8 Best bold lipstick shades to try in 2024

Bold lipstick has been a very popular trend since classic times. In the 1950s and 1960s, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe were among the celebrities who wore bold red lipstick. These lipstick shades can be worn anytime during the day - either for work or nighttime.

They may look dramatic, but they help the lips pop up with a vibrant color. Since summer is approaching, bold lipstick will look amazing with vibrant dresses and accessories. They also build confidence and share a powerful expression that makes people stand out.

If someone is looking to try new bold lipstick shades, the eight options listed below by Team SportsKeeda are perfect for the upcoming summer season.

8 must try bold lipstick shades to add to the vanity

The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of the eight best bold lipstick shades. These shades are likely to add a pop of color to the lips and come in different textures, such as creamy, matte, and glossy.

1) Too-Faced Lady Bold Cream Lipstick - Takeover - Deep merlot

This bold lipstick has a lightweight and long-lasting formula. It lasts up to 12 hours and keeps the lips smooth and supple. It has a creamy texture that glides smoothly on the lips.

It has comfortable wear, smoothes lip lines, doesn't bleed, and is feather-resistant. The deep red color of the lipstick looks great for a work day, casual outing, or night out. It's a versatile shade and suits all skin tones.

Price: $14.50 (Too Faced official website and Sephora)

2) NARS Powermatte Long Lasting Lipstick - Killer Queen

From creamy to matte, this bold lipstick has a dual texture that glides easily on the lips. It has a high-intensity color that lasts up to 10 hours and remains comfortable on the lips all day. With just one swipe, it gives an immediate payoff formula with a smooth and matte finish.

This bold lipstick is available in 12 beautiful shades. This has intense pigmentation and is transfer-resistant.

Price: $34 (on Nars' official website and Sephora)

3) Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick - Strengthen - Dark cool red

This matte lipstick has a hydrating formula that helps the lipstick glide easily onto the lips. With a whipped texture, this gives a lightweight feel to the lips and is comfortable on the lips the entire day.

A botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and white waterlily, along with Vitamin E, is used to create this lipstick. These help smooth lip lines with a soft blurring effect.

Price: $20 (Rare Beauty's official website and Sephora)

4) Anastasia Beverly Hills - Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick - Blackberry

Perfection with just one swipe, this matte bold lipstick shade is amazingly pigmented and smooth in texture. It has a featherlight formula that is light and supple on the lips.

This lipstick looks glamorous when paired with a lip liner of the same shade. It can be worn on a bright summer day or for a glam dancing night.

Price: $23 (Anastasia Beverly Hills official website or Sephora)

5) Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick - Like

With a sheer matte formula, this product is inspired by makeup artists' lipstick blotting technique. It has a subtle tint, which helps enhance the lips with a buildable sheer pigment. It helps the natural color of the lip to show through and flatters every lip.

Sunflower seed wax, blue agave, and soft-focus elasto powder are the key ingredients of this lipstick. This sheer matte lipstick feels smooth and cushiony on the lips. Its moisture feels comfortable, and the elasto powder helps give it a subtle matte finish.

Price: $20 (Glossier official website or Sephora)

6) Bareminerals Mineralist Hydra Smoothing Lipstick - Purpose

This vegan, bold lipstick is lightweight. It has a smooth, hydrating application, a rich color in one swipe, and keeps the lips soft and supple throughout the day.

Cold-pressed sea buckthorn fruit oil, olive oil extract, pomegranate, and jojoba are the key ingredients of this lipstick. These ingredients help provide nurturing hydration and help seal the moisture in lips.

Price: $22 (Bareminerals official website or Sephora)

7) Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick - Amanda

This bold lipstick is ultra-comfortable on the lips. It is super moisturizing and softens the lips for a smooth glide over the lips. This lipstick has blue filter technology, which gives a smooth matte lipstick coverage.

This has a non-drying formula, and the duo seed oil in the lipstick helps moisturize the lips. It gives soft-focus coverage with just a single swipe and suits all skin types.

Price: $28 (Makeup by Mario and Sephora)

8) Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick - R1 Le Rouge

With a luxurious vegan formula, this lipstick looks fabulous on a bright summer day. It is infused with ceramides and flower extracts. These ingredients help make the lips look softer and more moisturized.

Due to its creamy texture, the lips feel hydrated all day long. One can apply this lipstick directly to the lips for full coverage. It can be easily blended with fingertips for a soft blurred finish.

Price: $48 (Yves Saint Laurent official website or Sephora)

A bold lipstick is a classic go-to choice if someone is willing to ditch full-face makeup during Summer 2024. These eight options mentioned above are a must-try in the upcoming season.