7 tips for salon-like blow dry at home 

Get a salon-like blow dry at home by working with these quick tips we have curated for you. You can style your hair straight, in big waves, super curly, or leave it in its natural texture. More often than not, a salon-like blow dry makes your hair straight with a lot of volume.

Whether you have thick hair that takes forever to dry or you are just aiming for salon-like quality and finishing, you will learn to do it on your own with these simple hacks.

Tips for a salon-like blow dry at home

First, the right tools. You will need a good hairdryer with a focused nozzle, a round or paddle brush, some hair clips or bobby pins, a good hydrating hair serum (this is optional), and a heat protectant spray. These are important to make the process of blowing out your hair easy and effective.

Before you start, make sure your hair is not dripping wet but is towel-dried. You may or may not have freshly washed hair. Applying a hair serum makes the blowout process easier. It can help tame the frizz and make your hair easier to work with.

The first step is dividing your hair into sections. Start with the bottom section and clip the rest of your hair out of the way. The focused nozzle will help to focus the airflow and give you more control over where the heat is directed.

Blow dryer with a focused nozzle (Image via Canva)

Incorporating little details for the finishing is what makes a huge difference and builds your confidence. Good blow dry techniques can last up to a week depending on your hair's porosity and texture. Here are some tips for that salon-like blowout.

1) Blow drying bangs

Make sure your wispy or curtain bangs are the last section you blow dry. To effectively work on the front section of your hair, also called the crown area, make sure you use a round brush with your dryer set on high heat. Dry your bangs downward, moving from the center and over from left to right.

First, section your bangs, pinning back the sections you're not working on. Next, take your brush under your hair and blow dry it as you move your brush down. Pick your hair up with the brush again, switching from left to right as you apply the heat from your styling tool.

To finish, use a water-based serum on your ends. When you are working on the top section of your hair, focus on creating volume at the roots. With your head upside down, blow dry your hair from the roots to the ends. This will give your hair more volume.

2) Pin your hair

As we mentioned above, make sure to use clips or pins to keep the hair you are not styling away from the face and the dryer. This will help the hair to retain the water and not dry out inappropriately.

Now, once you've dried a section of your hair, create a curl with it using your fingers and pin it using a hair clip or hair claw. You don't need the fancy clamps that they have at the salon, you can use a bobby pin too. Once you have all your dried sections pinned, run the dryer on cool over the curls.

Spray your hair with a hydrating serum (Image via Canva)

Spritz your hair with a light volumizing spray. When you release the curls, you'll have big, bouncy hair. When using the round brush, start at the roots and work your way down to the ends. This will help create volume and give your hair a more finished salon-like blow dry look.

Make sure to keep the hair tight and lightly stretched as you work your way down the section to achieve the desired effect.

Once you finish blow-drying the bottom section, unclip the next section and repeat the process. Continue this until you have worked your way up. Remember to work in small sections to achieve the best results.

3) Blow-drying for second-day hair

Dry shampoo for second-day hair (Image via Pexels)

When you do not wish to wash your hair but still want it to be blow dried, we got you! Dab your fingers into a baby powder if you do not have a dry shampoo, gently massage a few times, and rub the powder into your roots, much like you would a dry shampoo.

You can use translucent loose-setting powder for this too. This adds more texture to your hair and absorbs any oil that your hair may have produced.

4) Use a straightening iron for a sleek look

Straightening tool for taming the baby hair (Image via Pexels)

When you're blow-drying your hair to straighten it, you might not end up with a shape you're happy with just by using a blow dryer and a brush. This is helpful to tame the frizz and also any baby hair, if they are visible. In that case, finish the look with a straightening iron to lock in a sleek style.

5) Hold your hair lightly stretched while blow drying

Areas that need the most tension are around the crown, the sideburns, and the bangs. A mistake that people often make when drying their hair is that they don't pull their hair tight enough when they're blowing it out. Especially for curly-haired girls, you have to get real tight at the roots, which is what will allow the curls to relax and lock in the styled effects.

6) Turn your hair upside down for a bouncy look

Hair flip for a bouncy look (Image via Pexels)

Turn your head over, and use your fingers or a brush and run it through your hair. Continue brushing out your hair with your fingers for extra finishing.

7) Maintain the blow dry while sleeping too

Loosely tied hair (Image via Pexels)

Use a claw clip or a large satin hair band to sleep with your hair up. You can also section your hair and put the hair into loose twists. Don't use a hair tie as that will leave a crease. Pro tip: The higher you clip your hair, the bouncier it will be when you wake up.

After you finish, reduce the heat setting of your blow dryer to let out cool air to set the style. Finally, apply some finishing products—a little hair oil or serum will help to add shine and smooth down any flyaways or baby hair. If required, you can also use some hairspray to hold your style in place.

Your first attempt to blow dry may not give the perfect result, but remember, practice makes perfect, so don't be discouraged and keep at it till you get a salon-like blow dry. Remember to be careful with your styling tool as it can be hot due to the high heat.