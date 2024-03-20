8 Best Kayali perfumes to avail in 2024

The popularity of Kayali perfumes has skyrocketed in the last few years. Mona Kattan's perfume line draws inspiration from the Middle East's long tradition of complex fragrance layering. The brand is Huda Beauty's independent fragrance offshoot, and it has captivated individuals with its enchanting scents.

With a wide variety of items to choose from, the brand caters to diverse tastes. Its perfumes include hints of berry, amber, pistachio, jasmine, vanilla, and more, which make for great picks for everyday use and for special occasions as well.

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be part of this list.

More details about the eight best Kayali perfumes to look out for in 2024

Here’s a rundown of the eight best Kayali perfumes to avail this year:

Kayali Vanilla

The Kayali Wedding Silk Santal I 36

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau de Parfum Intense

Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower I 57

Kayali Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64

Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48

Kayali Eden Juicy Apple | 01

Kayali Invite Only Amber | 23

1) Kayali Vanilla I 28

This exquisite Kayali perfume was made after 28 modifications and features classic notes of Brazilian Tonka, which are brought to life with a blend of creamy Jasmine and luscious Madagascar Vanilla Orchid.

Vanilla | 28 features top notes of Vanilla Orchid and Creamy Jasmine, which are combined with middle notes of Vanilla Infusion, Vanilla Surabsolute, and Tonka Bean Accord. Finally, base notes of Vanilla Orchid, Tonka Absolute, Amber Woods, Musk, and Brown Sugar bind the scent together beautifully.

Price- $138 for 100ml

2) The Kayali Wedding Silk Santal I 36

At the forefront of this cheerful scent are sparkling champagne and smooth white freesia, while the heart of this romantic scent is dominated by pink praline and lush nectarines.

The fragrance is an ode to everlasting love and it opens with Sparkling Champagne, White Freesia, and Blackcurrant. A great option for a special occasion, the Kayali Wedding Silk Santal I 36 also has hints of Lush Nectarine, Pink Praline, Jasmine, Rose Damascena, and Orange Blossom. It is built on the base notes of Sugared Musk, Sandalwood, Oakmoss, Amber Woods, and Vanilla

This warm floral scent was named after Mona's silk wedding dress and Hassan's velvet suit, which they wore on the day of their wedding. The duo designed the perfume as a tribute to love that lasts a lifetime.

Price- $100 for 50ml

3) Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau de Parfum Intense

This product opens with a blend of Pistachio Gelato, Hazelnut, Italian Bergamot, and Rum. It was inspired by Mona Kattan's trip to Rome, where she fell in love with pistachio gelato. On the brand's website, she stated that she wanted to create a scent that made her "feel yummy, happy and irresistible," just like the gelato.

The exquisite white peony in this perfume creates a honey-like effect, while the muguet ensures the perfect blend of freshness and refinement. This fascinating perfume's middle notes, which include Geranium, Muguet, Jasmine, White Peony, Raspberry, White Peach, and Pear add to its allure. In addition to this, the combination of Cocoa, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Whipped cream, Marshmallows, Cotton Candy, Turkish Delight Accord, and Tonka in the base notes create a cohesive scent.

Price- $138 for 100ml

4) Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower I 57

Hints of aromatic Sandalwood, White nectarine, and Orange Blossom come together to form the Déjà Vu White Flower | 57. This Kayali perfume is both warm and comfortable, yet enticing, and includes top notes of Green Pear, Lush Gardenia, and White Nectarine.

Indian Jasmine Absolute, Orange Flower, and Tuberose Infusion come together to form the middle notes, while the base notes consist of Tahitian Vanilla, Crystallized Patchouli, Cashmere Woods, and Sri Lankan Sandalwood.

Price- $138 for 100ml

5) Kayali Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64

The Vanilla Royale is an all-new take on the timeless Vanilla | 28, and it includes a blend of Sugared Patchouli and Amber Woods. Housed in a beautiful gold bottle, this Kayali perfume is marketed as being deep, powerful, and addictive.

Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64 achieves an intense new level of elegance with its improved blend of exotic florals, rich spices, and decadent undertones.

Vanilla Orchid, Creamy Jasmine, and Golden Rum make up the top notes of this Kayali perfume. The middle notes consist of Vanilla Infusion, Smoky Leather, Vanilla Surabsolute, Spicy Rose Bouquet, Tonka Bean Accord, and Crème Brulée, which are perfectly balanced with the top notes. Dry notes of Musk, Amber, Brown Sugar, Sugared Patchouli, and Royal Oud round out this fragrance.

Price- $138 for 100ml

6) Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48

This fragrance is captivating and intoxicating, thanks to the alluring blend of smokey, earthy notes of Palo Santo, Guaiac Wood, Patchouli, Raspberries, Cherries, sweet caramelized praline, and a hint of smokiness.

Bergamot, Raspberry, and Black Cherry come together to form the enticing top notes of this Kayali perfume. The delicate combination of dry notes from Palo Santo, Guaiac Wood, Patchouli Prisma, Vetiver Haiti Essence, Peru Balsam, Tonka Beans Absolute, and Ambrettolide are then enhanced by the middle notes including Rose Damascena Essence, Jasmine Sambac, Heliotrope, and Praline.

Price- $138 for 100ml

7) Kayali Eden Juicy Apple | 01

An exciting blend of Berries, Red Apples, and fresh floral notes create this lively and energetic fragrance.

The top notes of this Kayali perfume include hints of Lychee, Pink Grapefruit, Blackcurrant, and Red Apples. The middle notes consist of Raspberry Blossom, Rose Centifolia, Jasmine, and Wild Berries. The scent is completed with a combination of dry notes derived from Sensual Musk, Sugared Moss, Vanilla Flower, and Amber Crystals.

Price- $138 for 100ml

8) Kayali Invite Only Amber | 23

A tantalizing blend of Amber Resin, Madagascar vanilla, Black Cherry, Honey de Provence, and Tobacco Leaf come together to form this powerful, alluring Kayali perfume.

Succulent Black cherry, Hazelnuts, and Tobacco leaf make up the top notes, while Citrus leaf, Rose damascena, and Rose centifolia absolute form the middle notes, creating an enticing depth and richness that will delight one's senses. The base notes of Firmenich musks, Amber resin, Benzoin, Sandalwood, and Patchouli take this perfume to the next level.

Price- $138 for 100ml

These are eight of the best perfumes by the brand that are currently available for purchase on its website. Apart from the abovementioned fragrances, interested individuals can also check out other popular Kayali perfumes like Elixir | 11 and Oudgasm Smoky Oud |07 Eau de Parfum Intense.