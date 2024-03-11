8 Best Korean skincare products to avail from Sephora in 2024

Korean skincare has become a global phenomenon, renowned for its unique formulas and incredible results. Sephora, one of the major cosmetic retailers, offers a variety of Korean skincare products meant to address a wide range of skin concerns, including dry skin, wrinkles, and age spots, among other issues.

Korean skincare products help achieve the viral pearl or glass skin look, thanks to their hydrating properties. The most appealing aspect of these products is that they are quite lightweight on the skin, making it feel non-greasy. All of the products listed below can be purchased either from Sephora or the official websites of the brands.

1) Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Corre­cting Treatment SPF 30 ($52)

It helps balance­ skin tone and protects skin from the sun. Known for be­ing easy to use, this product from Dr. Jart+ soothes se­nsitive skin with tiger grass. It fee­ls light on the skin while hiding redne­ss and covering imperfections. The­ new formula nourishes skin with tiger grass e­ssence.

It also provides SPF 30 prote­ction from UV rays. Those with easily irritated or re­ddened skin find it works well. Afte­r applying, the complexion appears smooth and e­ven. Those looking to purchase this product can buy it from the official Sephora website for $52.

2) Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Moisturizer with Niacinamide ($25)

Glow Recipe Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Moisturizer, with its delicate cherry blossom scent, is a great treat for the skin. Formulated with niacinamide and cherry blossom extract, two crucial key components in Korean skincare, this lightweight jelly moisturizer delivers intense, dewy, shimmery moisture.

This product is readily available on Sephora for $25 and is excellent for all skin types because it hydrates the skin without leaving it feeling heavy or greasy.

3) SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($185)

A true Korean skincare icon, SK-II Facial Treatment Essence is respected for its transformative effect on the skin. Enriched with the proprietary ingredient Pitera derived from yeast fermentation, this product helps improve skin texture and locks moisture.

With regular use, it minimizes the pores, evens out the complexion, and brightens the skin, leaving one with a smooth, youthful appearance. This product can be purchased from the official website of Sephora for $185.

4) INNBEAUTY PROJECT Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush Infused with Bakuchiol ($28)

INNBEAUTY PROJECT Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush is a game-changer in the beauty world. This new formula combines the benefits of serums and moisturizers with the rejuvenating properties of Bakuchiol.

This new natural retinol deeply hydrates skin, boosts collagen production, and helps fine lines appear and shrink wrinkles, leaving skin plump, firm and youthful. Those looking to purchase this product can get it from Sephora for $28.

5) Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewal Rescue (130$)

Harnessing the power of ginseng, Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewal Rescue Ampoule is a powerful Korean skincare remedy for dull and dry skin. Containing high levels of powdered ginseng, this intensive treatment targets many signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and dry skin.

It also increases skin firmness and restores radiance, leaving your complexion with a visibly softer, more youthful appearance. This magic elixir can be purchased from Sephora for $130.

6) Sulwhasoo Essential Relaxation Balance Water ($58)

Getting the best hydration is key to healthy, glowing skin, and Sulwhasoo Essential Relaxation Balance Water is here to provide just that. This light Korean skincare herbal extract is infused with peony extract and licorice root extract to replenish moisture and restore the skin’s balance.

It prepares the skin for skin product consumption, resulting in improved performance and longer moisture retention. Those interested in buying this product can get it on Sephora for $58.

7) Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam ($38)

A good Korean skincare routine starts with clean skin, and Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam is a great option for a gentle yet effective cleanse. Formulated with amino acids and minerals, this skin-foaming cream removes impurities, excess oil, and makeup without affecting the skin’s natural moisture.

This product's creamy formula thoroughly cleanses the skin, thus revitalizing it. Those who are interested can purchase this product on the Sephora website for $38.

8) Innisfree Cherry Blossom Glow Jam Cleanser ($22)

Elevate your cleansing routine with Innisfree Cherry Blossom Glow Jam Cleanser, which contains cherry blossoms. This unique jelly-like cleanser melts away dirt and makeup while giving the skin an extra glow.

Enriched with natural botanical extracts, it nourishes and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and radiant with each use. This cherry blossom cleanser is available for purchase on the Sephora website for $22.

These eight Korean skincare products from Sephora offer a comprehensive approach to healthy, glowing skin. Whether you want to tackle a specific skin concern or simply treat yourself to a series of beneficial skincare rituals, these top-rated products are sure to delight and deliver all that they offer.