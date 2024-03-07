8 Best luxury Korean skincare brands

In the Korean skincare era, many underrated luxury Korean skincare brands are available that deserve more hype. These days, people are obsessed with Korean skincare products, mainly because of their efficacy. Korean skincare is all about taking the essence of nature to offer more holistic skincare.

Global skincare enthusiasts know about brands like COSRX and Laneige, but only a few know about those skincare brands that are deeply rooted in Korean traditions and nature. They offer luxury skincare curated with history and culture. Only a few premium brands have gotten the hype they deserve, like Sulwhasoo, but there is more.

8 Luxury Korean skincare brands

Thanks to BLACKPINK Rosé, Sulwhasoo is a name that most people know from all over the world. However, more luxury skincare brands from Korea are quite underrated. Sportskeeda has listed eight of them.

O HUI

Sulwhasoo

Su:M37

IOPE

The History of Whoo

Danahan

AHC

AMOREPACIFIC

1) O HUI

O HUI is a cutting-edge luxury Korean skincare brand that offers products crafted with innovative and advanced formulations. Their products help extract natural stem cells from plants to improve skin aging. This brand mainly aims to combine nature and science for better skincare.

Some of their best skincare products are The First Geniture Ampoule Cover Cushion, Extreme White Skin Softener, Day Shield Tone Up SunBlock UV Force, and many others. As per the official website, the price range of their product is from $65 to $400.

2) Sulwhasoo

It is one of the most renowned luxury Korean skincare brands offering products crafted with traditional herbal ingredients and modern innovation. Sulwhasoo's products are highly regarded in the beauty industry for their quality and effectiveness. Their ginseng product line is in high demand.

Some of their best skincare products are First Care Activating Serum, Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX, The Ultimate S Cream, and Essential Skincare Duo Set. As per Sulwhasoo's site, their product's price range is from $52 to $550.

3) Su:M37

Su:m37 is a unique Korean skincare brand that focuses on creating products using the traditional fermentation process. Due to this extraordinary fermented skincare formulation, the brand is popular among skincare enthusiasts who prefer natural yet effective skincare.

Secret Essence, Summa Elixir 8-Miracle Power Essence, and LosecSumma Elixir Essence Secreta are a few of the best products from Su:m37. As per the brand, $20 to $100 is their product price range.

4) IOPE

This luxury Korean skincare brand is a lab-based label that offers an array of products targeting various skincare concerns. IOPE focuses on creating effective and high-quality skincare products with scientifically proven formulas. It focuses on active ingredients rather than highlighting natural resources.

Retinol Expert 0.1%, Super Vital Cream Rich, Hyaluronic Special 2 Set, and UV Shield Essential Sun Protector SPF50+ PA+++ are good options from IOPE. Considering various global retail sites, the price range of their products is from $50 to $300.

5) The History of Whoo

Another luxury Korean skincare brand that curates products by focusing on Korean tradition and nature. As per The History of Whoo, they draw inspiration from the meticulous beauty regimens once used by Empresses. With ancient beauty secrets and innovation, their skincare products are premium and high quality.

Bichup Self-Rejuvenating Serum, Hwanyugo Imperial Youth Cream, and Cheongidan Radiant Rejuvenating Cream are top products from The History of Whoo. As per its website, $40 to $500 is the product price range.

6) Danahan

Danahan specializes in herbal formulations, particularly targeting aging skin concerns. This luxury Korean skincare brand focuses on the major issues of mature skin. The amalgamation of herbal ingredients with advanced formulas makes their skincare products top-notch.

Danahan's products include Bon Yon Jin Eye Cream, Hyo Yong Essence, and Bon Yon Jin Cream. As per various online retailers, Danahan's product price range is between $10 and $100.

7) AHC

The brand's products are inspired by the skincare provided in private clinics. AHC combines science and nature to improve the skin. Their products can help protect the skin from environmental damage and relieve different skin issues.

Essential Real Eye Cream for Face, Aqualuornic Serum, Pure Real Eye Cream, and Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick SPF50+ PA++++ are a few popular choices from this Korean skincare brand. The price range of their product is from $20 to $100, as per their website.

8) AMOREPACIFIC

It is one of the renowned brands in Korea that offers premium quality skincare products. AMOREPACIFIC crafts skincare products from Asian botanicals, which are nourishing and rejuvenating. They offer products for various skin concerns.

Some of their products are Vintage Single Extract Essence, Time Response Intensive Skin Renewal Ampoule, and Time Response Eye Reserve Creme. According to the brand's website, their products' prices range from $100 to $300.

These are some of the top luxury Korean skincare brands that offer premium quality products for various skin concerns. To purchase their products, visit the official brands' websites.