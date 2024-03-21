7 Best summer colognes for men in 2024

The sweltering days and long nights are the perfect time to switch up a perfume enthusiast's fragrance game and opt for light, fresh, and invigorating summer colognes. With the myriad of summer colognes for men, a perfumer would prefer those to keep them smelling sharp by the beach on a hot day, cool in an air-conditioned workplace, or during weekend parties.

For summer colognes, citrus is considered one of the most prominent notes that are typically balanced by the middle notes of ambroxan and musk.

The masculine summer colognes further develop with the woody base notes, which in turn make the scent a long-lasting one. These notes create a strong yet not-too-overpowering aroma that is perfect for hot days and breezy nights.

2024's top 7 men's summer colognes that are worth a splurge

Whether perfume enthusiast prefers citrusy, aquatic, or woody aromatic notes, typical men's summer colognes exude sophistication and charm with every spritz.

To make perfume enthusiasts smell fine the whole time, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best summer colognes for men in 2024 that create a delicious and vibrant aroma.

1) Artisan Blu by John Varvatos

One of the finest summer colognes for men, Artisan Blu from John Varvatos, is all about the dominating citrusy notes.

Launched in 2016, this men's cologne is an overload of breezy notes of geranium, orange blossom, bergamot, and melon. It melds well with the heart notes of pistachio, tamarisk, and patchouli.

This masculine EDT settles with the base notes of pine, cedar, pistachio, tamarisk, and patchouli while striking a fine balance between overpowering and subtle fragrance.

Price: $102 (official website)

2) Le Beau by Jean Paul Gaultier

A few sprinkles are never enough for this 2019-launched, deliciously summery EDT from the House of Jean Paul Gaultier. The cologne's bold bottle being the cynosure, this masculine cologne's iconic scent suits every occasion and perfume enthusiasts' taste.

Retaining a clean note, this muscular JPG men's cologne showcases the perfect balance between the keynotes of coconut, vanilla, neroli, and mint. Mingling with the undertones of tonka bean, this masculine cologne is an all-rounder that has been ruling the perfume industry for many years.

Price: $100 (official website)

3) Another 13 by Le Labo

Often counted as the best masculine cologne from the Le Labo perfumery, another 13 was initially created in collaboration with AnOther Mag in restricted numbers.

Noted for its long-lasting aroma, this Eau de parfum is the perfect amalgamation of the top notes of pear, citruses, and apple; the middle notes of ambrette (musk mallow), amyl salicylate, moss, and jasmine; and the base notes of iso E Super, Cetalox, ambrettolide, and helvetolide.

This masculine EDP is perfect for special night-outs and has plenty of longevity.

Price: $120 (Amazon)

4) Green by Coach

One of the best value-for-money men's colognes, Green by Coach EDT, emits the strong notes of Kiwi on the nose instantly after sprinkling.

A perfect fragrant concoction of top notes of Kiwi and Bergamot, middle notes of Rosemary and Geranium, and base notes of Cedar and Moss, this masculine perfume strikes a good balance for those with value in mind.

Price: $80 (Amazon)

4) Royal Water by Creed

Considered yet another longest-lasting summer cologne for men, Royal Water by Creed is a luxurious scent that emits a long-lasting aroma.

Edging out as a classic masculine EDP, courtesy of its thorough blend of top notes of citruses, lemon verbena, Mandarin orange, and Bergamot; middle notes of basil, allspice, and cumin; and base notes of musk and cedarwood, a perfume enthusiast seldom gets bored of its not-too-overpowering aroma.

Price:$325 (official website)

5) Voyage by Nautica

Voyage by Nautica, launched in 2006, is one of the best summer colognes for those men in search of a fresh citrusy aroma laced with a hint of spice and leather.

Emulating the soft notes of an ocean breeze, this marine-lifestyle brand's eau de toilette bottles that seaside essence thanks to its top notes of apple and green leaves; heart notes of lotus and mimosa; and base notes of musk, cedar, oakmoss, and amber.

With moderate longevity, this masculine cologne is a valuable addition to any man’s collection.

Price: $19.16 (Amazon)

6) Moonlight in Heaven by Kilian

So refreshing and summery, this unique Eau de parfum could alter any ordinary day into a tropical dreamland.

The dual citrus notes of lemon and mango, along with the spicy tonka beans dominate Kilian's Moonlight in Heaven EDP, a well-known unisex perfume. Feeling lighter and carefree upon the first whiff, this men's cologne is one of the best summer fragrances, perfect for day-outs or special date nights.

Price: $149 (Amazon)

7) Spicebomb by Viktor & Rolf

Specially crafted for those with a little spice in their lives, Spicebomb EDT emits the best summer vibes from its initial spray.

With Viktor & Rolf seriously outshining themselves with this subtle, summery blend, this masculine cologne bursts with leather and tobacco top notes, along with calm notes like grapefruit and pink pepper.

Encased in a grenade-style bottle, this bold and exotic fragrance is a style statement in itself and makes for the perfect add-on to any man's summer fragrance closet.

Price: $55.42 (Amazon)

With a few clicks, readers and perfume cognoscenti can choose any of these seven best summer colognes for men in 2024 from their in-house or e-commerce platforms, like Amazon.