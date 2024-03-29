7 Best Korean skincare exfoliators to avail in 2024

Korean skincare exfoliators are products mainly used to remove dead skin cells from the skin's surface, promoting a smoother, brighter complexion. People suffering from acne, textured skin, post-acne marks, and hyperpigmentation are suggested to exfoliate their skin once a week. This helps remove the dull thin layer of the skin and bring out a brighter look.

By using the right exfoliators, one can also remove dirt and impurities and unclog pores, preventing any further chances of acne. Exfoliation has many benefits, such as improving texture, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulating blood flow. With the right method and right product, exfoliation can change the entire skincare result positively.

7 Best Korean skincare exfoliators

To appropriately exfoliate, one needs to choose products that would not be harmful to the skin barrier and also give the best results. Here are some gentle Korean skincare exfoliators that give baby soft skin.

Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

Krave Beauty Kale-Lalu-yAHA

By Wishtrend Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water

Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0

Jumiso Pore-Rest AHA BHA PHA Blackhead Wipe

Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea

Heimish All Clean Low pH Balancing Vegan Toner

1) Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

It is one of the most loved Korean exfoliators on the market, which is formulated with 4% betaine salicylate, 67.8% willow bark water, and 2% niacinamide. This product is suitable for all skin types, from sensitive to oily and acne-prone skin. It targets to clear pores and minimize their appearance.

The Korean skincare product is available for $25 on the brand’s website.

2) Krave Beauty Kale-Lalu-yAHA

This Korean exfoliator would be a good choice for people looking for a strong yet non-skin barrier-damaging product. This product is formulated with 5.25% glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid, which not only gets rid of dead skin cells but also deep hydrates the skin. It will brighten the skin as well as make it plump.

It is available for $25 on the brand’s website.

3) By Wishtrend Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water

This is another sensitive skin-friendly Korean exfoliator formulated with 5% mandelic acid, panthenol, licorice root extract, and Centella Asiatica extract. People suffering from acne, dark spots, texture, and clogged pores can use this product. This Korean skincare product will hydrate and calm down irritated skin and also will not damage the skin barrier.

It is currently available for $18.70 on the brand’s website with an offer.

4) Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0

Skincare enthusiasts love toner pads as they are hydrating and give the skin a plumped look. This Korean exfoliator toner pad will give the same benefits along with exfoliation. It is a gentle yet effective exfoliation. The product is formulated with lactic acid, salicylic acid, betaine salicylate, and willow bark extract.

The exfoliating toner pad is available for $93 on the brand’s website.

5) Jumiso Pore-Rest AHA BHA PHA Blackhead Wipe

This Korean exfoliator toner pad is formulated with willow bark extract, betaine salicylate, citric acid, gluconolactone, panthenol, and allantoin. Suitable for all skin types, people can use it for hydration as well as for gentle exfoliation. It can be used to reduce clogged pores and mild dead skin cells.

The Korean skincare product is available for $24 on the brand’s website.

6) Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea

It is one of the popular Korean exfoliator toner pads that is saturated with skin-healing ingredients. It is formulated with ingredients like tartaric acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, green tea leaf extract, tea tree extract, and aloe vera extract. It would be a good option for people suffering from severe acne, pimple, and skin texture.

It is available for $27 on the brand’s website.

7) Heimish All Clean Low pH Balancing Vegan Toner

It is one of the most soothing exfoliating Korean toners as it contains ingredients like soothing plant extracts, ceramides, shea butter, and moringa oil. Its main exfoliating factor is gluconolactone, which gently removes dead skin cells and promotes brighter and healthier skin.

This product is available for $10 on Amazon.

These are some of the best Korean skincare exfoliators suitable for all skin types. However, people with sensitive skin are recommended to avoid everyday exfoliation and only incorporate it twice a week.