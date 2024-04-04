8 Best Valmont skincare products to add to your regimen in 2024

Valmont skincare products enunciate the brand's belief that true beauty lies in natural, healthy, and glowing skin.

The world of skincare continues to evolve at a fast pace and in 2024, it isn't going to be any different. Advanced formulas are popping out, innovative ingredients are being used, and personalized routines are encouraged all the time.

Skincare enthusiasts pitch Valmont as a brand that provides a personalized and holistic approach to caring for the skin. The brand boasts a rich Switzerland heritage that is steeped in scientific expertise. They also have an unwavering commitment to delivering cellular cosmetics that address skin concerns and elevate the skin's natural functions.

The article below reflects the writer's opinion only.

Huile Majestueuse and 7 other best Valmont skincare products to add to your regimen in 2024

Prime B-Cellular

The Prime B-Cellular (Image via Valmont)

According to the brand description, this serum is an ideal treatment to fight against aging as it tones and smoothens the features of lifeless skin. The serum reportedly boasts an innovative anti-aging energy formula and it comprises of cellular prime complex that enhances rejuvenation and a Vitamin C derivative that helps stimulate collagen and limits aging free radicals.

According to consumer reviews, the use of this serum will leave your skin moisturized, smooth, revitalized, toned, and healthy, making your skin free from fine lines and wrinkles.

This Valmont skincare product sells for $250 on the brand's online store.

2. Moisturizer Booster

The Moisturizer Booster (Image via Valmont)

This moisturizing serum from Valmont reportedly has a true infusion of hyaluronic acid that comes in different molecular weights, and according to brand description, the booster helps to hydrate all layers of the skin.

The brand also talks about its ability to fill the epidermis with intense hydration, making the skin regain its firm texture and fresh flow.

The product comprises hyaluronic acid, NMF complex, and pore refiner concentrate. It sells for $190 on the brand's online store.

3. Hydra3 Regenetic Serum

The Hydra3 Regenetic Serum (Image via Valmont)

According to the brand description, this anti-aging hydration serum enhances the skin's ability to rehydrate naturally by promoting the skin's natural production of hyaluronic acid.

The brand further explains how the product helps limit surface water loss and moisturizes the heart of the epidermis, leaving you with an improved texture free from skin wrinkles.

This Valmont skincare product comprises hyaluronic acid, hyaluronic acid precursor, and liposome DNA. It sells for $340 on the brand's online store.

4. V-Line Lifting Concentrate

The V-Line Lifting Concentrate (Image via Valmont)

This anti-wrinkle and fine-line serum from Valmont supposedly sculpts the skin with vetted anti-wrinkle ingredients and the latest research innovations, giving the face a lift without undergoing surgery.

The Valmont skincare product comes in a gel-like texture and comprises of AWF5 complex that features Vitamin C, fibro boost, GAGs-boost, Densi-derm, and peptides cocktail, high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, and triple DNA.

The product sells for $320 on the brand's online store.

5. LumiSence

The LumiSence (Image via Valmont)

According to the brand's description, this glow-activating serum helps to reduce pore visibility and enhance the skin's natural glow, leaving your skin looking radiant and luminous.

Furthermore, the brand explains the product's ability to stimulate skin cell activity in depth. This product comprises of Swiss phyto-complex that features a cocktail of seven plants, and white mulberry root.

It sells for $240 on the brand's online store.

6. Primary Veil

The Primary Veil (Image via Valmont)

This protective prepping mist comes in a spray form and according to the brand's description, this product serves as a prebiotic and probiotic boost and its milky emulsion helps to refresh and soothe irritated and sensitive skin.

The brand further explains the product's ability to strengthen immune defense and rebuild hydrolipidic film essential. This Valmont skincare product comprises hyaluronic acid, hyaluronic acid precursor, and liposome DNA.

It sells for $140 on the brand's online store.

7. Huile Majestueuse

The Huile Majestueuse (Image via Valmont)

This face oil from Valmont reportedly nourishes the skin to make it look younger, firmer, and softer, it also helps to repair and plump the skin.

According to the brand description, this product comprises natural ingredients that include hydrating honey, cleansing propolis, and rejuvenating jelly from Swiss beehives all coming together to fill face lines and nourish the skin.

This Valmont skincare product sells for $550 on the brand's online store.

8. Moisturizing Serumulsion

The Moisturizing Serumulsion (Image via Valmont)

This emulsion from Valmont is reportedly a powerful serum that sits light and comfortable on the skin. According to the brand description, this Valmont skincare product helps in locking in moisture, leaving the skin hydrated, soft, and supple.

The product comprises of hydra-fix complex, shea butter, and triple DNA. It sells for $190 on the brand's online store.

These Valmont skincare products come with positive reviews from beauty critics and consumers.