7 Best manicures spotted at New York Fashion Week F/W 2024

Every New York Fashion Week entails many trends. Be it the best manicures or makeup looks, there is something for every beauty enthusiast. The New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 featured an array of creative and unique designer wear from designers like PatBO, Kim Shui, Jason Wu, and many more.

While the clothes and makeup are an integral part of New York Fashion Week, many found the manicures to be equally enticing and curated with a lot of thought. Nail artists like Jin Soon Choi, Tara Haye, and Gina Edwards are some of the manicurists who came up with the best manicure trends spotted at the New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 event.

From ombre red nails to a classy take on the French manicure, this article compiles the seven best nail trends featured at the New York Fashion Week F/W event this year.

7 best manicures featured at New York Fashion Week F/W 2024

New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 has become the trendsetting event for beauty enthusiasts to take makeup and manicure inspiration from. Some of the manicures that beauty enthusiasts can recreate from the runway include:

Black Cherry Ombre Nails

Golden Micro French Tips

Black French Tips

Starry White Manicure

Mannequin Manicure

Blood Red Manicure

Holographic Silver Manicure

1) Black Cherry Ombre Nails:

Ombre manicures will never go out of style owing to their color variation and ability to pair well with most outfits and occasions. Created by manicurist Jin Soon Choi, the black cherry ombre nails feature a dark cherry cola shade at the bottom of the nails, merging into a lighter reddish pink shade, which becomes nude toward the top.

The manicurist used her brand, JINsoon's nail polish in the shade Risque ($18)- a blackberry red shade, to ace the manicure.

2) Golden Micro French Tips

Curated by manicurist Tara Haye for Tiffany Brown, the combination of a sheer nude base with golden French tips has won over manicure enthusiasts. The manicurist shared details of the nail shades used by Dazzle Dry. Tara Haye used the White Light shade ($22) for the base and the metallic gold shade Lunar Love ($22) to create this royal-looking French manicure.

3) Black French Tips:

Classic and iconic, French manicures allow manicurists to experiment with contrasting shades while creating nail designs that stand out. Manicurist Gina Edwards curated a classy Black French tip manicure for PatBO using press-on nails from imPRESS Beauty called For The Night ($9.49).

Beauty enthusiasts can, however, create the manicure using a sheer pink nude base and pair it with a black lacquer for the tips.

4) Starry White Manicure:

Created for Christian Cowan by manicurist Julie Kandelac, the starry white manicure features a matte white base on square or almond-shaped nails and a black-colored star at the corner of the tips.

While the manicurist has used Beyond Polish's shade CND-Shellac Cream Puff ($15.30) for the white base, one can use a black star sticker or make the black star using a fine brush.

5) Mannequin Manicure:

Mannequin Manicure at NYFW F/W 2024 (Image via Instagram/@jinsoon)

Manicurist Jin Soon Choi worked her magic by curating the Mannequin manicure for Helmut Lang. The manicures for Helmut Lang comprised shades curated as per the models' complexion.

The mannequin manicure and other manicures curated by Jin Soon Choi were made using the manicurist's to-be-released nail shades, Whisper and Serenity.

6) Blood Red Manicure:

The blood-red manicure dominated designer Prabal Gurung's New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 set. Curated by manicurist Gina Edwards, the blood-red manicure was created using custom stiletto nails by KISS in the Crystal style ($5.40).

Once the press-on stiletto nails are applied, one can apply the magnetic red nail shade of their choice. According to the official KISS Instagram page, beauty enthusiasts can use the KISS Gel Fantasy Magnetic collection in style Ruler ($9.99) or imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure in style Red Velvet ($7.32) to create this manicure.

7) Holographic Silver Manicure:

Bronx and Banco's collection at the NYFW 2024 featured unique holographic silver nail press-ons by Chillhouse. Exuding disco vibes in a manicure, these chill tips are called Chill At The Disco ($16).

Easy to press on with salon-like quality, beauty enthusiasts can experiment with these chill tips for a fancy manicure.

The New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 was the hub of multiple beauty, hair, and manicure inspirations that beauty enthusiasts look forward to recreating. One can add a personalized touch to the manicures above to elevate the final results.