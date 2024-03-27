7 Best Korean skincare products to order from Olive Young in 2024

Olive Young is a treasure trove of health and beauty items, including the latest viral Korean skincare products. The retail store describes itself as “a global lifestyle platform and a curator of healthy beauty.”

Olive Young has an array of buzz-worthy products, from tried-and-true OG Korean beauty labels to cruelty-free brands. It also offers ‘hanbang’ or traditional Korean skincare brands, including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, COSRX, Beauty of Joseon, and more. It’s even more loved for getting K-beauty products in twin packs, and special sets that come with hefty discounts.

With Olive Young’s endless collection, shopping for the best Korean skincare products can be exhausting. Hence, we’ve curated 7 of the best-selling items from the leading brand:

Anua Heartleaf Quercetinol Cleansing Foam

Dr.G Red Blemish Soothing Cream

Torriden Dive-In Serum

d’Alba White Truffle Spray Serum

VT Reedle Shot 100 Essence

Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule

Goodall Vita-C Serum

1) Anua Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam

With Quercetin and Houttuynia Cordata powder, the Anua Heartleaf Cleansing Foam can calm and alleviate skin irritation. It has a delicate foaming and deep cleansing formula designed to wash away dead skin, impurities, sebum, and dirt

This facial cleanser helps to unclog pores and prevent breakouts in acne-prone skin types. It also has a slightly grainy formula with glycerin to further help with gentle exfoliation without drying the complexion.

Price: $18.32

2) Dr.G Red Blemish Clear Soothing Cream

The Dr.G Red Blemish Clear Soothing Cream provides SOS care for dry, sensitive, sensitized, and irritated skin, helping reduce redness and inflammation to provide much-needed relief. It contains 10-Cica Complex blended with the brand’s patented ECO CICA.

This cream uses skin-calming power of centella asiatica. It also has a quick-absorbing gel texture that delivers immediate hydration to dry and fatigued skin without leaving a sticky film on the skin.

Price: $26.60 (70mL + 50mL refill set)

3) Torriden Dive-In Serum

The Torriden Dive-In Serum promises a lightweight but powerful formula that delivers moisture deep within skin layers for immediate and long-lasting hydration. With 5D low molecular hyaluronic acid, this product quenches the skin with a refreshing water-gel texture without leaving a greasy feeling.

This Korean skincare product also has Panthenol, allantoin, and madecassoside to provide refreshing and soothing effects to the skin, while the malachite extract gives the serum its unique paste blue tone.

Price: $33.33 (50mL + 50mL refill set)

4) d’Alba White Truffle First Spray Serum

The d’Alba Spray Serum has a lightweight formula meant for the skin to absorb quickly to give the complexion a healthy radiance. Plus, it doesn't leave a greasy residue on the skin's surface.

This multi-tasking skincare product is packed with the goodness of white truffle from Italy and avocado oil which can brighten and moisturize the complexion. It also has chia seed extracts that calm blemishes and soothe inflammation.

Price: $42.14 (100mL + 100mL special set)

5) VT Reedle Shot 100 Essence

The VT Reedle Shot 100 Essence features a unique microneedle technology to effectively deliver active ingredients into the skin to moisturize and help improve texture. With cica extra, madecassoside, and propolis extract, this ampoule penetrates the dermal layers to deliver intense nourishment and anti-inflammatory benefits.

The Korean skincare product also has macadamia seed oil and hyaluronic acid to amp up the moisture it provides to the skin, visibly plumping the complexion.

Price: $37.80

6) Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule

The Skin1004 Madagascar Ampoule promises to restore the skin’s balance while also protecting it from harsh environments. With centella asiatica as its star ingredient, this product replenishes the skin with intense hydration and soothing effects to keep dryness and irritation at bay.

The Korean skincare product also boasts a pure cica formula with only water and preservatives included, giving the skin only what it needs, making it suitable for all skin types, including reactive and sensitive skin.

Price: $11.22

7) Goodal Green Tangerine Vita-C Dark Spot Care Serum

The Goodal Vita-C Dark Spot Care Serum features a hypoallergenic formula that promises intense brightening care to rid of blemishes, sun spots, and hyperpigmentation.

With vitamin C and antioxidants from fresh green tangerines, this serum can also even out the skin tone, and fade dark spots and post-acne pigmentation. It also has niacinamide, arbutin, and centella asiatica to further help reveal the skin’s natural glow.

Price: $35.88 (30mL triple set)

With K-beauty routines reaching viral status, Olive Young offers skincare beginners and veterans alike. It is an easy-to-use platform to get their hands on the latest, best products and deals.

Anybody who wants to update their routines with glass skin treatment, these Korean skincare products are available for purchase at the mentioned price tags on Olive Young on top of the official website of the brands.

