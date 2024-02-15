7 Short wigs for black women to add volume and style to the mane

Short wigs for black women are a convenient option if one is looking for a change in hair color or hairstyle without subjecting it to chemical techniques and dyes. Wearing wigs is a trend nowadays and myriad styles of wigs are available in the market, which can be worn without the fear of damaging one’s natural tresses or bleaching.

Modern wigs have revolutionized over time and in fact, many wigs are crafted from real human hair in different shapes and textures. With diverse choices now available, such as glueless wigs, lace fronts or frontal closures, there is no dearth of opportunities to experiment and find the perfect wig that enhances one’s natural beauty. Let's take a look below.

7 Short wigs for black women for gorgeous mane

Here is a list of a few short wigs for black women that can add volume and elegance to any hairstyle:

1. Paneway short human hair wigs with bangs

Paneway short human hair wigs with bangs (image via Amazon)

This versatile, non-lace wig has been crafted and designed for not just black but white women as well. Brazilian body wave virgin human hair is used to make these wigs that offer a natural look and feel. This wig comes with short wavy bob style and trendy bangs. As it’s just 12 inches long, it is both convenient and sophisticated. This wig is tangle-free and doesn't involve any chemical processing.

It can be styled in different ways and is made for a head circumference of 21.5 to 22.5 inches, though it can be adjusted by straps. The only disadvantage is that it can be prone to shedding in some cases.

Available on Amazon: $52.29

2. Keats wigs for black women

Keats wigs for black women 14 (Image via Amazon)

One of the best short wigs for black women, Keat wigs add a wow element to every look. These 14-inch short wigs have a curly and bouncy look along with bangs that exude a unique style statement. Crafted with high-quality synthetic fibers, these short wigs are soft, comfortable and durable. Moreover, they are heat-resistant and easy to style.

Available on Amazon: $26.69

3. UCUVIC bob wig human hair 13x4 HD lace front wig

UCUVIC bob wig human hair 13x4 HD lace front wig (Image via Amazon)

The chic bob design of these short wigs for black women feature a 13x4 HD lace frontal that provides a seamless hairline. Made with premium quality human hair that is pre-plucked, it comes with a natural hairline with baby hair at the front. Its 180% density adds volume to the hair, while its glueless design makes the wig extremely easy and comfortable to wear. For those looking for a shorter and trendy hairstyle, this 10-inch-long wig is suitable choice.

Available on Amazon: $49.77

4. Magibrunette short twist wig 6 inch synthetic braiding wig

Magibrunette short twist wig 6 inch synthetic braiding wig (Image via Amazon)

This is a stunning synthetic braided wig that is available in a length of 6 inches. These short wigs for black women feature a unique amalgam of colors in a dreadlock style. The afro synthetic hair and curly ends can make one's hair look voluminous. It is a budget-friendly option that is apt for everyday use, and easy to style and maintain.

Available on Amazon: $24.99

5. Jessica Hair 13×6 lace front human hair wig

Jessica Hair 13×6 lace front human hair wig (Image via Amazon)

Made with Brazilian remy human hair, this is one of the cutest short wigs for black women. It looks completely natural and has no chemical treatments done on it. This wig is durable and can be dyed, permed, straightened and styled in various ways. It has a natural bounce and a silky smooth texture, so one doesn't have to worry about tangles or shedding. It features deep parting which gives a natural hairline and enables women to part their hair in any way and in whichever style they like.

Available on Amazon: $49.80

6. ELIM short curly kinky wig

ELIM short curly kinky wig (image via Amazon)

Crafted with premium quality South Korean synthetic fiber, these short wigs for black women are durable and thus, have a long shelf-life. It is perfect for both parties and everyday use. It blends well with every skin tone.

This wig fits firmly around a head circumference of 21 to 22.5 inches and has 2 adjustment straps as well. It is light in weight and has a wonderful texture. Even though made from synthetic fiber, it feels like soft hair and has bouncy curls.

Available on Amazon: 24.95

7. Jaja Hair short bob wigs

Jaja Hair short bob wigs (image via Amazon)

Made of natural Brazilian virgin hair, the search for short bob wigs with remy hair ends here. It is great for daily wear and protects the scalp as it is made of natural hair. These lace front short wigs for black women can be dyed, curled, permed or bleached, so one can do all the hair styling they want. This is a 10 inch long, glueless wig with elastic straps to provide a great fit.

Available on Amazon: $59.86

Everyone wants a change of look and hairstyle without undergoing drastic chemical or heat treatments that damage the hair. These short wigs for black women mentioned above will do the trick and completely reinvent a person's look. There are so many options available at an affordable cost that one can try out and flaunt as different trendsetting looks.