth texture and long-lasting formula make it a favorite among makeup enthusiasts, providing easy application and staying power throughout the day.

Price: $31.90 on Amazon

3) Erinde 10 Colors Eyeshadow Palette- Rose pink

Erinde 10 Colors Eyeshadow Palette- Rose pink (Image via Amazon)

This Korean eyeshadow has different textures including glitter, matte, metallic, shimmer, and chrome. This eyeshadow palette has 10 shades ranging from pastel pink to smokey browns. These colors can be easily applied with the help of the fingers or any eyeshadow brush.

These colors are blendable and have a rich pigmentation. Their application is very smooth and can help create versatile looks. It has a creamy texture and is long-lasting for hours.

Price: $8.59 on Amazon

4) ETUDE Play Color Eyes #Bakehouse

ETUDE Play Color Eyes #Bakehouse is a popular Korean eyeshadow palette. It comes with warm, neutral tones for versatile makeup looks. It's a mix of matte, shimmer, and glitter shades.

It offers options for both everyday and glamorous styles. It is highly pigmented and easy to blend. It's perfect for creating effortless eye makeup with a smooth finish.

Price: $50 on Amazon.

5) CLIO Pro Eye Shadow Palette

CLIO Pro Eye Shadow Palette in "Spring Sunshine on Canvas" is a popular Korean eyeshadow palette. It features a range of vibrant and versatile shades inspired by the colors of spring.

With a mix of warm neutrals and pops of bright hues, this palette allows for endless creativity in crafting various eye looks.

Its high-quality formula ensures smooth application and long-lasting wear, making it a go-to choice for makeup enthusiasts looking to add a touch of Korean beauty flair to their makeup routine.

Price: $29 on Amazon.

6) Go Ho 10 Colors Eyeshadow Palette- Peach Style

Go Ho 10 Colors Eyeshadow Palette- Peach Style (Image via Amazon)

Go Ho 10 Colors Eyeshadow Palette in Peach Style is one of the blendable Korean eyeshadow palettes.

It is a Korean makeup product featuring a range of peach-toned eyeshadows suitable for various looks. The palette offers ten shades with a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. It allows users to create versatile eye makeup looks.

It is known for its smooth texture and blendability. This palette is popular among makeup enthusiasts seeking a soft and romantic aesthetic.

Price: $7.88 on Amazon

7) COLORGRAM Pin Point Eyeshadow Palette Peach & Coral

The COLORGRAM Pin Point Eyeshadow Palette in Peach & Coral is one of the highly pigmented Korean eyeshadow palettes. It offers a selection of peach and coral-toned eyeshadows. It is designed for easy application and blending.

This palette provides a range of shades suitable for creating various eye makeup looks. It ranges from subtle daytime styles to bold evening statements.

With its compact size and diverse color range, it's a versatile option for those looking to add warmth and vibrancy to their eye makeup routine.

Price: $7.88 on Amazon

These 7 top Korean eyeshadow palettes are perfect for beginners diving into eye makeup. With easy-to-use formulas, varied color options, and compact sizes, they suit all tastes and skill levels.

Whether one wants a subtle everyday look or something bold and dramatic, these palettes give one the freedom to explore and create.