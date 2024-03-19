7 Best natural perfumes of 2024

Natural perfumes are an excellent addition to a fragrance enthusiast's daily grooming and self-care routine. Most of the natural perfumes are vegan, cruelty-free, environment-friendly, and skin-friendly, and they emit a refreshing, indulgent aroma with every sprinkle. These hypoallergenic products are a fantastic investment, providing nourishing benefits to the skin.

Falling under the grid of natural perfumes, the floral, fruity, woody, herbaceous, and spicy aromas obtained from essential oils such as rose, nutmeg, bergamot, juniper berries, tuberose, lavender, freesias, peonies, patchouli, verbena, vetiver, cedarwood, etc. are safe to use.

Thus, while investing in perfume, an individual can consciously avoid ingredients that they are allergic to or sensitive to while bagging all the aromatic benefits of good natural perfumes.

"This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands (Products). Please let us know more in the comments."

Top 7 natural perfumes worth buying in 2024

Natural perfumes never leave any synthetic aftertaste like some fragrances typically do. In general, natural fragrances typically use plant-based alcohol bases and essential oils to create their aromas. Furthermore, these perfumes come in recyclable glass bottles and refillable canisters, which the perfumer can return afterward.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top 7 natural perfumes of 2024 that are skin-safe and sustainable.

Pacifica Flower Moon Spray Perfume

Apothia IF Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum

Dossier Floral Marshmallow Eau de Parfum

DIME Beauty 7 Summers Eau de Toilette

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt

Wild Spirit First Snow Eau De Parfum

1) Pacifica Flower Moon Spray Perfume

This non-toxic body spray features an intriguing floral aroma, embellished with notes of jasmine, peach, and vanilla. A tropical composition that smells warm, creamy, sweet, and fresh in a subtle way, this is the perfect airy scent for a beach or coastal getaway.

Besides, its natural formula is skin-friendly, vegan, cruelty-free, made with sustainable practices, biodegradable, naturally-obtained, and free of parabens and phthalates.

Price: $22.95 (official site)

2) Apothia IF Eau de Parfum

This EDP from Apothia employs a natural composition of white florals and citrus, which suits most people’s scent profiles. Compared to typical citrus fragrances, this one is never too overpowering, with hints of sweetness from the infused floral extracts.

Made with premium organic ingredients such as bergamot, yuzu lemon, grapefruit, tuberose, jasmine, white gardenia, moss accord, and Pacific musk, this EDP has a musky dry-down that emits a sensual, pheromonal aromatic scent.

Price: $55 (Amazon)

Read more: 10 Best tobacco colognes for a spicy and warm fragrance

3) Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum

Featuring a balanced composition, this Ellis Brooklyn EDP is a fruity, lactonic, powdery, fresh, aquatic fragrance. It is a natural fragrance that radiates a breezy and effervescent aroma, with notes of fresh fig, bergamot, handpicked jasmine, cyclamen, and vanilla.

Similar to a delicious cocktail reminiscent of a Hawaiian getaway, unlike a lot of other tropical scents, this fragrance is rich, complex, and multi-dimensional. Furthermore, this EDP is a giftable product made with exotic, natural, and safe ingredients.

Price:$110 (official website)

4) Dossier Floral Marshmallow Eau de Parfum

This natural perfume from Dossier comprises a rich and revitalizing aroma that makes anyone stand out from the rest. Indulging the user's senses and boosting confidence, this EDP is a sweet and indulgent aromatic choice.

Featuring a perfect mix of marshmallow, neroli, bergamot, orange blossom, honeysuckle, jasmine, orris, vanilla, musk, and amber, this EDP acts as an excellent mood booster on dull days. Concocted with fine ingredients, the Dossier Floral Marshmallow Eau de Parfum is vegan and cruelty-free.

Price:$39 (Amazon)

Read more: 9 best perfumes that smell like mango: Paco Rabanne Fame Eau de Parfum, Victoria’s Secret Mango Temptation, and others

5) DIME Beauty 7 Summers Eau de Toilette

Dime Beauty's eau de toilette has a sweet, floral, and tranquil aroma that is both soothing and not overwhelming.

The unique composition comprises notes like bergamot zest, juicy pear, lavender blossom, vanilla, sweet coconut, blonde woods, and musk that are warm and comforting. This EDP is paraben-free, comprising sustainable packaging and non-toxic ingredients.

Price:$52 (official website)

6) Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt

A classic winter perfume, this natural composition from Maison Louis Marie No.04 comprises a warm accord blended with the coolness of woody notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, vetiver, nutmeg, cinnamon, and amber wood.

Delivering a balanced aroma, this non-toxic EDP reminds one of the nostalgic aroma of the snow-capped hinterlands. Further, its sweet, spicy, and sensual blend, with a subtle lace of sandalwood and amber wood, instills a sense of comfort.

A classy pick suited for those tired of scents that are too sugary or musky, this perfume is vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for the wearer’s body.

Price:$93 (Amazon)

7) Wild Spirit First Snow Eau De Parfum

Well-described as cool, woody, aquatic, and immensely exotic, thanks to its primary notes like Bushman’s candle, this EDP is pleasantly complex.

Comprising hints of spicy, peppery, and fruity notes of juniper berries, lemon verbena, black pepper, bergamot, guaiac wood, white birch, Bushman's candle, warm amber, vanilla, sandalwood, and coconut water, each spritz enlivens the senses. This brand's natural perfumes are planet-conscious, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Price:$24.98 (official website)

Read more: 7 Best fruity-floral perfumes to try in 2024

Readers and perfume enthusiasts can purchase any of these 7 best natural perfumes of 2024 from their in-house or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.