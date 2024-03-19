Organic hair conditioners are formulated with natural ingredients from plants, and might be gentler than chemical-based ones. They should soften hair, reduce frizz and do not contain artificial fragrance and sulfates.

As there are numerous organic conditioning products available in the market, choosing the best product for your hair can be quite challenging. This carefully curated list unveils 7 best organic conditioners that cater to different hair types and needs. From dry and damaged hair to curly and color-treated hair, you will be sure to find the hair conditioner that suits you.

This article purely reflects the writer's opinion only. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite conditioners. Please let us know in the comments.

7 Best organic hair conditioners to avail in 2024

Beauty Heroes Good Juju hair conditioner bar

Naturtint Color Care leave-in conditioner

INNERSENSE organic Sweet Spirit leave in Conditioner

John Masters Organics Leave-in Conditioning Mist

Rahua classic conditioner

Christina Moss hair conditioner

Green People scent-free conditioner

1) Beauty Heroes Good Juju hair conditioner bar

The Beauty Heroes Good Juju hair conditioner bar (Image via Beauty Hero)

This product from Beauty Heroes comes in a bar form and was formulated keeping dry and curly hair in mind. The hair conditioning soap has a formula that is supposed to keep hair moisturized after use, keep curls in shape and also prevent damage.

The organic hair conditioner comprises avocado, coconut, cocoa, olive, Shea butter, and sacha inchi, all these ingredients blend to give it a sweet orange and patchouli scent. This organic product could last up to 75 washes and is sold for $22 on the Beauty Hero online store.

2) Naturtint Color Care leave-in conditioner

The Naturtint Color Care leaves in conditioner (Image via Amazon)

This cream leave-in conditioner from Naturtint might be used for a deep conditioning treatment, and is formulated for color-treated, dry, normal, or damaged hair. The product has a formula that should help hair retain color, vibrancy, and shine while conditioning and detangling, and thereby leave hair hydrated.

This organic hair conditioner comprises ingredients like sunflower seed extract, moringa oleifera seed extract, and oleic acid from olives, all blending to produce a natural fragrance. This product retails for $14.99 on the brand's website.

3) INNERSENSE organic Sweet Spirit leave in Conditioner

The INNERSENSE organic Sweet Spirit leave in conditioner (Image via Amazon)

This organic hair conditioner from INNERSENSE comes in a spray form, and is made for dry hair. It supposedly keeps the hair perfectly balanced, reviving the hair and making it ready to style.

The product comprises natural oils like Tamanu oil and lavender oil, herbs like rosemary, and flower essence for conditioning. The item is sold for $9 or $26 (depending upon size) on the INNERSENSE website.

4) John Masters Organics Leave-in Conditioning Mist

The John Masters Organics Leave-in Conditioning Mist (Image via Amazon)

This organic leave-in hair conditioner from John Masters comes in a mist form and is supposed to have been formulated keeping dry, frizzy, and damaged and split hair in mind. The product claims to have a formula that detangles and combats damage caused by the sun, pollutants, and environmental aggressors.

The organic hair conditioner is composed of green tea extracts, organic calendula extracts, and organic broccoli seed oil, and all of these supposedly come together to provide lightweight hydration, and intends to leave your hair soft, shiny, and manageable. This product sells for $26 on the brand's website.

5) Rahua Classic Conditioner

The Rahua classic conditioner (Image via Amazon)

This organic hair conditioner from Rahua is available in cream form and is supposed to have been formulated for color-treated, dry, curly, and normal hair. The conditioner has a formula that is said to nurture and strengthen hair.

The conditioner comprises green tea, rosemary leaf and organic raspberry extracts. This product is available on the brand's website for $38.

6) Christina Moss hair conditioner

The Christina Moss hair conditioner (Image via Amazon)

Christina Moss' organic hair conditioner is in a liquid form and has supposedly been formulated for all hair types. The conditioner has a formula that should hydrate the hair and repair it.

It comprises blended peppermint oil, rosemary, and biotin which is claimed to boost hair growth. Some ingredients to increase hydration are also included. This product retails at $22.97 on the brand's website.

7) Green People scent-free conditioner

The Green People scent-free conditioner (Image via Green People)

This cream-based organic conditioner from Green People is scent-free, and thereby might be suitable for extra sensitive skin. The conditioner has aloe vera, olive oil, sunflower oil, and quinoa. The product is lightweight and might help to nourish and detangle hair. On the brand's website, this product is available for $17.

These conditioners have received positive reviews from consumers, and might be the answer to your hair-conditioning needs.