7 Best Make Up For Ever makeup products in 2024

Make Up For Ever makeup products, with their no-frills packaging, reasonable price tags, and creative and transformative approach to makeup, have made themselves comparable to high-end designer makeup brands.

A cult Parisian beauty brand “by makeup artists, for makeup artists,” it’s well-known and well-loved by makeup enthusiasts everywhere for the emphasis on vivid pigments and long-wearing, waterproof, and skin-friendly formulas.

Home to a slew of best-selling makeup products, from Tiktok’s cult-favorite longwear HD Skin Foundation that makes the skin “look like skin, but better” under any light to their redness-specific Step 1 Primer, Make Up For Ever boasts a range of hype-worthy cosmetics for makeup artists and consumers alike.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite makeup products from the brand. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best Make Up For Ever makeup products

Whether one prefers a minimal, no makeup look or an all-out glam for bridal, red carpet, editorial, or any special event, we’ve curated the best-selling Make Up For Ever makeup products that are worth snapping up.

HD Skin Undetectable Foundation

Artist Highlighter

HD Skin Setting Powder

HD Skin Skincare Foundation

HD Skin All-in-One Face Palette

Step 1 Primer Color Corrector

Rouge Artist Beautifying Lipstick

1) HD Skin Undetectable Foundation

The Make Up For Ever Undetectable Stay-True Foundation features a waterproof, sweat-proof, and long-wearing formula that delivers medium to full coverage and has a natural finish that flexes with the skin, so no need to worry about caking or products settling into fine lines.

With micro-skin system and vegetable-derived glycerol, this liquid foundation has instant blurring effects that promises hydration and a skin-like cover for imperfections and blemishes for up to 24 hours, leaving the complexion with a smooth, "true to skin" finish. It also has exopolysaccharide, that helps give the skin a much-needed radiance boost during the 24-hour period.

Makeup enthusiasts can pick from 40 different shades on offer to get a truly flawless coverage that "looks like skin" under any light.

Price: $47

Read more: 7 Weightless foundations or a natural-looking finish

2) Artist Highlighter Longwear Skin-Fusing Powder Highlighter

The Make Up For Ever Artist Highlighter, a TikTok favorite makeup product, has a velvety powder texture meant to fuse into the skin and give it a natural glowing-from-within shimmery finish. With seven skin-fusing highlighters, the highly pigmented powder highlighter can create a subtle look using a little product or a bold full-glam effect by applying the powder in layers.

The beauty highlighter also has seven different shades with a mix of finishes, both matte and shimmery, to give makeup wearers a staple product to create different types of looks.

Price: $32

3) HD Skin Setting Powder

The Make Up For Ever HD Skin Setting Powder, the iconic setting powder in the HD Skin beauty line, has a talc-free formula with super fine powder that takes away excess shine to give the complexion an all-day soft matte finish without leaving it with a textured, cakey mess.

With Kaolin clay and corn starch building the formula, the setting powder easily blends into the skin and blurs pores, giving it a mattified finish that eliminates photo flashback, while still keeping the complexion natural-looking. It also has eight different unifying shades and four corrective shades for makeup wearers to pick from, making sure that there's a setting powder to meet every skin need.

Price: $43

4) HD Skin Hydra Glow Skincare Foundation

The Hydra Glow Skincare Foundation, which is another part of the Make Up For Ever HD Skin family, features a buildable liquid formula with a creamy, lightweight texture offering medium makeup coverage and hydrating skincare to improve it over time.

With hyaluronic acid and Hydra-Skin Booster Complex that mimics the hydrating effect of using a sheet mask, it's a makeup and skincare ritual all in a single product that promises to brighten, smooth, and plump the complexion while giving it a flawless, undetectable cover. It also has 36 different shades, so makeup wearers can pick a truly undetectable foundation for their skin tone.

Price: $47

5) HD Skin All-in-One Face Palette

The Make Up For Ever All-in-One Face Palette is the multi-use cream palette of the HD Skin makeup collection designed for on-the-go makeup routines. With everything a makeup wearer needs for a full-face complexion routine, this handy and travel-friendly palette conceals, corrects, colors, contours, and highlights the complexion with its buildable, lightweight coverage for a softly sculpted finish.

This makeup palette comprises three cream foundation shades, four color corrector and concealers, two contour shades, two blush shades, and a highlighter.

Price: $88

6) Step 1 Primer Color Corrector

The Make Up For Ever Step 1 Primer features a color correcting formula to tone and even out the complexion, which is designed to work on every skin type. With ginseng root extracts, the makeup product delivers an illuminating formula that hydrates and maintains a radiant-looking and smooth complexion.

It also has six versatile shades to address different skincare woes—redness corrector, tone up perfector, yellowness neutralizer, brightener, dullness erases, and grayness reducer.

Price: $40

Read more: 7 Best Korean CC creams for oily skin

7) Rouge Artist Intense Color Beautifying Lipstick

The Rouge Artist Beautifying Lipstick has an innovative blended formula that delivers silky-smooth color and hydration to the lips with a slight blurring effect to achieve a flawless pout.

With the intensity and high pigment formula of a matte lipstick and the dewy comfort of a cream lip color, this Make Up For Ever makeup product gives the lips intense color pay off in a single swipe without feathering for a perfectly voluminous lip. It also has 48 shades for makeup aficionados to pick from,

Price: $25

Read more: 9 Best lip serums for a softer, plumper pout

Make Up For Ever makeup products are for lovers of makeup who want the best beauty items in their arsenal to achieve professional makeup results.

Anybody who wants to level up their routines with makeup artist-backed items, can get these Make Up For Ever makeup products, which are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the brand’s official website as well as Sephora and Nordstrom.