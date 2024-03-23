Lattafa perfumes are renowned for their out-of-the-box fragrances, and the brand proudly presents a range of masculine scents that are crafted with premium ingredients and unique blends.

Falling under the category of traditional Middle Eastern perfumes, known as 'attar' or 'ittar', Lattafa perfumes are a well-crafted combination of natural elements such as flowers, spices, and oils chosen for their unique aromas.

Sourced from India, Egypt, and Persia, Lattafa perfumes for men have especially undergone time-honored methods that are passed down through generations.

Lattafa perfume production undergoes blending and distillation processes to produce oils, which are then mixed with alcohol or water to make the final perfume.

7 Best Lattafa perfumes for men to smell phenomenal

In recent times, Lattafa perfumes have been making significant waves in the fragrance industry, consistently earning top spots on aroma lists. Thanks to their premium quality craftsmanship, masculine Lattafa perfumes have solidified their position amongst many perfume enthusiasts' closets.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven Lattafa perfumes for men that truly showcase Middle Eastern culture for centuries.

Lattafa Asad

Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud Sublime

Lattafa Suqraat

Lattafa Raghba

Lattafa Rave Now

Lattafa Maahir Legacy

Lattafa Khamrah

1) Lattafa Asad

Launched in 2021, Lattafa Perfume's Asad is a masculine fragrance designed for modern men searching for luxury and a distinctive aroma in one bottle. This EDP emphasizes masculinity thanks to its up to 8-hour longevity and ambergris keynote.

This EDP, concocted with black pepper, tobacco, pineapple (top notes), patchouli, coffee, and iris (middle notes), settles with base notes of vanilla, amber, dry wood, benzoin, and labdanum.

Price: $26.70 (Amazon)

2) Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud Sublime

Reminiscent of Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Desert Oud, Lattafa Qaa'ed boasts a distinctive aroma that enhances the wearer's attractiveness and draws attention. A unisex oud perfume, Bade'e Al Oud Sublime by Lattafa Perfumes, launched in 2023, is the perfect aroma for a new day.

Bottled with ingredients such as oud, musk, and ambergris blending harmoniously, with apple, litchi, and rose (top notes), plum and jasmine (middle notes), and a comforting blend of vanilla, moss, and patchouli (base notes).

A few spritzes of this EDP at the right points provide a fresh scent, emitting a long-lasting aroma.

Price: $26.50 (Amazon)

3) Lattafa Suqraat

Launched in 2022, Suqraat, is an excellent choice for daily use, boasting a fresh scent. This product, featuring a masculine aroma that many people admire, earns its place among the best Lattafa perfumes for men.

With its perfect amalgamation of bergamot and ginger (top notes), the fragrance develops with lavender and violet leaf (middle notes). Lastly, the fragrance settles with musk, sandalwood, and amber (base notes), creating an inviting foundation that lingers on the skin all day.

Price: $31.37 (Amazon)

4) Lattafa Raghba

Lattafa Raghba, one of the most sensual men's perfumes from the House of Lattafa Perfumes, projects an aroma that lingers for a long time. Thanks to its key notes of oud, musk, vanilla, sugar, and sandalwood, this masculine Lattafa EDP creates an image of a contemporary man.

A daily sprinkling of Lattafa Raghba EDP can retain its scent for up to 10 hours, making the wearer even more attractive and a true head-turner.

Price: $23.99 (Amazon)

5) Lattafa Rave Now

Due to its understated yet elegant scent, Lattafa Rave Now is currently one of the most favored masculine fragrances worldwide. With layers of strong and unique aroma, Lattafa Rave Now swears to be the ideal choice for those who prefer being in the limelight.

Primarily derived from nature, the scent combines amber, wood, and leather and exudes a sense of charm with every sprinkle.

Price: $17.40 (Amazon)

6) Lattafa Maahir Legacy

A spicy-woody fragrance, Lattafa Maahir Legacy is reminiscent of classy and stylish men. Being not too overpowering, it fascinates every gaze with its masculine aroma, zesty layers of lemon and grapefruit, and minty coolness. This EDP gets subdued with woody notes and lavender, which create warmth that delicately lingers on the perfumer's skin.

Unquestionably one of the most tempting fragrances from the brand, it is the perfect instance of elegance, sophistication, and sheer charm.

Price: $22.99 (Amazon)

7) Lattafa Khamrah

This unisex Lattafa Khamrah comes with a luxurious design and a harmonious combination of precious spices, warm woody notes, and soft vanilla undertones.

Introduced to the market in 2022, this oriental perfume, garnering positive feedback for its impressive scent, is often compared to a miniature version of Kilian's Angel's Share whiskey glass, thanks to its scent similarity.

It begins with soul-stirring notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and bergamot, then fades into a hint of soft vanilla and a sweet fruity scent. This blend combines citrusy aromas with the cozy warmth of cinnamon spice. The result is a long-lasting aroma that balances spicy and smoky elements perfectly.

Price: $40.98 (Amazon)

These 7 best Lattafa perfumes for men undoubtedly fascinate a scent-seeker's olfactory senses. One can purchase any of these seven from the brand's in-house website or e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.