7 Best powerlifting belts for posture and support

A powerlifting belt can save one's core muscles when indulging in powerlifting. It also stabilizes the spine, reduces the risk of strain and injury, and allows one to push their physical limits when lifting weights.

Powerlifting has become a prominent physical activity for those wanting to elevate their physical strength and push their boundaries beyond normal gym activities. It has also garnered popularity as a sport. Powerlifting influencers like Kayla Itsines, Kai Greene, Simeon Panda, and many others play a role in propagating the art of powerlifting.

While powerlifting has its set of benefits, it comes with the risk of injury, given the involvement of heavyweights. This is where powerlifting belts come into the picture, allowing one to indulge in weightlifting activities with a safety feature.

7 Best powerlifting belts to improve posture and provide support

With many weightlifting belts available, it can be confusing to choose the ideal belt that provides safety, support, and posture. Team Sporstskeeda has compiled a list of the seven best powerlifting belts that improve posture and provide support so that one can progressively lift weights of their choice.

Gymreapers Quick Locking Weightlifting Belt ($34.97)

SBD 13mm Lever Belt ($280)

Element 26 Self-Locking Weight Lifting Belt ($34.97)

Rogue USA Nylon Lifting Belt ($55)

2POOD 4’’ Weightlifting Belt ($64.99)

Dominion Strength Training 3’’ Leather Belt ($165)

Iron Bull 6’’ Reinforced Belt ($34.99)

1) Gymreapers Quick Locking Weightlifting Belt ($34.97)

This Gymreapers powerlifting belt has a quick-locking feature that measures a consistent 4-inch width throughout and creates even coverage for effective powerlifting. The belt is easy to buckle and releases as soon as the excess velcro material and roller are pulled. It is made with 100% durable nylon and comes with a lifetime warranty.

2) SBD 13mm Lever Belt ($280)

The SBD 13mm Lever Belt features a patented gliding lever, which offers the adjustability of a prong belt along with the tightness and ease of a lever belt. The belt can be sized up or down whenever needed for competitions and training sessions. The belt comes with four layers of British leather and suede, providing utmost support and tightness.

3) Element 26 Self-Locking Weight Lifting Belt ($34.97)

Element 26’s Self-Locking Weightlifting Belt is made of sturdy and durable nylon, with a self-locking buckle feature that ensures the lower back and abdominals are stabilized when powerlifting. The belt has a uniform profile for stability and can be adjusted for pressure distribution.

4) Rogue USA Nylon Lifting Belt ($55)

Rogue USA’s latest Nylon Lifting Belt is a design co-developed with Rogue athlete Mat Fraser, who has used the belt during his run to five consecutive Cross Fit Games titles. The belt has a contoured fit and is available in four colors.

The belt comprises a blacked-out buckle and roller for smooth adjustments and a 0.25” thick foam frame for attaching the Rogue patch or other custom patches.

5) 2POOD 4’’ Weightlifting Belt ($64.99)

The 2POOD Weightlifting Belt is fully customizable and functional and is covered in velcro to attach it with velcro-backed patches. The belt comes with a 2P Flag starter patch and supports one’s core when indulging in squats, cleans, snatches, and deadlifts.

6) Dominion Strength Training 3’’ Leather Belt ($165)

Dominion’s Strength Training Belt is made from high-quality top-grain cow leather and the brand claims that the belt will last a lifetime regardless of frequent or heavy use. Unlike plastic or foam filler belts, Dominion’s leather weightlifting belts are made to order and take six to 12 weeks to curate.

7) Iron Bull 6’’ Reinforced Belt ($34.99)

Iron Bull’s 6” Reinforced Lifting Belt is made with premium nylon and is built to last. The belt offers maximum support and comfort for functional training. Iron Bull’s belt features a reinforced design with extra padding for optimal back support and spinal stabilization along with a double-prong buckle closure to reduce the risk of injury.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) How long do powerlifting belts last?

Powerlifting belts made using full-grain leather can last up to 10 years while other belts, if properly maintained and cared for, can last up to five or six years.

2) What to take into consideration when choosing weightlifting belts?

Factors like belt material, brand, single or double-pronged buckle, and reviews from fellow powerlifters play an important role when choosing powerlifting belts.

3) Who shouldn't use powerlifting belts?

People with heart conditions or health issues that can get worse with inter-abdominal pressure or an increase in blood pressure must avoid using powerlifting belts.