7 Winter 2023 skincare must-haves: Cerave daily moisturizing lotion, Vanicream moisturizing lotion, Eucerin daily hydration, and more

As the winter season approaches, beauty enthusiasts must adjust their skincare routine to cater to the colder weather. The cold air can be incredibly harsh on the skin, causing it to become dry, itchy, and even cracked. This is because the dry air pulls all moisture from the skin, which can be detrimental to maintaining healthy skin.

Therefore, it is important to build a smart skincare routine in winter that caters to the skin's needs. To combat these issues, there are a few winter 2023 skincare must-haves that beauty enthusiasts should add to their routine.

By incorporating these winter skincare products into their beauty regimen, they can keep their skin healthy, hydrated, and radiant throughout the winter season.

7 Winter 2023 skincare must-haves: Cerave, Vanicream, Eucerin, and more

By using hydrating and barrier-reinforcing products, beauty seekers can retain the moisture in their skin and protect it from the harsh winter weather. It is essential to note that these efforts can be easily undone by taking long, hot showers or sleeping in a bone-dry room for eight hours.

For instance, to combat dry winter skin, a skincare enthusiast should use a hydrating moisturizer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides. Incorporate a gentle exfoliator to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, but avoid over-exfoliating to prevent dryness and irritation.

They should also use a nourishing facial oil with oils like argan, rosehip, or jojoba to soothe and hydrate the skin. Further, by using a nourishing lip balm on hand, they can prevent chapped lips or hands.

Sportskeeda's team has compiled a selection of skincare must-haves for winter 2023. These products can be easily integrated into the daily routine of any beauty enthusiast, ensuring their skin stays healthy throughout the colder months.

1) Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This daily moisturizing lotion is specially formulated to provide hydration and nourishment to normal-to-dry skin.

It is lightweight, oil-free, and contains barrier-replenishing ceramides that help safeguard the skin from external aggressors. With up to 24-hour hydration, it effectively moisturizes dry, sensitive skin, making it soft and supple.

The lotion is priced affordably at $10.27 on Amazon and is also suitable for use on skin that is prone to eczema.

2) Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion

Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion is an ideal solution for people with dry or sensitive skin.

This lotion can be used on the face, hands, and body. It is specially designed to calm redness, irritation, cracking, or itching of the skin, which makes it perfect for people with eczema or psoriasis. What makes Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion stand out from other creams is its fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and non-comedogenic formula.

A beauty seeker can purchase it from Amazon for just $12.86.

3) Eucerin® Daily Hydration Lotion

Eucerin® Daily Hydration lotion is a non-comedogenic option for daily use.

It provides 24 hours of moisture, restores the skin's natural barrier, and promotes soft and healthy-looking skin. Dermatologists recommend Eucerin® for daily moisturizing lotions for hands and bodies.

The lotion is available with or without sunscreen and is priced at $10.97 at Walmart.

4) Pixi Glow Tonic

Pixi Glow Tonic is a tonic that thoroughly cleanses pores and eliminates dead skin cells, resulting in skin that appears healthier.

This product is ideal for oily, acne-prone skin types, but it is described as gentle enough for all skin types by eliminating excess oil and impurities.

It can be purchased at Amazon for $17.79.

5) Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Glowscreen is a renowned iridescent sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection for the skin.

It also contains health-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and Vitamin B5, which help to plump up the skin and even out skin tone.

A skincare enthusiast can purchase this amazing sunscreen from its official website at an affordable price of $38.

6) Olay Super Serum

The Olay Super Serum is an incredibly effective and well-rounded skincare solution that features five key ingredients.

These dermatologist-approved ingredients include niacinamide, Vitamin C, collagen peptide, Vitamin E, and alpha-hydroxy acid. When used together, these ingredients work to improve the texture and tone of the user's skin, firm it, smooth fine lines, and provide visible hydration.

This skincare product can be purchased from Amazon for just $29.94.

7) The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides

If someone is searching for a beauty product and has dry skin, they understand that it necessitates additional care, specifically during colder seasons.

The Ordinary's moisturizer with phytoceramides is a revolutionary product for this reason. Phytoceramides function as an adhesive, closing the gaps between skin cells and preserving moisture. This dense, super-hydrating moisturizer is suitable for people with exceptionally dry skin.

It is available for purchase at Ulta Beauty for $23.

Winter skincare must-haves are crucial for maintaining healthy and glowing skin during the colder months. Dry air, harsh winds, and indoor heating can damage skin, causing dryness, flakiness, and irritation. Incorporating these seven must-haves for winter 2023 can help combat these issues.

They are available on official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What type of moisturizer should a skincare enthusiast use during the winter?

A thick, emollient moisturizer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides is best for hydrating and protecting dry skin during the colder days.

2. Does a beauty buff need to use sunscreen during the winter?

Yes, it is important to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, even during the colder months when the sun may not be as strong.

3. Should anyone exfoliate their skin during the winter?

Yes, but be gentle and use a mild exfoliant like a sugar scrub or a chemical exfoliant with alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs).