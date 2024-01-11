7 best Naked and Thriving skincare products that are trending

Naked and Thriving, a clean beauty brand founded in 2016, has since created an impressive collection of the best Naked and Thriving skincare products that are trending. A brother-sister company, the brand was formed from the idea of creating naturally derived skincare.

For people looking for a clean skincare brand for glowing, youthful skin, the best Naked and Thriving skincare products are some to consider. According to the brand’s website:

“[Naked and Thriving] formulate without synthetic ingredients, use naturally-driven ingredients, ban 2,700+ potentially harmful ingredients, use organic ingredients, and ultra-effective botanicals.”

The best Naked and Thriving skincare products come in facial cleansers, serums, face oils, and curated combinations for different skin needs and routines.

7 best trending Naked and Thriving skincare products

1. Illuminate BC+Brightening Serum

Skincare lovers can instantly brighten their skin with Naked and Thriving’s Illuminate BC+Brightening Serum. Formulated to make the skin look bright and healthy, it contains two favorite skincare ingredients to help fade dark spots and brighten complexions: Vitamin C and Bakuchiol, a naturally derived alternative ingredient to retinol.

Compared to other retinol-containing skincare ingredients, the Illuminate serum has a gentle formulation for sensitive skin, making it safe to use day and night for all skin types. It is available on the official website for $72.

2. Rejuvenate Restorative Face Oil

Among the best Naked and Thriving skincare products are their lineup of face oils. Naked and Thriving Rejuvenate Restorative Face Oil, in particular, features a combination of four key skincare botanicals: argan oil, pomegranate seed oil, seabuckthorn oil, and rosehip oil.

The oil blend ensures the skin receives rich antioxidants, vitamins, fatty acids, and phytonutrients to nourish the skin, reduce fine lines, and plump the skin. It retails for $72 at the official website.

3. Revive Firming Eye Cream

Targeting fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, this product's multi-correction action is made possible by the combination of cucumber, bakuchiol, squalane, and peptides. Formulated to reverse obvious signs of aging, the cream’s rich texture blends into the skin seamlessly for additional hydration. It is available on the official website for $62.

4. Vitamin C Booster Brightening Powder

A supercharged brightening booster, the new Naked and Thriving Vitamin C Brightening Powder targets tired, dull, and aging skin. It has one key ingredient, ascorbic acid, which is a skincare favorite for supporting the appearance of radiant, even, and youthful-looking skin.

Also complementing Vitamin C are ferulic acid and tapioca starch, which help fade fine lines and wrinkles, nourish the skin, and smooth the overall appearance. It is available on the official website for $68.

5. Super Glow Duo

Formulated with a gentle retinol alternative, the Super Glow Duo is for anyone desiring the best Naked and Thriving skincare products that are trending to fade dark spots, reduce wrinkles, and reveal the skin’s natural glow.

With skincare ingredients like Bakuchiol, Vitamin C, Argan oil, and Sea Buckthorn, one can take advantage of the skin nourishment, firming, and brightening effects of this blend. The duo is available on the official website for $116.

6. Supercharged Serum Set

The Supercharged Serum Set features two of the best Naked and Thriving skincare products—the Protect Face Serum and Vitamin C Booster.

Mix the two products for an added boost of brightness. Ingredients like ascorbic acid, shiitake mushroom, hyaluronic acid, and pea peptides lend their benefits to hydrate the skin, reduce fine lines, eliminate irritation, and brighten the skin. The set is available for $130 on the official website.

7. The Reset Routine

The Reset Routine is for anyone desiring the best Naked and Thriving skincare products for a complete beauty regimen for flawless and healthy skin. Included are the Refresh Gentle Enzyme Cleanser, Renew Resurfacing Night Serum, Revive Firming Eye Cream, and Rejuvenate Restorative Face Oil.

Key ingredients found in this set include fruit AHAs, seabuckthorn, argan oil, and peptides, all of which help maintain the skin’s moisture levels, promote cell turnover, enhance firmness, and support brightness. It retails for $118 at the official website.

These are the best Naked and Thriving skincare products that beauty enthusiasts can add to their skincare routine for clean, glowing, and youthful skin. Made of natural ingredients and formulated well to address different skin needs, there’s a Naked and Thriving product for anybody.

Besides the official websites, the best Naked and Thriving skincare products are also available at online retailers like Amazon.