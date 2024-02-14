7 Makeup tips for those who wear glasses

Applying makeup for people who wear glasses can pose quite a challenge without the proper makeup tips. There is no reason why wearing them should make the application of makeup tough or detract from one’s looks. Actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston regularly sport chic looks while wearing glasses.

They shouldn’t stop one from wearing makeup and all one needs is to master the right application technique. They can highlight one’s personality and add a zing to their look.

It's time we debunked the notion that makeup and glasses don't go together. Considering the high percentage of adults who wear them, it’s good to know a few handy makeup tips about its application when wearing frames.

Makeup tips to look fabulous while wearing glasses

Simple makeup tips can really up the look of those wearing glasses to the extent that they can be an accessory to a smart and chic look. Here is a list of makeup tips, especially for them.

Revamp the eye makeup

Go slow on the mascara

Blush placement is paramount

Focus on the lips

Be careful with foundation application

Showcase the frames

Be mindful of shadows cast by them

Makeup tips to go with glasses (Image via Freepik)

1) Revamp the eye makeup

For anyone wearing glasses, their eyes become the center of attention. They tend to magnify the eyes, which means that any mistake one makes with eye makeup will be noticed immediately. So one of the most important makeup tips is to be very particular that the eye makeup is applied flawlessly and is well blended.

Another thing that people need to keep in mind is the shape and size of their eyes through their glasses. Those who have plus power and are far-sighted will have their eyes magnified by glasses. On the other hand, those with minus power and are near-sighted will have their eyes looking smaller. Thus, it becomes important to apply eye makeup in such a way that one’s eyes look bigger.

For this, it’s best to avoid black along the waterline and instead go for a white or skin-toned pencil.

2) Go slow on the mascara

No matter how much one may crave long eyelashes, if they are hitting the lenses, it can get rather annoying. It’s best to avoid lengthening formulas and go for one with a specially designed brush so that the lashes fan out horizontally. One of the most effective makeup tips is to curl the lashes upward before applying mascara.

Minimal mascara (Image via Freepik)

When the eyes are magnified, one should go for a formula that separates each lash individually as clumps become very obvious. This makeup tip will add a lot to one's look.

3) Blush placement is paramount

Makeup tips to go with glasses (Image via Freepik)

Blush placement is completely decided by the size and shape of the frames and where the frames sit on the face. It’s quite likely that the blush may be hidden by the frames, so placement is paramount.

For smaller frames that sit on the orbital bone, blush can be applied to the apples of the cheeks. Larger frames may intrude on the traditional blush area so one should apply it in a big C-shape, starting from the cheekbones and going up to the temples.

Powder formulas usually work better with glasses due to them moving. In the case of a cream formula, use a setting spray after application so that it doesn’t rub off.

4) Focus on the lips

If one doesn’t want to go for dramatic eye makeup, focusing on the lips instead can be very rewarding. Bold, velvety lips hold the attention of people and one really can’t go wrong with well-applied lip color.

Bold lips add structure to the face with hardly any effort required for the rest of the face. Using these makeup tips will go a long way in helping achieve the look one wants.

Go for bold lips (Image via Freepik)

5) Be careful with foundation application

Anyone wearing glasses has an issue with the foundation wearing thin underneath the frames and leaving unattractive patches. It’s very common to notice ridges and dents on the nose once they are taken off.

The most obvious solution is to apply less foundation on the nose. Thick layers of foundation are bound to get indentation marks wherever the frames rest. If coverage is required, use pinpoint concealer coverage around the frames and dab the residue from the brush where the frames sit.

6) Showcase the frames of glasses

Try to ensure that the makeup and glasses complement one another. Just as we consider the shape and color of our features when applying makeup, one can also consider the frames.

Makeup can either be in contrast or match the frames and trying new styles will help a person decide what suits them the best. Use subtle or bold eyeliner to show up the thickness or thinness of frames. For neutral-colored frames, try a bright-colored eyeshadow or lip color.

Makeup to complement the frames (Image via Freepik)

Depending on the style of the frame, one can accentuate certain features with the right makeup. If one's frames draw attention to the eyebrows, they can be accentuated to make them stand out.

7) Be mindful of shadows cast by glasses

Depending on lighting conditions, glasses can cast shadows on the face and under the eyes at times. Makeup tips like using concealer or highlighter under the eyes and near the bridge of the nose will help combat the shadows.

Applying highlighter at the highest point of the cheekbone where the frames rest also helps. Adding brightness or shimmer can help tackle the shadows caused by frames.

These makeup tips will help to use glasses as an accessory rather than considering them a burden. Treat them as an asset as there's no dearth of possibilities when it comes to makeup.

One should be true to one’s personal style and glasses and makeup can be a great combination. It can be a style statement, a reflection of one’s personality, and a means to highlight features. All it needs is some experimentation to find what works best for individuals.