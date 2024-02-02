7 Best makeup tips to accentuate hazel eyes

Hazel eyes are usually captivating, but there are a few simple techniques to make them stand out even more. You can accentuate them with an eyeshadow palette, and since most hazel eyes have specks of different hues, you can take advantage of that. Using complementary colors is a great way to highlight the sparkle of those eyes. A subtle makeup look with peach blush, warm tones, and bronzer matches hazel eyes well.

Soft nudes, dusty pink and a muted orange also make hazel eyes pop. Using a highlighter on the inner corner of the eyes elevates the look, granting a charming and dazzling aura. Deep colors of caramel copper, chestnut brown, or golden blonde highlights in one's hair work wonderfully to showcase hazel eyes as well. But nothing beats the best eye makeup for making hazel eyes appear attractive.

7 Looks to accentuate hazel eyes

Depending on the mood and occasion, a number of looks can be created to accentuate hazel eyes. Whether one wants to be dramatic or subtle, there's a look for everyone.

Go the Pink Way Purple Eye Makeup Bronze Eye Makeup The Regal Blue Look The Classic Smokey Look The Basic Cat Eye Look The Mermaid Look

1) Go the Pink Way

The pink look (image via Freepik)

Bright colors will definitely make your eyes stand out, and there’s nothing better than pink eyeshadow. It’s a good idea to use a primer first so that the eyeshadow doesn’t settle in the creases.

Start off at the crease with a hot pink eyeshadow and blend it out to get a diffused look. Use a frosty shade at the center of the eyelid. Complete the look with some mascara and a purple or green liner to create a wing. This look is best for people with warm skin tones.

2) Purple Eye Makeup

Purple Eye Makeup (image via Freepik)

Shades from the opposite side of the color wheel can bring out the color of one’s eyes beautifully. This is why purple tones accentuate hazel eyes and make them pop. Apply some bright purple eyeshadow, then mix in an aubergine hue. Define the outer corner with black eyeshadow, and apply a line of mascara. This look goes well on people with pale skin and brown hair.

Depending on the look one is going for, a matte or shimmery shade of purple can be used.

3) Bronze Eye Makeup

Bronze Eye Makeup (image via Freepik)

Bronze eye makeup accentuates hazel eyes, giving them a sharp look. It complements the golden flecks so often seen in hazel eyes and makes a stunning look for all occasions.

One can start with a copper shade of eyeshadow and then use a bronze shade for the crease and brow bone. Diffuse it out and end with a winged liner and mascara for the lashes. This bronze look is best suited for warm tones and darker skin.

4) The Regal Blue Look

The Regal blue Look (image via Freepik)

A dark blue eyeshadow can give you a regal look while also highlighting your hazel eyes. It draws attention to the eyes and helps them stand out. Begin by prepping the eyelids and applying a neutral base.

Use a rich, saturated navy blue eyeshadow. Blend it with a brush, then add a lilac tone and diffuse it with the blue. A neutral brown shade can be applied beneath the brow bone. Finish with mascara and a winged eyeliner. This regal blue style looks great with warm undertones.

5) The Classic Smokey Look

The Classic Smokey Look (image via Freepik)

One can never go wrong with the classic smokey look. The intense black makes the hazel color of the eyes stand out and provides a strong contrast. Once the eyelids have been primed, a neutral brown that matches the skin tone can be used under the brow bone for an easy transition. Apply the black eyeshadow in stages until the desired intensity is achieved.

Apply some of the eyeshadow under the lower lash line, followed by black kohl along the upper and lower lash lines. Finish the look with mascara. This classic black smokey look goes best with fair and warm skin tones.

6) The Basic Cat Eye Look

The Basic Cat Eye Look (image via renna_glam /Instagram)

A small swipe of black eyeliner can go a long way towards enhancing hazel eyes. If one is short on time but would like to add a wow factor, just wing out that eyeliner for instant depth and definition. This simple cat eye look gives a professional touch to eye makeup.

Use small strokes and begin from the inner corner of the eye. Avoid piling on too much product at a time to prevent smudging. It can be built up as one goes along. The wing is an extension of the lower lash line, so follow its path. Finish the look with mascara. The simple cat-eye look is suitable for all skin tones.

7) The Mermaid Look

The Mermaid Look (image via bggbei /Instagram)

Shimmery green creates a magical look and highlights hazel-colored eyes. Prime the eyelids and create a neutral base. For this look, start from the outside of the eye and work towards the inside. Use a muted orange shade on the area above the crease of the eye.

Apply a purple shade to the outer corners, crease of the eye, and bottom lash line. Blend the two colors, and then line the lower and upper lash lines with a metallic blue kohl. Now cover the eyelid with a shimmery green and blend. Use some highlighter on the inner corner of the eyes, and complete the look with mascara. This dramatic mermaid look is suitable for all skin tones and will accentuate hazel eyes.

Hazel eyes are stunning, and there are various makeup styles one can choose from to make them pop. Try out these looks, which are rather simple to create, and watch the heads turn as your eyes shine.