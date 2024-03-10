7 Best long hairstyles for women over 50

While the beauty industry is currently spotlighting short and mid-length haircuts, one can hardly undermine the elegance of long hairstyles for women over 50. With women transitioning into their 50s with grace, it is natural to seek out long hairstyles that not only ooze grace but also accentuate their facial features.

Long hairstyles offer a plethora of alternatives to achieve this, from soft layers to face-framing waves. The flowing layers of long hairstyles soften the facial contours, adding a touch of youthful radiance.

Additionally, long hairstyles can also be used to draw attention to the eyes or cheekbones, creating a flattering appearance.

Top 7 long hairstyles for women over 50 to enhance facial features

Long hairstyles can make a person's mature tresses lush, full of bounce, and voluminous, without compromising length. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best long hairstyles for women over 50 and shown the world that age never snips out the chances of experimental hair days!

Soft layers

Face-framing waves

Braided half-up hairstyle

Classic ponytail

Textured shag

Side-swept waves

Layered with curtain bangs

1) Soft layers

This hairstyle for long tresses delicately frames the face, catering to a youthful and fresh look. When done nicely, the same also adds volume and movement to the hair while enriching the hairstyler's overall appearance.

How to style: Dampen the hair and style the soft layers by applying a volumizing mousse. This should be followed by blow-drying the locks using a round hairbrush. This will assist in achieving a soft, bouncy effect.

2) Face-framing waves

Accentuating the facial features, a face-framing wavy hairstyle highlights the cheekbones and jawline while delivering a chic and elegant appeal. These waves add a softness to the face that pairs well with formal and casual attire.

How to style: With a wide-barrel curling iron, form loose waves, with the main focus on the hair highlighting the face. This entire hairstyle is ideal for an oval-shaped face.

3) Braided half-up hairstyle

This hairstyle, when done perfectly, can add a whimsical and romantic element to the hairstyler's features. By drawing attention to the face and creating an elegant and feminine look, this hairdo pairs well with formal and semi-formal outfits.

How to style: Create an easygoing braid with the hair's top section. Let loose a handful of strands framing the face while securing it with bobby pins for a casual yet polished style.

4) Classic ponytail

This is a classic hairdo made in the form of a ponytail, which pulls the hair away from the face with a good hair tie. Allowing the facial features to take center stage, this style oozes an age-old and refined facial appeal.

How to style: A hairstyler has to gather her hair into a mid-height ponytail and secure it with a hair tie. For an elegant finish, encase a small hair section around the tie to hide it.

5) Textured shag

A textured shag hairstyle gives a dynamic and playful look to the face, adding texture and movement to the hair. This hairstyle can highlight the cheekbones and lend a youthful, carefree vibe.

How to style: Dampen hair and use a hair texturizing spray. Follow it by scrunching the tresses while blow-drying, which enhances the natural texture and offers a tousled finish.

6) Side-swept waves

This hairdo makes the hairstyler's face more elegant-looking and drapes across the forehead. By drawing attention to the eyes and creating a sophisticated, glamorous appeal, this style exudes timeless grace.

How to style: Anyone can style this hairdo with a paddle brush to make it tangle-free. Then sweep the hair to one side and secure it with bobby pins for a neat finish.

7) Layered with curtain bangs

This specific hairstyle generally softens facial features with a hint of youthful appeal. The curtain bangs elegantly frame the face and highlight the facial contours subtly.

How to style: Make use of a flat iron to fashion curtain bangs, by softly curling them away from the face for a smooth, face-framing look.

Ranging from the myriad of options of soft layers, face-framing waves, or classic ponytails, each of these seven long hairstyles has the power to highlight facial features in their distinctive ways. A beauty enthusiast can embrace any of these long hairstyles for women over 50 to unleash their timeless charisma with confidence and grace.