8 Best Kosas makeup products in 2024

Kosas makeup products, with their beauty formula that puts skincare needs first, are loved for their ability to do “good makeup” with effortless enhancement rather than disguising features. It’s no wonder that it garnered attention from some celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber, amongst others, and found a cult following in the beauty corner of TikTok.

For makeup aficionados wanting to see what the Kosas hype is about or meaning to upgrade their makeup collection, the celeb-used, clean beauty brand has a range of makeup selections that can help achieve the “no makeup look” aesthetic better and more purse-friendly than others on the market.

10-Second Eye, and 7 other Best Kosas makeup products

Kosas makeup products have found their place on the vanities of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. From Kourtney Kardashian’s 2-minute makeup routine to Hailey Bieber’s choice of concealer, we’ve curated 8 of the best-selling Kosas makeup products, with a couple of them coming with celeb stamps of approval.

1) Revealer Concealer

This skincare-packed concealer promises medium makeup coverage that keeps the complexion fresh and hydrated all day and is also suitable for sensitive skin. With hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and peptides in a silicone-free formula, the Kosas Reveal Concealer gives the skin a radiant finish without clogging the pores or causing breakouts while helping reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time.

It also has 38 different shades to choose from, giving makeup wearers a good range to choose what best fits their skin tone to get a truly flawless makeup finish.

Price: $30

2) Cloud Set Setting Powder

This pressed powder features a setting and smoothing powder baked with skincare actives to give the complexion a sheer cover that also sweeps away excess shine.

With skin-loving extracts from the bamboo stem, passionfruit leaf, and peony, the Kosas makeup product smoothes the complexion while minimizing the look of pores and reducing shine without compromising the natural glow of the skin.

It also has 10 different shades for makeup wearers to choose from, ensuring that they have the best-match choice for their skin tone.

Price: $35

3) Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

This reef-safe mineral sunscreen foundation claims to improve bare skin with a skin-cared packed formula, SPF 25 protection, and a buildable coverage meant to keep the complexion flawless all day.

With peptides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and Vitamin B5, the Kosas Revealer Foundation hydrates, soothes, and brightens the complexion while a blend of caffeine and arnica further helps even the skin tone and delivers a naturally radiant finish.

It also has 36 different shades on offer, all providing medium coverage to achieve a “you skin but better” makeup look.

Price: $42

4) Wet Stick

This lip-care stick features a deeply moisturizing formula and a rich and balmy “melt on your lips” texture that delivers a sheer, kissable shine and color for a beautifully plump pout. With squalane, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, the Kosas Wet Stick softens the lips while plumping them with moisture.

The Kosas makeup product also has mango butter that further smoothens the lip area and locks in hydration and comes in 12 different shades, from baby pink to deep magenta.

Price: $24

5) Air Brow Tinted

This tinted volumizing eyebrow gel comes with a mousse-gel texture that promises to give makeup wearers clean, feathery brows instantly and over time. With a conditioning medley of castor oil, Panthenol provitamin B5, and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, the Kosas Air Brow Tinted delivers controlled, high-payoff pigment while helping revive brows and support its healthier, fuller growth potential.

The Kosas makeup product, which comes in 10 shades, also has a small triangular spoolie designed to lift and coat every strand with pigment for a natural-looking, flexible finish.

Price: $24

6) Glow I.V.

This skin enhancer features a clean, vitamin-infused formula meant for mastering under the foundation to give the complexion a radiance boost. With 3D light reflectors blended with VitaGlow-D, glutathione, and algae extracts, the Kosas Glow I.V. delivers soft luminosity to the skin while hydrating, nourishing, and visibly brightening the skin for a healthy, glowing complexion.

It is also available in 10 shades and with its multi-use effect. This Kosas makeup product can be used as a makeup base, highlighter, or mixed in with a weightless foundation.

Price: $38

7) Weightless Lip Color

This lip product promises a weightless feel with its comfy, satiny smooth texture meant to bring life, shine, and color to the pout. With a blend of three lip-loving butters and six botanical oils, including mango, cocoa, and rosehip, the Kosas Weightless Lip Color delivers soft colors with a dewy-like finish while keeping the lips soft, soothed, smoothed, and protected from environmental factors with antioxidants.

It also has 10 different satin shades for makeup aficionados to pick from to fit different makeup looks.

Price: $26

8) 10-Second Eye

This liquid eyeshadow color features a gel watercolor-like texture designed to glide on the skin seamlessly and make the eyes instantly pop with its “liquid skincare” formula.

With shea butter, jojoba oil, and galactoarabinan, the Kosas 10-Second Eye watercolor eyeshadow delivers soft, diffused colors with stunning glitter-free sheen while also moisturizing and smoothing the eye area and giving it an anti-aging care.

It also has orange flavor water to help with skin brightening and toning while its water-based formula makes the Kosas makeup product incredibly buildable without needing special makeup skills or tools.

Price: $15

With clean ingredients and dual makeup and skincare benefits, it’s no wonder why many Kosas makeup products are now part of many celeb’s makeup routines.

For anybody who wants to update their routines using “skincare first” makeup items, these Kosas makeup products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the brand’s official website as well as on Sephora and Amazon.