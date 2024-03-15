7 Best perfumes to avail from Macy’s store in 2024

Macy’s store, one of the largest departmental stores in America is renowned for offering high-quality perfumes and colognes, amongst other products. The department store carefully curates best-selling and nice-smelling fragrances from the most popular perfume brands in the world to suit various preferences. The store's user-friendly interface connects perfume enthusiasts and collectors with classic fragrances like Coco Chanel Mademoiselle and uber-popular scents like Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl.

The American-based store boasts a wide range of perfume choices from delicate and feminine floral to warm and mysterious oriental scents. Check out some of their best offerings to add to your 2024 collection below.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only. We might have missed a few perfume brands, let us know your views.

7 Best perfumes to avail from Macy’s store

1. Dior Hypnotic Poison Eau de Toilette Spray

The Dior Hypnotic Poison Eau de Toilette Spray (Image via Macy's)

This Dior alcohol-based perfume evokes a sensual and captivating vanilla scent that seamlessly blends femininity with boldness. The perfume comprises four different and contrasting fragrances that include bitter almond and carvi, samba jasmine, jacaranda, and vanilla and musk, all coming together to produce a distinguished oriental fragrance that singles the wearer out. It is packaged in a red apple-shaped bottle with white Dior branding embossed on it. It is sold for $140 at Macy’s store.

2. Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Eau de Parfum

The Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Eau de Parfum (Image via Macy's)

This oil-based perfume is an iteration of the iconic Good Girl scent that expresses Carolina Herrera's vision of the duality of modern women. The perfume is made up of three layers of fragrance with the first layer being redcurrant and lychee, the second rose, and the third layer featuring vetiver and vanilla. The perfume is packaged in a bottle shaped like a shoe with golden heels and a black cover. It is sold for $192 at Macy’s store.

3. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

The Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum (Image via Macy's)

This oil-based Chanel perfume comes with an amber floral fragrance that exudes a delicate and feminine floral aura. It was launched in 2001 for women and was created by Jacques Polge. The perfume comprises three notes with the top notes being Mandarin orange, Bergamot, and orange blossom, the middle notes being Turkish rose, jasmine, mimosa, and ylang-ylang, and the base notes being patchouli, white musk, vanilla, vetiver, Tonka bean, and opponax. These notes come together to give an intoxicating woody floral scent. It is sold for $258 at Macy’s store.

4. Paris Hilton Women's Gold Rush Eau de Parfum

The Paris Hilton Women's Gold Rush Eau de Parfum (Image via Macy's)

This oil-based fragrance from fashion icon Paris Hilton is dressed in an eye-catching design. The top notes include lemon zest, bergamot, and nectarine, and the mid notes include velvet orchid, rose, and violet, and the base notes include vanilla bean, golden praline, and cashmere which create a floral and fruity fragrance. The perfume is packaged in a bottle shaped like an elegant floor-length dress that connotes old Hollywood glamour. The perfume is sold for $45 at Macy’s store.

5. Lancôme Tresor Midnight Rose Eau de Parfum

The Lancôme Tresor Midnight Rose Eau de Parfum (Image via Macy's)

This oil-based perfume is comprised of raspberry and black currant buds absolute; its mid-layer evokes rose absolute and jasmine undertones; and the base note comprises vanilla and musk, all blending to evoke a flirty and desirable fragrance. The Lancôme perfume is packaged in a violet-faceted bottle. It is sold for $120 on Macy’s store.

6. Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum

The Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum (Image via Macy's)

This oil-based fragrance is the first refillable perfume from Burberry. The perfume has a top note of vanilla infusion and lavender; a middle note of vanilla caviar; and a base note of vanilla absolute. All three layers come together to produce a unique aromatic fragrance. The refill of the perfume is sold separately. It sells for $168 on Macy’s store.

7. Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF Eau de Parfum

The Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF Eau de Parfum (Image via Macy's)

This oil-based Yves Saint Laurent fragrance is also refillable and boasts a long-lasting scent that draws attention wherever you go. MYSLF is a men's fragrance that is comprised of fresh accord, orange blossom, and wood heart to give a heady woody fragrance. The perfume is packaged in a black bottle with an engraved YSL branding on the front. It is sold for $155 at Macy’s store.

These best-selling perfumes are available at Macy's stores and make for great additions to your 2024 collection.