Sephora stores offer a wide range of quality beauty products in major countries of the world. The Sephora store offers bestselling products from top makeup brands and also offers expert consultation which gives them an edge over other beauty retailers.

Sephora store offers a treasure trove of makeup brands catering to a wide range of consumers while becoming a one-step haven for beauty enthusiasts and earning loyalists along the way.

The Sephora store is reputed for having employees with deep knowledge of makeup products and the best brands available. The retail store features offerings from many brands and we have curated a list of the best according to reviews.

8 Best makeup brands to try from Sephora store in 2024

Dior Beauty

Haus Labs

Rare Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

Prada Beauty

Fenty Beauty

Tower 28 Beauty

1.Dior Beauty

Dior Beauty is a brand that is showcased on the Sephora platform. Founded in 1946, the brand has made its name known for its science-backed high-performance formulas and its diverse and inclusive products, ensuring that there is something for you regardless of your skin tone and features.

The brand specializes in foundations, eye shadows, mascara, lipsticks, and skincare & fragrance, all of which are made available on Sephora. Some of their popular products include the Diorshow Backstage Eye Palette and Forever Perfect Cushion Foundation.

2. Haus Labs

Another brand that can be seen gracing the shelves of Sephora is Haus Lab. It is a cosmetics brand established by Lady Gaga and it is known for producing cruelty-free and vegan products.

The brand reportedly produces high-tech, high pigment, and high-performance makeup. It caters to the face, eyes and cheeks by producing products like foundations and powders, eyeshadow and mascara, blushes, and a variety of brushes.

3. Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty is a renowned brand founded by Selena Gomez in 2022. According to reviews, the brand creates products that enhance natural beauty and advocates for mental health awareness.

The brand is also known for its inclusivity, vegan and cruelty-free products, air-light formulas, and inner beauty focus. The brand caters to the base, cheeks, eyes, and lips as seen in their foundation, liquid or cream blush, mascaras, and lipsticks and glosses.

4. Charlotte Tilbury

The eponymous brand was founded in 2013 and has built quite the reputation in the beauty world. The brand caters to those who have tastes for luxury and high-performance makeup.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for its focus on flawless makeup and luxurious experience. The brand caters to the face, cheeks, eyes and lips. Some of its popular products include Filmstar Bronze and Glow, Pillow Talk Lipstick, and Magic Cream.

5. Prada Beauty

Prada Beauty was launched in 2020 and is known for infusing luxury and innovation into the world of makeup.

The brand is known for its focus on experimenting, enhancement of individuality, and high-performance formulas. It caters to the face, eyes, lips, and skincare & fragrance.

Some of its popular products at the Sephora store include Prada refillable lipstick, Prada double-intensity eyeshadow, and Prada mascara.

6. Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 by superstar diva Rihanna. The brand made waves in the beauty industry when it introduced its diverse foundation shades, ensuring shades to suit all skin colors.

The brand is known for inclusivity at the core, high-quality formulas, and fun & creative makeup. Some of its popular products at the Sephora store include Pro Filt'r soft matte longwear foundation and Killawatt freestyle highlighter palette.

7. Tower 28 Beauty

Tower 28 is a makeup brand founded by beauty influencer Marianna Hewitt and has made a name for itself due to its commitment to sensitive skin-friendly and clean formulas.

Due to Marianna's battle with chronic eczema, the brand ensures that its product stays sensitive skin-friendly without taking away from its performance. Some of its popular products include ShineOn tinted SPF 30 and BeachPlease cream blush.

8. Makeup by Mario

This brand was created by popular makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in 2020 and has gained popularity due to its unique approach to makeup products.

Makeup by Mario is known for its focus on sculpting and dimension and buildable and blendable foundations. Some of its popular products include Master Mattes, SoftSculpt Shaping Stick, and Master Pigment Pro.

These makeup brands' products are available at the Sephora store for purchase.