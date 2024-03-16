7 Best mauve lipsticks to wear in Summer 2024

Mauve lipsticks can be a go-to choice to wear for summer 2024. Mauve lipsticks have a beautiful pinkish-purplish hue that blends elegance with versatility.

A light mauve lipstick can be worn for a normal workday look, while if one wants to go dramatic, they can opt for a dark mauve lipstick that will complement their evening ensemble.

For those looking for options in different shades or textures (matte, glossy or creamy), here are the 7 best mauve lipsticks that one can wear in summer 2024.

7 Must-have mauve lipsticks for summer 2024

Mauve lipsticks come in different formulations. While some of them are long-lasting, others are really hydrating. Here is a list of the 7 best mauve lipsticks that will make the lips look luscious and pretty, especially in summers:

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lipstick - Nearly Mauve

Maybelline color sensational lipstick #430 - Magnificient Mauve

Revlon Super Lustrous lipstick in Mauve, 004 Wild thoughts

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick - Bust-Ed

Covergirl Continous Color Lipstick It's Your Mauve

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick - Crystal Mauve

wet n wild Mega Last Matte Lip Color Pink Mauve Outta Here

Note: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few titles (lipsticks), please let us know in the comments below.

1) Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lipstick - Nearly Mauve

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lipstick in Nearly Mauve is one of the creamiest lipsticks. It has a vegan and paraben-free formula. The lipstick has a light coverage and satin finish. It is non-sticky, long-lasting and gives a glossy texture to the lips.

This lipstick has a visibly plumping effect with a buildable color and shine. The key ingredients of this lipstick are a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and white waterlily.

Price: $20 (Rare Beauty's official website and Sephora)

2) Maybelline color sensational lipstick #430 - Magnificient Mauve

Maybelline color sensational lipstick #430 - Magnificient Mauve (Image via Amazon)

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick #430 in Magnificient Mauve is comfortable to wear and glide smoothly over the lips. It is rich in pigmentation and has a creamy lipstick texture.

Magnificient mauve comes in a pack of two and it is a lovely shade for regular or special occasions. This captivating hue strikes a perfect balance between warmth and coolness.

Price: $28 (Maybelline official website and Amazon)

Read more: 8 Best red lipsticks for fair skin

3) Revlon Super Lustrous lipstick in Mauve, 004 Wild thoughts

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Wild thoughts (004) delivers intense color with a luxurious feel. It has a lightweight formula and doesn't dry out quickly. It is a versatile and vibrant option for those who prefer rose-mauve matte lipsticks.

Price: $6.46 (Revlon's official website and Amazon)

4) NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick - Bust-Ed

Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick (Bust-Ed) is one of the cruelty-free mauve lipsticks from NYX Cosmetics. They are known for their vegan formulation and can last up to 16 hours or more, without cracking or fading. It has a smooth, matte finish and the versatile color makes it a suitable choice for any occasion.

Price: $10 (NYX Cosmetics' official website and Amazon)

5) Covergirl Continous Color Lipstick It's Your Mauve

Covergirl Continous Color Lipstick It's Your Mauve (Image via Covergirl's official website)

Covergirl Continous Color Lipstick (It's Your Mauve) gives two benefits in one product, as it lasts up to six hours and locks in moisture. It has 30% emollients and is hydrating in nature.

The key ingredients are vitamins A and E. It is comfortable to wear and helps repair chapped lips. This mauve lipstick can be worn on a usual work day or for a long dancing night.

Price: $5.62 (Covergirl's official website and Amazon)

6) Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick - Crystal Mauve

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick - Crystal Mauve (Image via Amazon)

Rimmel Renew Lipstick in Crystal Mauve is one of the most moisturizing lip products featured on this list. It is infused with lip essential oils that help reduce dryness of the lips and give 65% smoother lips, as claimed by the brand's official website. Enriched with Vitamins A, E, and C, this lipstick keeps the lips moisturized and hydrated.

Price: $19.99 (Rimmel London's official website and Amazon)

7) wet n wild Mega Last Matte Lip Color Pink Mauve Outta Here

wet n wild Mega Last Matte Lip Color Pink Mauve Outta Here (Image via wet n wild's oficial website)

The wet n wild Mega Last Matte Lip Color in 'Pink Mauve Outta Here' adds a touch of elegance to any look. With its matte finish, this lipstick offers a vibrant feel and stays intact throughout the day. It provides a rich color payoff in just one swipe.

Pink Mauve Outta Here is a flattering shade with velvety texture, perfect for both daytime and evening wear.

Price: $3.19 (wet n wild's official website and Amazon)

Read More: Spring 2024: 13 Best lipsticks for women of color - Sportskeeda

Whether one is hitting the beach or exploring a new city, these mauve lipsticks listed above are the perfect picks for summer 2024.