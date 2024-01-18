7 Best Thameen perfumes that smell divine: Regent leather, Carved oud, Peregrina, and more

Thameen perfumes are an exclusive addition to any fragrance assortment. Originating from a London-based niche brand, this perfume house draws inspiration from cultures and landscapes, creating a captivating journey with each scent. Whether it's an event or everyday wear, Thameen offers various fragrance options encompassing floral, woody, and oriental notes.

Since its establishment in 2023, Thameen Perfumes' commitment to excellence has garnered a major following among perfume enthusiasts and celebrities. The brand's founder, Basel Binjabr, travels the world searching for the materials for his creations.

The commitment to sourcing the most exceptional ingredients has led Thameen perfumes to craft a distinctive fragrance that differentiates it from other fragrance brands.

Regent Leather, Carved Oud, Peregrina, and 4 best Thameen perfumes to enlighten the scent-game

Thameen caters to a diverse audience by offering a range of opulent scents and more subtle options, ensuring a variety of preferences are met. Thameen provides various products, including perfumes, body lotions, and candles.

Thameen fragrances are also perfect for several occasions, leaving a lasting impression. For example, Regent Leather is a fragrance that blends notes of leather, tobacco, and oud. On the other hand, Noorolain Taif is an exotic scent featuring Taif rose, saffron, and amber.

With such an array of scents, it can be overwhelming for perfume enthusiasts to find the perfect fragrance for every occasion.

To simplify this process and help a scent-seeker choose their scent game journey, with Thameen perfumes, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven recommended options.

1) Thameen: Regent Leather Extrait de Parfum

Drawing inspiration from the architecture and upscale London Regent Street, this scent captures the essence of luxury and history. Woody notes, complemented by a touch of leather, create a sensual aroma.

The secret behind its quality lies in the ingredients used: exquisite leather sourced from the renowned French tannery, Degermann, and rare oud from Southeast Asia. These selected elements are expertly blended with amber, vanilla, and sandalwood to produce a dimensional fragrance that lingers beautifully throughout the day.

Price: $285 (Saks Fifth Avenue).

2) Thameen: Carved Oud Extrait de Parfum

This Oud fragrance, from 2013, is a must-have for perfume lovers. It starts with aromatic notes, allowing the richness of the oud to shine truly. The heart notes combine cedarwood and patchouli, intensifying the woody essence. The creamy sandalwood and earthy vetiver take the main stage in the base.

Price: $220 (Saks Fifth Avenue).

3) Thameen: Peregrina Extrait de Parfum

This Extrait de Parfum, released in 2019 from the luxurious Treasure Collection, showcases exceptional composition skills, blending splendor and allure.

Amidst a bouquet of jasmine and lily of the valley, this fragrant masterpiece captures your senses with its opulence. As it develops on your skin, it becomes a scent with rich vanilla and caramel undertones. Myrrh adds complexity to this journey with its oriental touch. The finale is a fusion highlighted by white musk.

Price: $220 (Saks Fifth Avenue).

4) Thameen: Green Pearl Extrait de Parfum

This fragrance, released in 2016, draws inspiration from the fluorite pearls found in China, promising a calming atmosphere with every spritz. The initial burst of aroma begins with the freshness of bergamot.

The scent then turns slightly sweet with hints of apple, neroli, and Mandarin orange. To add spice, a twist of pepper lurks in the background. As it settles on the scent seeker's skin, they will notice an essence infused with oakmoss and musk for a finish.

Price: $175 (Saks Fifth Avenue).

5) Thameen: Diadem Extrait de Parfum

Derived from the exquisite fragrance of Frankincense, this EDP is part of the Sovereign Collection introduced in 2018.

Its main ingredient boasts a spicy aroma complemented by lavender and cardamom notes. Within this fragrance lies an amber accord that captures the essence of vanilla absolute and the earthy tones of patchouli.

Price: $285 (Saks Fifth Avenue).

6) Thameen: Sceptre Extrait de Parfum

The opening notes of this release from the Sovereign Collection 2018 carry a peppery spree.

With hints of peach and ylang-ylang, this fragrance offers a fruity contrast while the wisteria note adds a touch. As it dries down, the amber accord brings out the balsamic tones of myrrh and Siam benzoin.

Price: $285 (Saks Fifth Avenue).

7) Thameen: Imperial Crown Extrait de Parfum

In addition to the Sovereign Collection in 2018, this fragrance balances fresh and warm spiciness through black pepper, pink pepper, and elemi notes.

The balsamic and citrus tones of elemi perfectly complement the scent of frankincense. Added to its allure is a leathery undertone that intertwines with guaiac wood and earthy patchouli as it evolves.

Price: $285 (Saks Fifth Avenue)

These seven aromatic delights from Thameen perfumes are sure to alleviate any perfume cognoscenti's senses. They can purchase these top-selling perfumes of all time from the label's official website or e-commerce platform, like Saks Fifth Avenue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What sets Thameen perfumes apart?

Thameen perfumes are created using exquisite ingredients, which makes them truly unique in the realm of perfumery.

2) Do Thameen perfumes have a scent?

Thameen perfumes are renowned for their enduring aroma, which is attributed to the use of top-notch ingredients and skillful blending techniques.

3) Are Thameen perfumes tested on animals?

No Thameen perfumes are cruelty-free. Do not undergo any form of animal testing.